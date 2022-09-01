Aug. 3
Michael Dean Deleon, 24, and Alyson Brooke McNulty, 25, both of Crossville
Jonathan Doyele Van Winkle, 35, and Kelly Renee Broberg, 30, both of Monterey, TN
Aug. 5
Mark Thomas Kelly Jr., 57, and Tammy Lynn Hatt, 58, both of Crossville
Rudi Abraham Mauricio, 23, of Crossville, and Onie Nibet Perez, 24, of Monterey, TN
Charles Ray Medley, 56, of Jamestown, TN, and Tommie Denise Proffitt Gibson, 52, of Crossville
Aug. 8
Joseph Thomas Ford, 48, of Crossville, and Brandie Nacole Phillips Barnes, 41, of Monterey, TN
Aug. 9
Zachary Miller O’Dell, 26, of Clarksville, TN, and Sarah Rebecca Wick, 26, of Crossville
James Clayton Whitcomb Jr., 43, and Andrea Leigh James, 43, both of Crossville
Aug. 11
Bradley Joseph Schlater, 27, and Ashley Nicole Coleman, 28, both of Crossville
Aug. 12
Robert Arthur Dubois, 61, and Patricia Jan Leonard Ellis, 50, both of Crossville
