Aug. 3

Michael Dean Deleon, 24, and Alyson Brooke McNulty, 25, both of Crossville

Jonathan Doyele Van Winkle, 35, and Kelly Renee Broberg, 30, both of Monterey, TN

Aug. 5

Mark Thomas Kelly Jr., 57, and Tammy Lynn Hatt, 58, both of Crossville

Rudi Abraham Mauricio, 23, of Crossville, and Onie Nibet Perez, 24, of Monterey, TN

Charles Ray Medley, 56, of Jamestown, TN, and Tommie Denise Proffitt Gibson, 52, of Crossville

 

Aug. 8

Joseph Thomas Ford, 48, of Crossville, and Brandie Nacole Phillips Barnes, 41, of Monterey, TN

Aug. 9

Zachary Miller O’Dell, 26, of Clarksville, TN, and Sarah Rebecca Wick, 26, of Crossville

James Clayton Whitcomb Jr., 43, and Andrea Leigh James, 43, both of Crossville

Aug. 11

Bradley Joseph Schlater, 27, and Ashley Nicole Coleman, 28, both of Crossville

Aug. 12

Robert Arthur Dubois, 61, and Patricia Jan Leonard Ellis, 50, both of Crossville

