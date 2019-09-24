July 12
Earnest Leroy Brown, 43, to Shannon Melissa Whittaker, 34, both of Crossville.
Michael Colton Mize, 27, to Melanie Hope Morgan Parker, 28, both of Crossville.
Sammy Colby Zeino, 20, to Ashley Joanne Ulloa, 20, both of Knoxville.
Michael James Pryor, 52, of Monterey, to Tracie Lee Woodall, 47, of Greenback.
July 15
Kyle Alton Presson, 27, to Kayla Brianne Horton, 23, both of Crossville.
July 18
Paul Lee Tuttle, 48, to Jeannette Marie Clark, 44, both of Crossville.
Jerry Wayne McAnally, 54, to Amber Dawn Proffitt, 35, both of Crossville.
July 19
Michael Shane Travis Norris, 27, to Dallas Sue Wyatt, 23, both of Crossville.
July 22
Todd Allen Threet, 26, to Paula Mackenzie Carter, 21, both of Crossville.
Logan Grant Parsons, 24, of Chattanooga, to Lexi Rea Hinch, 19, of Crossville.
July 25
Anthony Lynn Miller, 63, to Anita Faye Hurley, 48, both of Crossville.
July 26
Jose Braulio Avila, 33, to Amy Catherine Faircolth, 42, both of Crossville.
Robert Carl Willis, 60, to Kristal Lynn Sherrill, 41, both of Crossville.
July 29
Stuart Paul Dishman Jr., 37, to Karen Berniece Dilbeck, 34, both of Crossville.
July 30
Troy Anthony Duncan, 38, to Jessica Vera Jones, 34, both of Crossville.
Austin Robert Hardt, 36, to Kelly Lynn Moore, 36, both of Crossville.
Aug. 1
Henry E. Woodward, 85, to Carol Sandra Rice, 74, both of Crossville.
Aug. 2
John Thomas Zink, 56, to Wenda Jean Glatz, 54, both of Crossville.
Kobe Darian Cox, 21, to Skylar Madyson Clark, 19, both of Crossville.
Aug. 5
Ernest Eugene Whitehead III, 30, to Miranda Leah Roberts, 25, both of Crossville.
Willard Clay Norris III, 48, of Crossville, to Sandra Faye Holding, 48, of Crab Orchard.
Dennis Antonio Nesbitt, 33, to Sarah Arline Gibbons, 36, both of Crossville.
Aug. 6
Michael Thomas Rogers, 28, to Brittany Nicole Harvill, 26, both of Crossville.
Jose Martin Soria, 48, to Eva Jean Hopkins, 43, both of Cookeville.
Aug. 7
Randall Keith Cole, 42, of Crossville, to Jennifer Marie Brewer, 40, of Knoxville.
Aug. 8
Daniel Loyd White, 64, to Tammy Charlene Vanhamlin, 61, both of Monterey.
Aug. 9
Mynor Levi Velasquez Morale, 28, of Sparta, to Dory Isabel Garcia Ordonez, 30, of Crossville.
Jacob Wayne Potter, 26, to Nina Ann Marie Calderon, 21, both of Crossville.
Aug. 13
Nehemiah Merle Horst, 19, to Elizabeth Grace Miller, 20, both of Monterey.
Victor Lee Randolph, 50, of Crossville, to Melinda Latham, 53, of Spring City.
Aug. 15
Clyde Wayne Bailey Jr., 58, to Donna Faye Todd, 61, both of Crossville.
Ryan Christopher Lay, 31, to Brenda Yodayra Pereyra Perez, 24, both of Crossville.
Aug. 16
Ethan Graham Phillips, 20, to Dessie Mae Montoney, 19, both of Crossville.
Aug. 19
Luke Niles Houston, 38, to Kristen Faye Jones, 29, both of Pikeville.
Jesse David Harbuck, 29, to Madison Lynn Simons, 21, both of Crossville.
Scott Anthony Elmore, 61, to Rebecca Lynn Gibson, 47, both of Crossville.
Chad Wesley Slater, 44, to Jennifer L. Evans, 34, both of Crossville.
Aug. 20
Cliffard T. Begley Jr., 24, to Haley Lynn Winstead, 19, both of Crossville.
Markus Pomper, 52, to Jeffrey Allan Daum, 52, both of Crab Orchard.
