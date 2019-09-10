March 7
Darrin Lee Smith, 33, to Sarah Rebecca Grogan, 28, both of Crossville.
March 8
Phillip Joshua Ireland, 26, to Katelynn Danielle Ray, 20, both of Crossville.
Andrew William Fink, 50, to Vandy Lee Black Story, 55, both of Crossville.
March 12
Adam Douglas Singh, 30, to Kelli Jo Cook, 32, both of Crossville.
March 13
Cory Lee Bennett, 26, to Emily Marie Justus, 26, both of Crossville.
Devin Lee Moore, 21, to Caitlyn Ann Barlow, 25, both of Sparta.
March 14
Preston James Palmer, 30, to Jaci Elice Culbertson, 31, both of Crossville.
Steven Matthew Davis, 53, to Jennifer Lynn Deck, 42, both of Crossville.
March 15
James Dallas Bass, 82, to Roxie Ann Bass, 76, both of Crossville.
Bradley Paul Demers, 36, to Melissa Leagh Schmidt, 45, both of Crossville.
Charles Hoyt Allred Jr., 51, to Michele Lee McNulty, 50, both of Crossville.
March 18
Dylan Robert Nelson, 24, to Leslie Morgan Lee Barlow, 21, both of Crossville.
Elijah Kody Hicks, 27, to Tiesha Lashay Martin, 26, both of Crossville.
March 19
David Dewayne Beaty, 46, to Robin Renae Davis, 47, both of Crossville.
March 20
Sammuel Leroy Garrett, 46, to Margaret Elizabeth McCord, 47, both of Crossville.
March 21
Matthew Wade Dewitt, 34, to Claranda Joe Stone, 25, both of Crossville.
March 22
Michael John Perkowski, 51, to Wendy Sue Tyrrell, 51, both of Monterey.
March 26
Michael Anthony Keefer, 28, to Ila Kathrine Rozzelle, 28, both of Crossville.
March 29
Timothy David Rosser, 25, to Kayla Noel Williamson, 24, both of Crossville.
April 1
Cody Alexander Craine, 24, to Alissa Lynn Fletcher, 23, both of Crossville.
Jeffrey Kent Gerdes, 61, to Janet Mae Herring, 60, both of Crossville.
Diab John Simon, 58, to Danyell Jean Thomson-Eitel, 20, both of Crossville.
April 5
Justin Samuel McDonald, 24, to Morgan Brooke Burgess, 23, both of Crossville.
April 8
Jose Rito Gil Gutierrez, 35, to Elsa Marie Diaz Gonzalez, 36, both of Crossville.
April 9
Robert Eugene Music, 65, to Betty Jo Brewer, 63, both of Crossville.
April 11
Bradley Austin Wade, 25, to April Renee Lewis, 35, both of Crossville.
Connor Douglas Heavilon, 22, to Brianna Leigh Carney, 27, both of Crossville.
April 12
Shane Glen Smith, 42, to Jennifer Christine Vandever, 41, both of Crossville.
Erik Damien Creed, 22, to Azaria Marie Peterson, 25, both of Crossville.
Justin Gary Crabtree, 31, to Mashayla Ann Selby, 25, both of Crossville.
April 15
Matthew Robert Maruska, 21, to Kaci Hope Westmoreland, 19, both of Crossville.
Gregory Kyle Smith, 31, to Tiffany Leahann Frazier, 31, both of Crossville.
Izak Blake Carter, 18, to Helena Rhett Clayborn, 18, both of Crossville.
April 16
Robert Vagn Edwards, 31, to Tiffany Elizabeth Goss, 27, both of Crossville.
April 17
Aaron William Olmstead, 37, to Stephanie Delyn Pesnell, 32, both of Crossville.
Eric Glenn Porter, 40, to Brandy Lee Knight, 40, both of Crossville.
Michael Daniel Smith, 33, to Elizabeth Earlene Wright, 27, both of Crossville.
April 18
David Earl Hamby, 60, to Rhonda Jean Bolch, 55, both of Rockwood.
April 22
Jack Otis Henry, 67, of Crossville, to Mary Elizabeth Hassler, 68, of Crab Orchard.
April 23
Joshua Earl Hyder, 34, to Kelly Fay Harris, 30, both of Crossville.
Trevor Rhea Carter, 20, to Brooke Ashton Kindred, 20, both of Rockwood.
April 25
William McKinley Latine, 66, to Christine Anne Ferrante, 66, both of Crossville.
James Nicholas Mayberry, 38, to Ivy Jo Gardner, 35, both of Crossville.
April 26
Timothy Edward Blaylock, 58, of Crossville, to Cynthia Sue Corple, 53, of Daleville, IN.
April 30
Kenneth Andrew Gianbolvo Jr., 29, to Kayla Danielle Thompson, 24, both of Crossville.
Daniel Lee Cydrus, 36, to Megan Sheree Kilburn, 28, both of Crossville.
May 1
Abraham Shammah, 50, of Waterloo, NY, to Dawn Marie Beta, 47, of Oneonta, NY.
May 2
Andrew Bryant Moss, 28, to Maggie Leigh Bernabei, 25, both of Crossville.
May 3
Dexter Wayne Parsons, 34, to Megan Allison Dunson, 32, both of Crossville.
Vincent Brendan Longobardo, 51, to Julie Ann Jensen, 49, both of Crossville.
May 6
Keith Eugene Lowe, 35, to Elizabeth Rose Reppert, 36, both of Crossville.
Cecil Andrew Jones, 45, to Kelly Renee Simons, 40, both of Crossville.
Benjamin Hayden Smith, 22, to Peyton Danielle Dossett, 23, both of Crossville.
May 7
Jonathan Dale Vanosdale, 19, to Kaitlin Sue Cross, 22, both of Crossville.
May 8
Levi Carson Melton, 23, of Crossville, to Laura Kate Nealon, 24, of Rockwood.
Kyle Keith Armstrong, 32, to Kristin Marie Owen, 28, both of Crossville.
May 10
Bradley Steven Galo, 38, to Stephanie Brandon Johnson, 37, both of Crossville.
May 13
Timothy Patrick Bailey, 55, to Christy Lee Lewis, 50, both of McMinnville.
Scott Ryan Ashburn, 28, to Mikayla Morgan Barnwell, 23, both of Crossville.
Christopher Wade King, 35, to Charles Brandon Kendall, 28, both of Crossville.
Clayton Doyle Eller, 63, to Jennifer Christine Eller, 52, both of Crossville.
May 14
Cory Thomas Myers, 25, to Jackolyn Taylor Livesay, 23, both of Crossville.
May 15
Clayton Dwayne Wicks, 35, to Emily Heather Pepper, 30, both of Crossville.
May 16
Caleb Douglas Bilbrey, 21, of Monterey, to Bailee Michelle Vertner, 21, of Crossville.
Jacob Calloway Byrge, 34, to Lynndy Jo Houston-Fagan, 32, both of Crossville.
May 17
Nathan Randall Warner, 27, to Shauna Marie Hilliard, 26, both of Crossville.
Michael Wayne Thomas, 32, to Kytina Michelle Hogue, 42, both of Crossville.
May 20
David Lee Carroll, 33, to Diana Nicole Babel, 28, both of Crossville.
Pedro Marquez, 43, to Jessica Ann De Leon, 37, both of Cookeville.
May 21
Sebastian Blake Smith, 18, to Taylor Brooke Sherrill, 18, both of Crossville.
Thomas Mack Arnold Jr., 18, to Braxten Shea Miller, 17, both of Crossville.
