The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office.

July 28

Jonathan David Habegger, 36, to Karen Michelle Carr Taylor, 42, both of Crossville

Tavario Lantryl Tatum, 34, to Kristi Leigh Hollingsworth Campbell, 31, both of Crossville

July 30

Jacob Douglas Whitney, 18, to Kamryn D. McCormick Overturf, 19, both of Crossville

Timmy Lamar Lewis, 45, to Dorieli Dineen Kief, 49, both of Crossville

Tyler James Walker, 35, to Monica Marie Gayheart Berry, 37, both of Crossville

Aug. 3

Steven Jacob Haney, 28, to Victoria Darlene Davis, 29, both of Sparta

Tyler Joel Bolin, 21, to Emilee Renee Mullis, 20, both of Crossville

Justin Tyler Davis, 29, to Kristin Laurel Daugherty Ward, 34, both of Crossville

Aug. 5

Randell Parsons, 53, to Michelle Lynn Canelles Bemis, 49, both of Crossville

Aug. 6

Daniel Jack Whaley, 42, to Kristin Amber Ford Miller, 40, both of Crossville

Aug. 9

Albert Hunt Murdoch Jr., 80, to Patricia Ann Frakes Kalata, 77, both of Crossville

Aug. 10

Xavier Ambrose Putnan, 26, of Dothan, AL, to Rebecca Anne Blackford, 27, of Wilder, TN

Chad Michael Vigeant, 25, to Gabriella Leann Norris, 25, both of Crossville

Aug. 11

Francis Paul Smallwood, 76, of Jamestown, TN, to Shel St. Clair Crow, 60, of Homestead, FL

Aug. 13

Dustin Lee Brown, 30, to Alicia Marlene Olmsted, 29, both of Crossville

Kayce Allyn Peters, 28, to Markie Nicole Barnwell, 25, both of Crossville

Aug. 16

Brent Harrison Bolin, 45, to Tammy Lynn Melton O’Berry, 45, both of Crossville

Austin Beech Jernigan, 24, to Brett Leeann Suggs, 24, both of Crossville

Aug. 18

Dustin Michael Hembree, 30, to Emily Kay Begley, 24, both of Crossville

Anthony Wilson Mayes, 24, to Elizabeth Madison Messer, 24, both of Summersville, WV

Samuel Aaron Crawford, 26, to Alannah Darlene Kirkland, 22, both of Sparta, TN

Aug. 19

Brandon Dakota Hafner, 24, to Kaitlyn Nicole Turner, 21, both of Crossville

Charles Dewayne Henry, 29, of Sparta, TN, to Ashley Gayle Nicole Carroll, 34, of Rockwood, TN

Aug. 20

John Tyler Wilson, 28, to Hillary Rena Tays Ooten, 27, both of Monterey, TN

Terry Dewayne Kress, 26, to Crystal Taylor Oliver, 23, both of Crossville

Robert Lee Bunch Jr., 23, to Samantha Ann Mathewson, 31, both of Crossville

Albert C. Godsey, 37, to Joyce Lynn Wright Rhine, 45, both of Crossville

Aug. 23

Detroit Austin Smith, 24, to Kali Brooke Turbett, 22, both of Crossville

Andrew Ronald Stockton, 27, to Kayla Nykelle Gibson, 25, both of Crossville

Aug. 24

Michael Ray Rochester, 30, of Cloudcraft, NM, to Kayla Ann Greene, 28, of Crossville

David Alan Starks, 26, to Bobby Joe Kilby, 34, both of Crossville

Aug. 26

George Henry Walter, 77, to Luella Marie Schultz Kane, 77, both of Crossville

Aug. 27

Brandon Elliott Ingram, 22, to Sabrena Danielle Pelfrey, 27, both of Crossville

Pablo Rodriguez Jr., 62, to Carrie Josephine Pretlow, 51, both of Crossville

Randy Mitchell Smith Jr., 27, to Taylor Elaine Crouch, 24, both of Crossville

Zackery Lynn Thomas, 18, to Victoria Jordan Woody, 18, both of Crossville

Thomas Lee Beets Jr., 47, to Roymecka Letoya Wright, 39, both of Broken Arrow, OK

Dustin Michael Tribble, 25, to Jessica Lee Norris Floyd, 30, both of Crossville

Aug. 30

Randy Ray Tolle, 51, of Crossville, to Karen Elizabeth Poston Adams, 29, of Jamestown

 

