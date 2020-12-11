The following individuals applied for marriage licenses from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
Oct. 1
William Charles Jordan, 50, to Kim Marie O’Brien, 53, both of Crossville
Oct. 2
Glenn Edwin Miller, 72, to Joyce Bossinger Johnson, 73, both of Crossville
Normando Pignoli, 50, to Aimee Nicole Nesse Schmittendorf, 41, both of Grandview
Paul Daniel Kirk, 41, to Carolyn Joy Reynolds Stevens, 40, both of Crossville
Elmer Obed Franklin III, 33, to Anjalee Mashia Whittenburg, 27, both of Crossville
Tommy Jay Breeding, 24, to Rachel Elisabeth Ledbetter, 23, both of Crossville
Stephen McKenley Brown, 40, to Emily Rose Pruitte Atkins, 26, both of Crossville
Jacob John Babincsak, 28, to Crytal Gail Long, 39, both of Crossville
Anthony Edward Tetrey, 31, to Amanda Sierra Moss, 29, both of Crossville
Jeremy Michael Brannum, 39, to Heaven Leigh Moss, both of Crossville
Chad McGuire Cooper, 23, to Ciara Marie Underwood, 22, both of Crossville
Oct. 5
Dustin Lynn Jackson, 34, to Victoria Terese Whelchel, 29, both of Crossville
Kasey Nicole Foster, 25, to Toni Dawn Loehr, 28, both of Crab Orchard
Christopher Dylan Davenport, 27, to Macye Dionna Ellis, 25, both of Crossville
Kyle Anthony Ward, 21, to Emily Ann Ball, 21, both of Crossville
Cadin Bradley Graham, 23, to Brookelyn Haley Cox, 21, both of Crossville
Oct. 6
John Eldridge Cannon, 69, to Ruth Michelle Salazar Spivey, 67, both of Crossville
Jeffrey Earl Kilburn, 56, to Emily Nicole Sisco, 27, both of Crossville
John Alden Marshall, 63, to Janet Beth McDonald Millican, 63, both of Crossville
William Ronald Fick, 55, to Deann Marie Carlson, 53, both of Monterey
Oct. 8
Tyler Curtis Clark, 31, to Hayley Nicole Melton, 27, both of Crossville
Soukarana Stepehns, 33, to Amanda Kelly Hall, 34, both of Crossville
Ernest Lavon Schmucker, 19, to Brooke Ann Glumm, 22, both of Crossville
Gordon Andrew Vanhoy III, 25, to Jennifer Sarah Fitting Dawson, 26, both of Bon Aqua, TN
Oct. 9
Daniel Cody Kelley, 28, to Caitlin Christine Newsome, 22, both of Crossville
Peter Loovensky Mathurin, 28, of Morrisontown, TN, to Payton McKay Laferney, 26, of Crossville
Bruce Alexander Bailey, 71, to Terri Zickler Bond, 67, both of Crossville
Brandon Paul Routson, 31, to Anna Lee Myers, 29, both of Kankakee, IL
Caleb Richard Hubbard, 26, to Kindra Nicole Cullum, 25, both of Crossville
Rodger Franklin Young, 49, to Melissa Gunter Sherrill Gunter, 48, both of Crab Orchard
Christopher Henry Johnson, 52, to Lorraine Rochelle Hermanson, 37, both of Crossville
Marvin James Marlowe, 47, of Caryville, FL, to Laurel Beth Brown Cadle, 51, of Crossville
Benjamin Seth Bouton, 31, to Matilda Ruth Lane, 28, both of Cookeville
Oct. 12
Tony Charles Caudill, 24, of Jamestown, to Chasity Nicole Morris Thompson, 27, of Crossville
Brandon Paul French, 36, to Brandi Lynn Lessard, 25, both of Crossville
Kayla Ann Pryor, 32, to Heather Lynn Russell Doss, 30, both of Crossville
Oct. 13
Daniel Shane Adams, 25, to Terra Beth Debord, 25, both of Crossville
Elijah Austin Tollett, 22, to Lily Michelle Barnes, 21, both of Crossville
Quinton Paul Hershey, 27, of Bennett, NC, to Rebecca Carol Troyer, 23, of Crossville
Jacob Ryan Cokkinias, 29, to Abigail Ariana Sanchez, 27, both of Goldsboro, NC
Oct. 14
Garrett Wayne Walker, 21, to Brianna Marie Tuttle, 21, both of Crossville
Kenton Mark George, 36, to Kimberly Marlene George West, 33, both of Crossville
Oct. 15
Sean Taylor Sizemore, 25, of Graysville, TN, to Marlena Lauren Laws, 28, of Crossville
Roger Lynn Norris Jr., 28, of Crossville, to Karrissa Danielle Graczyk, 21, of Monterey
