The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
July 27
David James Pyles, 42, to Jodi Noel Edwards, 28, both of Crossville
July 28
Dylon Cole Dishman, 22, to Emily Brooke Pugh, 21, both of Crossville
July 29
Sean Micheal Money, 28, to Billie Jo Lee Powell, 37, both of Crossville
July 31
Herschell Lyon Becker, 53, to Memrie Anne Jones Wattenbarger, 45, both of Crossville
Michael David Mynar, 41, to Leah Elaine Oliver, 35, both of Crossville
Aug. 3
Christian Tyler Ocasio Beaver, 19, to Samantha Rose Marie Clark, 24, both of Crossville
Alan David Harris, 25, to Cali Ann Netherton, 25, both of Crossville
James Christopher Lynn Davis, 33, to Kayla Ciara Claar Bryant, 27, both of Crossville
Mohammad Said Allaf, 73, to Rana Ghaleb Mahmound Alkhatib, 53, both of Crossville
Aug. 4
Aaron Thomas Boggs, 27, to Shellene Nichole Dillon, 24, both of Crossville
Goth Bart Swicegood, 86, to Minnie Jane Butler, 81, both of Rockwood
Jason Edward Broeckel, 42, to Jennie Nichole Tarley Whittenburg, 39, both of Crossville
Aug. 5
Joseph Michael Cooper, 31, to Kylie Marie Aytes Huffer, 30, both of Crossville
Michael Christopher Fassnacht, 30, to Jana Lynn Baldinger, 36, both of Crossville
Aug. 6
Clinton Andrew Kemmer, 19, to Taylor Michelle Webb, 19, both of Crossville
Aug. 7
Joshua Paul Lavar Bain, 24, of Powder Springs, GA, to Madyson Geriline Jade Green, 23, of Crossville
Aug. 10
William Francis Brod IV, 36, of Crossville, to Pamela Marie O’Keefe, 35, Ontario, Canada
Russell Wade Goad, 46, to Brezzi Danielle Harville, 36, both of Sparta
Aug. 11
James Micheal Long, 47, to Amy Jo Evans Stout, 50, both of Kingston
Carl Allen Scott, 42, to Vetta Gina Dick Babb, 46, both of Crossville
Dustin Alan Henry, 24, to Tiffany Lynn Barnett, 22, both of Crossville
Aug. 12
Max Alexander Mochow, 25, to Amanda Kay Dalton Milashus, 25, both of Clarkrange
Shane Alvin Henderson, 31, to Kelsea Marlena-Rose Riggs, 25, both of Crossville
Aug. 13
Jon Alexander Zerba Jr., 34, to Maylee Sue Luttrell, 29, both of Crossville
Aug. 17
Jonathan Levi Foust, 28, to Loleata Lavonne Pippin, 26, both of Crossville
Steven Ray Nobles, 25, to Caitlin Marie Barnes, 23, both of Crossville
Jordan Nicholas Lynn, 25, to Mikinze Lee Remling, 26, both of Crossville
Aug. 18
Jason Brookes Sheffield, 38, to Lillian Irene Hammons, 27, both of Crossville
Douglas James Pellillo, 36, to Hannah Marie Gore, 22, both of Crossville
Hunter Lee Kirkland, 21, to Tessa Danae Dixon, 24, both of Crossville
Aug. 19
Ted Lamar Ritchie Jr., 26, to Ashley Nicole Murphy Miller, 24, both of Crossville
Aug. 20
Robert Brian Carey, 41, to Cassandra Danielle Irma Walker, 26, both of Crossville
Donald Scott Kimery, 42, to Anissa Renee Lawson, 45, both of Gallatin
Aug. 21
Larry Bruce Crownover, 44, of Jamestown, to Deborah Ruth Stephens Williams, 45, of Crossville
Ritchie Lynn Hall, 53, to Karri Melisa Lamantia, 46, both of Crossville
Dillon Scott Musgrave, 25, to Bayli Dawn Nelson, 23, both of Crab Orchard
Eric David Rodriguez, 58, to Laura Christine Roderick Yelland, 59, both of Crossville
Aug. 24
Daniel Thomas Floyd, 22, to Kimberly Alicia Lloyd, 22, both of Crossville
Aug. 26
Donnie Evans, 70, to Bobbie Jean Evans Myers, 55, both of Sparta
Dennis Alfred Kahoun, 77, to June Louise Sullivan, 54, both of Crossville
