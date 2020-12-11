N2101P24003H.jpg

The following individuals applied for marriage licenses from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:

Oct. 1

William Charles Jordan, 50, to Kim Marie O’Brien, 53, both of Crossville

Oct. 2

Glenn Edwin Miller, 72, to Joyce Bossinger Johnson, 73, both of Crossville

Normando Pignoli, 50, to Aimee Nicole Nesse Schmittendorf, 41, both of Grandview

Paul Daniel Kirk, 41, to Carolyn Joy Reynolds Stevens, 40, both of Crossville

Elmer Obed Franklin III, 33, to Anjalee Mashia Whittenburg, 27, both of Crossville

Tommy Jay Breeding, 24, to Rachel Elisabeth Ledbetter, 23, both of Crossville

Stephen McKenley Brown, 40, to Emily Rose Pruitte Atkins, 26, both of Crossville

Jacob John Babincsak, 28, to Crytal Gail Long, 39, both of Crossville

Anthony Edward Tetrey, 31, to Amanda Sierra Moss, 29, both of Crossville

Jeremy Michael Brannum, 39, to Heaven Leigh Moss, both of Crossville

Chad McGuire Cooper, 23, to Ciara Marie Underwood, 22, both of Crossville

Oct. 5

Dustin Lynn Jackson, 34, to Victoria Terese Whelchel, 29, both of Crossville

Kasey Nicole Foster, 25, to Toni Dawn Loehr, 28, both of Crab Orchard

Christopher Dylan Davenport, 27, to Macye Dionna Ellis, 25, both of Crossville

Kyle Anthony Ward, 21, to Emily Ann Ball, 21, both of Crossville

Cadin Bradley Graham, 23, to Brookelyn Haley Cox, 21, both of Crossville

Oct. 6

John Eldridge Cannon, 69, to Ruth Michelle Salazar Spivey, 67, both of Crossville

Jeffrey Earl Kilburn, 56, to Emily Nicole Sisco, 27, both of Crossville

John Alden Marshall, 63, to Janet Beth McDonald Millican, 63, both of Crossville

William Ronald Fick, 55, to Deann Marie Carlson, 53, both of Monterey

Oct. 8

Tyler Curtis Clark, 31, to Hayley Nicole Melton, 27, both of Crossville

Soukarana Stepehns, 33, to Amanda Kelly Hall, 34, both of Crossville

Ernest Lavon Schmucker, 19, to Brooke Ann Glumm, 22, both of Crossville

Gordon Andrew Vanhoy III, 25, to Jennifer Sarah Fitting Dawson, 26, both of Bon Aqua, TN

Oct. 9

Daniel Cody Kelley, 28, to Caitlin Christine Newsome, 22, both of Crossville

Peter Loovensky Mathurin, 28, of Morrisontown, TN, to Payton McKay Laferney, 26, of Crossville

Bruce Alexander Bailey, 71, to Terri Zickler Bond, 67, both of Crossville

Brandon Paul Routson, 31, to Anna Lee Myers, 29, both of Kankakee, IL

Caleb Richard Hubbard, 26, to Kindra Nicole Cullum, 25, both of Crossville

Rodger Franklin Young, 49, to Melissa Gunter Sherrill Gunter, 48, both of Crab Orchard

Christopher Henry Johnson, 52, to Lorraine Rochelle Hermanson, 37, both of Crossville

Marvin James Marlowe, 47, of Caryville, FL, to Laurel Beth Brown Cadle, 51, of Crossville

Benjamin Seth Bouton, 31, to Matilda Ruth Lane, 28, both of Cookeville

Oct. 12

Tony Charles Caudill, 24, of Jamestown, to Chasity Nicole Morris Thompson, 27, of Crossville

Brandon Paul French, 36, to Brandi Lynn Lessard, 25, both of Crossville

Kayla Ann Pryor, 32, to Heather Lynn Russell Doss, 30, both of Crossville

Oct. 13

Daniel Shane Adams, 25, to Terra Beth Debord, 25, both of Crossville

Elijah Austin Tollett, 22, to Lily Michelle Barnes, 21, both of Crossville

Quinton Paul Hershey, 27, of Bennett, NC, to Rebecca Carol Troyer, 23, of Crossville

Jacob Ryan Cokkinias, 29, to Abigail Ariana Sanchez, 27, both of Goldsboro, NC

Oct. 14

Garrett Wayne Walker, 21, to Brianna Marie Tuttle, 21, both of Crossville

Kenton Mark George, 36, to Kimberly Marlene George West, 33, both of Crossville

Oct. 15

Sean Taylor Sizemore, 25, of Graysville, TN, to Marlena Lauren Laws, 28, of Crossville

Roger Lynn Norris Jr., 28, of Crossville, to Karrissa Danielle Graczyk, 21, of Monterey

Tags

Trending Video