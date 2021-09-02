The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office.
July 28
Jonathan David Habegger, 36, to Karen Michelle Carr Taylor, 42, both of Crossville
Tavario Lantryl Tatum, 34, to Kristi Leigh Hollingsworth Campbell, 31, both of Crossville
July 30
Jacob Douglas Whitney, 18, to Kamryn D. McCormick Overturf, 19, both of Crossville
Timmy Lamar Lewis, 45, to Dorieli Dineen Kief, 49, both of Crossville
Tyler James Walker, 35, to Monica Marie Gayheart Berry, 37, both of Crossville
Aug. 3
Steven Jacob Haney, 28, to Victoria Darlene Davis, 29, both of Sparta
Tyler Joel Bolin, 21, to Emilee Renee Mullis, 20, both of Crossville
Justin Tyler Davis, 29, to Kristin Laurel Daugherty Ward, 34, both of Crossville
Aug. 5
Randell Parsons, 53, to Michelle Lynn Canelles Bemis, 49, both of Crossville
Aug. 6
Daniel Jack Whaley, 42, to Kristin Amber Ford Miller, 40, both of Crossville
Aug. 9
Albert Hunt Murdoch Jr., 80, to Patricia Ann Frakes Kalata, 77, both of Crossville
Aug. 10
Xavier Ambrose Putnan, 26, of Dothan, AL, to Rebecca Anne Blackford, 27, of Wilder, TN
Chad Michael Vigeant, 25, to Gabriella Leann Norris, 25, both of Crossville
Aug. 11
Francis Paul Smallwood, 76, of Jamestown, TN, to Shel St. Clair Crow, 60, of Homestead, FL
Aug. 13
Dustin Lee Brown, 30, to Alicia Marlene Olmsted, 29, both of Crossville
Kayce Allyn Peters, 28, to Markie Nicole Barnwell, 25, both of Crossville
Aug. 16
Brent Harrison Bolin, 45, to Tammy Lynn Melton O’Berry, 45, both of Crossville
Austin Beech Jernigan, 24, to Brett Leeann Suggs, 24, both of Crossville
Aug. 18
Dustin Michael Hembree, 30, to Emily Kay Begley, 24, both of Crossville
Anthony Wilson Mayes, 24, to Elizabeth Madison Messer, 24, both of Summersville, WV
Samuel Aaron Crawford, 26, to Alannah Darlene Kirkland, 22, both of Sparta, TN
Aug. 19
Brandon Dakota Hafner, 24, to Kaitlyn Nicole Turner, 21, both of Crossville
Charles Dewayne Henry, 29, of Sparta, TN, to Ashley Gayle Nicole Carroll, 34, of Rockwood, TN
Aug. 20
John Tyler Wilson, 28, to Hillary Rena Tays Ooten, 27, both of Monterey, TN
Terry Dewayne Kress, 26, to Crystal Taylor Oliver, 23, both of Crossville
Robert Lee Bunch Jr., 23, to Samantha Ann Mathewson, 31, both of Crossville
Albert C. Godsey, 37, to Joyce Lynn Wright Rhine, 45, both of Crossville
Aug. 23
Detroit Austin Smith, 24, to Kali Brooke Turbett, 22, both of Crossville
Andrew Ronald Stockton, 27, to Kayla Nykelle Gibson, 25, both of Crossville
Aug. 24
Michael Ray Rochester, 30, of Cloudcraft, NM, to Kayla Ann Greene, 28, of Crossville
David Alan Starks, 26, to Bobby Joe Kilby, 34, both of Crossville
Aug. 26
George Henry Walter, 77, to Luella Marie Schultz Kane, 77, both of Crossville
Aug. 27
Brandon Elliott Ingram, 22, to Sabrena Danielle Pelfrey, 27, both of Crossville
Pablo Rodriguez Jr., 62, to Carrie Josephine Pretlow, 51, both of Crossville
Randy Mitchell Smith Jr., 27, to Taylor Elaine Crouch, 24, both of Crossville
Zackery Lynn Thomas, 18, to Victoria Jordan Woody, 18, both of Crossville
Thomas Lee Beets Jr., 47, to Roymecka Letoya Wright, 39, both of Broken Arrow, OK
Dustin Michael Tribble, 25, to Jessica Lee Norris Floyd, 30, both of Crossville
Aug. 30
Randy Ray Tolle, 51, of Crossville, to Karen Elizabeth Poston Adams, 29, of Jamestown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.