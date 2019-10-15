Aug. 29
Philip Scott Hoeppner, 59, to Sabina Bangga Bridgeman, 56, both of Crossville.
Aug. 30
Justin Paul Cook, 22, to Christy Leighton Morris, 20, both of Crossville.
Sept. 4
Jason Michael Butler, 45, to Deserray Maria Faye Jones, 30, both of Crossville.
Kevin Bruce McCampbell, 34, to Evelyn Jean Monday, 32, both of Crossville.
Sept. 5
Franklin Keith Wyatt, 54, to Tena Louise Galyon, 53, both of Crossville.
Christopher Lyle Underwood, 44, to Melissa Rae York, 39, both of Crossville.
Tyler Wayne Brown, 20, to Victoria Alexis Sherrill, 19, both of Crossville.
Sept. 6
Michael Anthony Ziglar, 33, to Kayla Amber Morgan, 31, both of Crossville.
Sept. 9
Seth Edward Ayres, 28, to Annelise Patricia Lynch, 24, both of Crossville.
Timothy Devin Pennington, 27, Caitlyn Nicole Ball, 27, both of Kingston.
Sept. 10
Noel Munoz, 28, to Shiloh Lee Nickels, 31, both of Crossville.
