Aug. 21
Aaron Nelson Searfoss, 27, to Stephanie Nicole Wimer, 33, both of Crossville.
Logan Dion Frady, 21, to Sadie Nicole Rogers, 21, both of Pikeville.
Brandon Alan Barrett, 23, to Ashley Marie Campbell, 30, both of Crossville.
Aug. 22
Leonard Scott Roark, 57, to Mandi Jo Rainwater, 40, both of Crossville.
Aug. 23
Braeden John Adams, 20, to Jamie Kaylene Blalock, 21, both of Crossville.
Scottie James Mize, 44, to Samantha Lynn Davis, 39, both of Harrogate.
Ryan Wood Davis, 41, to Ginny Dionne Cole, 29, both of Crossville.
