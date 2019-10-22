Sept. 12
Nicolas Ruiz Rivera, 38, to Danielle Marie Hoffa, 30, both of Crossville.
Jody Aaron Thomas, 59, to Sunshine Angelia Schoonhoven, 41, both of Crossville.
Sept. 13
Jason Everett Ford, 46, to Kimberly Lynn Kearley, 46, both of Crossville
Anthony Frank Zimmermann, 75, of Crossville, to Patricia Ann Hudgens Russell, 70, of Smyrna.
Isaac Jonathan Williams, 24, of Amelia, VA, to Connory Allison Ramsey, 26, of Crossville.
Willliam Gregory Seffron, 49, to Laurie Ann Smith, 48, both of Crossville.
Ryan Evan Serine, 27, to Rebecca Irene Blaylock, 28, both of Crossville.
Sept. 16
Jonah Ben Chapman, 23, of Crossville, to Deborah Elisabeth Troyer, 22, of Monterey.
Kristopher Lukas Kemmer, 23, to Ellane Faith Music, 22, both of Crossville.
Sept. 17
Richard Wayne Miller Jr., 30, to Kristin Marie Brewer, 29, both of Crossville.
Sept. 18
Keith Allen Sadula, 22, to Haley Morgan Wood, 21, both of Crossville.
Sept. 19
Jacob Wayne Crabtree, 21, to Kelsey Dawn Howard, 20, both of Crossville.
Sept. 20
Brandon Blake Hill, 26, to Kiaira Dionne Lail, 19, both of Crossville.
Colby Alexander Davis, 31, to Paulette Marie Rodriguez Lopez, 34, both of Crossville.
Donald Glen Hooie, 58, to Shalene Rena Green, 42, both of Crossville.
Justin Earl Parrigin, 31, to Erika Summer Neal, 26, both of Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.