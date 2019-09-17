May 22
Robert Mitchell Troino, 26, to Tesla Baylee Sherrill, 22, both of Crossville.
Charles Andrew Greene, 40, to Orena Lynn Holt, 41, both of Crossville.
May 24
David Calvin Smith, 29, to Ashley Lauren Tinch, 30, both of Crossville.
Charles Wilson Tollett, 49, of Crossville, to Hope Christine Coffey, 33, Elizabethtown, KY.
Claude Seth Thomas Sherrill, 30, to Taylor Dena Varney, 24, both of Spring City.
May 28
Michael William Hickman Jr., 36, to Brittany Anne Green, 29, both of Crossville.
Laurence Matthew Powell, 75, to Barbro Agneta Lundquist, 77, both of Crossville.
May 30
Lindberg Melton Jr., 53, to Audrey Rose Trine, 40, both of Crossville.
Jimmy Jason Johns, 41, of Crossville, to Emily Karen Merritt, 37, of Curtis, NE.
James Alan Wyatt, 55, to Kristy Lynn Brechon, 46, both of Crossville.
May 31
Derrick Anthony Maxwell, 27, to Ashley Mae Cook, 29, both of Crossville.
Matthew Howard Daugherty, 53, to Tammy Sue Griswold, 52, both of Crossville.
June 3
Daniel Glen Loshbough, 51, to Audra Lynn Brown, 36, both of Crossville.
Brandon Lee Brewer, 27, to Sophie Rhianne Roberts, 22, both of Crossville.
Keith William Humberger, 30, of Hermitage, to Jamie Lee Rossman, 27, of Crossville.
Clayton Jonathan Ellerbee, 30, to Tiffany Nichole Hamby, 29, both of Crossville.
June 4
David Harold Myrick, 47, to Angel Suzanne Turner, 46, both of Crossville.
June 5
James Dean Defrance, 39, to Rosemarie Vickers, 34, both of Crossville.
Cody Alan Brown, 26, to Caylin Ann Griswold, 24, both of Crossville.
June 6
Benjamin West Daugherty, 46 to Amanda Gail Johnson, 29, both of Monterey.
Samuel Jace England, 32, to April Renee Roberts, 30, both of Crossville.
Michael Lee Boyd, 27, to Megan Nicole Evans, 25, both of Monterey.
June 11
John Gardiner Bowman Jr., 75, to Barbara Connor Flanagan, 71, both of Crossville.
June 12
Joshua Lee Holton, 36, to Dorthy Marlene Holton, 34, both of Crossville.
Sebastian Matias Naneder, 38, of Nashville, to Brianne Naneder, 34, of Crossville.
June 14
Johnathan Paul Davis Pennington, 33, to Alexis Leanna Marie Simmons, 24, both of Crossville.
Tyler Chace Marshall, 23, to Summarie Leeann Samples, both of Crossville.
June 17
William Cranston Moses, 89, to Julia Ann Dean, 70, both of Crossville.
Justin Blake Hicks, 20, to Brooke Lauren Amos, 21, both of Crossville.
Glenn Collin Star, 19, of Crossville, to Maggie Reagan Kemmer, 18, of Grandview.
Donald Matthew Sherrill, 21, to Lia Valeria Young, 19, both of Crossville.
June 18
Billy Joe Phipps, 21, to Dawn Milhouse Sutton, 24, both of Crossville.
June 19
Alec Kaetor Mize, 18, of Jamestown, to Sarah Gene Dodson, 18, of Monterey.
Roy Edward Dyer Jr., 72, to Vivian Dale Neely, 70, both of Crossville.
June 21
Dearl Parrigan, 62, of Westville, IN, to Mary-Pat Goble, 52, of Knightstown, IN.
Devan James Lee, 26, to Brittany Rena Kilgore, 22, both of Crossville.
Brandon Ray Jernigan, 24, to Carla Marie Payton, 39, both of Crossville.
Mitchell Tyler Sexton, 33, to Vesta Leora Pryor, 39, both of Crossville.
John Jason Womack, 31, to Shawna Renee Sherrill, 40, both of Grandview.
Andrew David Carr, 25, to Caitlin Grace Kerley, 26, both of Cookeville.
June 24
Daniel Lee Hilligrass, 32, to Abbigail Lisa Burgess, 32, both of Newport, RI.
David Earl Flatt, 60, to Pauline Wiggins Goddard, 58, both of Crossville.
Grover Cleveland Clayton III, 64, to Diana Lynne Krueger, 60, both of Crossville.
James Shofner Kemmer II, 20, of Crossville, to Ashley Paige McNulty, 20, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.
Austin James Hanner, 20, to Tiffany Lee Ann Kilby, 18, both of Grandview.
June 25
Kenneth Allen San Pietro, 61, to Carole Agnes Sturm, 56, both of Monterey.
July 1
Jared Steven Krupski, 38, of Louisville, TN, to Jennifer Jo Monk, 33, of Crossville.
Jacob Kane Flannery, 20, to Ann Pauline Abram, 19, both of Crossville.
Joseph Lee Manning, 39, to Theresa Marie Hamilton, 36, both of Crossville.
July 2
Christopher Troy Harris, 45, of Monterey, to Sarah Grace Gee, 41, of Crossville.
Jonathan Terry Lee, 22, to Joceline Martinez, 19, both of Crossville.
July 3
Kendall Wade Monday, 34, to Jessica Deanne Monday, 29, both of Clarkrange.
Edward Arthur Wozniak, 65, of Crossville, to Jordan Leigh Redell, 61, of Naples, FL.
July 5
Ethan Warren Carey, 22, of Crossville, to Emily Grace Oakes, 19, of Pikeville.
Forest Brook Wellman, 31, of Lebanon, to Samantha Annette Nichole Canestrelli, 36, of Crossville.
July 8
Nicholas Stephen Labombard, 21, to Jasmine Chevelle Ethel Matthews, 21, both of Crossville.
July 10
Chase Lucas Ferrell, 25, of Crossville, to Alyssa Danielle Hall, 25, of Clarkrange.
Titus James Cabral, 35, to Jennifer Leigh Burger, 45, both of Crossville.
Corey Scott Johnson, 21, to Annalise Marie Wallace, 19, both of Crossville.
Clifton Neal Lowrance, 34, to Jessica Marie Shultz, 28, both of Pikeville.
July 11
Craig Edward Youngblood, 37, to Karra Kyrelle Ogang Yu, 26, both of Rockwood.
Robert Lewis Casey, 69, to Susan Marie Stockon, 68, both of Crossville.
Charles David Kennedy, 28, to Betty Sara Kilburn, 36, both of Crossville.
