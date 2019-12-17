Cuban born Manuel Marti, or Manny, will display his unique glass mosaic creations at the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s January opening reception on Friday, January 3, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. The monthly Fun and Wine Friday is held at the Plateau Creative Art Center (PCAC), located at 451 Lakeview Drive in Fairfield Glade. The friendly Guild members will provide complementary appetizers and beverages. Please join us for conversation and a tour of the PCAC gallery filled with oils, acrylics, pastels, and watercolor art. Other one-of-a-kind creations from the Art Guild members include jewelry, ceramic and wood art, leather purses, photography and cards. Member artwork is available for purchase.
Manny Marti studied architecture at the National University in Mexico City, where he graduated with a B.A. in Architecture and a M.A. in Pre-Hispanic Art and Archeology. His affinity and expertise with glass started when he began to create stained glass installations. These commissioned, decorative art pieces are now displayed throughout Arizona, Nebraska, Illinois and Tennessee. Smaller pieces of glass often remained from the large glass panels. As a natural transition, he used this material to design smaller scale glass mosaics. Manny also created glass mosaics on stones as garden decorative elements. These mosaics on stone developed into framed mosaics. Building design, antique mosaics and cubism concepts are evident in Manny’s craft. Although he has been creating art with glass for nearly 40 years, he finds new inspiration in his passion for hiking, his love of wildlife and in extensive travel.
WINTER HOURS (December 24 thru February 28): 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM., Monday – Saturday. CLOSED: Sundays, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Visit the website, www.artguildfairfieldglade.net to learn about upcoming classes and workshops!
