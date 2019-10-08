Aug. 23
Perry Dale Atkinson, 29, of Grimsley, to Allysa Nichole Kerley, 25, of Crossville.
Dustin Joe Moss, 30, to Crystal Necole Leblanc, 27, both of Crossville.
Aug. 26
Willie Estel Hale III, 18, to Kacie Renee-Nicole Hughes, 18, both of Crossville.
Lonnie Delane Polson, 30, to Rachel Elizabeth Tollett, 22, both of Crossville.
Aug. 27
Ethan Eugene Wilson, 28, to Alisha Faye Jones, 27, both of Crossville.
Aug. 28
Michael Dakota Meddleton, 23, to Angel Gabrielle Gaskins, 21, both of Crossville.
Jerry Marshall Swafford, 38, to Mary Elizabeth Demetro, 23, both of Crossville.
Aug. 29
Ernest Roger Pickinpaugh, 25, to Stevie Adrian Miller, 24, both of Monterey.
Zachary Jeremiah Comer, 25, to Tosha Lenea Parsons Turner, 34, both of Rockwood.
Jason Lee Jackson, 38, to Shelley Andrice Thompson, 42, both of Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.