The following individuals applied for marriage licenses from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office.

Aug. 30

Randy Ray Tolle, 51, of Crossville, to Karen Elizabeth Poston Adams, 29, of Jamestown

Aug. 31

Patrick Lee Talley, 27, to Alyesha Gabrielle Vaughn, 27, both of Crossville

Sept. 1

Karry Dyon Howard, 47, to Dawn Renee Thompson, 52, both of Crossville

Justin Wade Timmons, 27, to Hannah Dakota Deck, 27, both of Crossville

Sept. 2

Paul Dossie Smalley Jr., 51, of Clarksville, TN, to Jeanne Sue Hyder, 47, of Crossville

Andrew Howard Miller, 26, to Samantha Abigail Stephens, 24, both of Amelia, VA

Stephen Ray Ladd, 27, to Jessica Danielle Taylor, 31, both of Crossville

Donavan Drake Wadsworth, 18, to Ava Grace Walker Orme, 18, both of Crossville

Douglas Milton Landers, 56, to Jennifer Ann Cappello Gery, 50, both of Crossville

Sept. 3

Warren Forest Smalley, 57, to Judy Ann Oody Roberts, 62, both of Crossville

Casey Alan Fiste, 28, to Samantha Nicole Hassler, 22, both of Crossville

Jaben Jeffrey Gayheart, 20, to Baylee Madison Koval, 22, both of Crossville

Bernard Edwin Bahle Jr., 51, to Tracy Elizabeth Paterson, 43, both of Crossville

Jack Donald Sexton II, 57, to Sharon Denise Fitzpatrick Parker, 59, both of Crossville

Matthew Edward St. Pierre, 41, to Alexandria Miranda Vesper, 40, both of Munster, IN

Sept. 7

Pedro Francisco Pons, 74, to Charlotte McClanahan Burns, 67, both of Crossville

Sept. 8

Gabriel Adam Taufer, 20, to Nina Eva Galloway, 21, both of Crossville

Caleb Franklin Phillips, 19, to Cassie Leann Taylor Bumbalough, 20, both of Crossville

Dakota Michael Robeck, 23, to Golden Kaitlyn Goss, 22, both of Crossville

Sept. 9

Andrew James Harrison, 23, to Gabriella Izora Dunn-Miller, 21, both of Deerlodge, TN

Sept. 10

Bobby Ray Rogers III, 26, to Mercedes Anna Grace Garrison, 24, both of Crossville

Jaime Alberto Alvarez, 43, to Jessica Marie Chasteen, 34, both of Cookeville

Sept. 13

Jerry Edward Bauer, 67, to Jan Lynne Westmark Hoggard, 59, both of Crossville

Curtis Tyler Music, 28, to Haley Danielle Dillard, 27, both of Crossville

Robert Michael Lillis, 29, to Alexandria Helene Carli, 31, both of Crossville

Matthew Wayne Giddens, 36, to Alexis Jayne Deibler Fortin, 42, both of Crossville

Robert Allen Fannin, 80, to Tennessee Hampton Hinkle, 74, both of Crossville

Sept. 14

Nicholas James Hartsock, 24, to Hannah Rose Wheeler, 22, both of Crossville

Sept. 15

Phillip Earl Claiborne II, 50, to Melissa Beth Jones Millsap, 51, both of Crossville

Aaron Andrew Nelson, 31, to Bailey Lyn Dawson, 26, both of Omaha, NE

Timothy Allen Threet, 48, to Chrissy Michelle Machic Norris, 41, both of Crossville

Sept. 16

Zachary Hunter Murphree, of Oneonta, AL, to Laurel Elizabeth Hardt, 25, of Crossville

John Tyler Dalton, 28, to Josephine Michele Gray, 28, both of Crossville

Sept. 20

Thomas Jacob Ridgeway, 31, of Sparta, TN, to Crystal Rose Clark, 25, of Crossville

Caleb Michael McBroom, 22, to Page Marie Brown, 21, both of Crossville

Chad Anthony Orgeron, 52, Larose, LA, to Jackie Ann Serigny Billiot, 53, of Galliano, LA

Thomas Lee Scroggins III, 28, to Erika Joann Tanner, 27, both of Crossville

Sept. 21

Jeremy Todd Beard Jr., 19, of Monterey, TN, to Mackenzie Lynn Demarcus, 18, of Crossville

Sept. 22

Jordan Blake Houston, 23, to Victoria Elysse Hall, 23, both of Sparta, TN

Tyler Chace Marshall, 25, to Michaela Ariel Tilson Snowden, 24, both of Crossville

Aaron Joseph Ewing, 32, to Amber Lea Tomlin, 33, both of Pikeville, TN

Sept. 23

Jeffrey Nathan Morgan, 36, of Crossville, to Ahnna Christina Estes, 30, of Corryton, TN

Sept. 24

Cody Brice Sexton, 32, to Kelsey Renee Linn, 24, both of Crossville

James Robertlamo Brown, 45, to Kimberly Sue Hansen, 47, both of Crossville

Cody Michael Hyder, 22, to Donna Kay Godsey, 29, both of Crossville

Cameron David Brent Bowman, 21, to Marlee Beth Breeding, 19, both of Crossville

Robert Seth Seiber, 27, to Madison Nicole Wyatt, 23, both of Crossville

Jonathon Craig Morris, 25, to Kayla Marie Colley, 26, both of Spring City, TN

Ethan Allen Leath, 26, to Taylor Lee Ann Roberts, 27, both of Baxter, TN

Cason Todd Graham, 23, to Kayelyn Elisabeth Jarrett, 23, both of Crossville

Sept. 28

Sonny Boy Raines III, 31, to Christina Marie Auer, 41, both of Crossville

Travis Wayne Whittenburg, 30, to Whitley Lavenna Garrett, 30, both of Crossville

Kevin Christopher Tharpe, 35, to Renee Ashley Smith Kirkland, 29, both of Crossville

Sept. 29

Roy Raymond Hall, 20, to Paige Michelle Morano, 21, both of Crossville

Cogen Tylor Nelson, 36, to Vanessa Gayle McCoy, 35, both of Oceanside, CA

Ronald Dylan Burgess, 30, of Pikeville, TN, to Chelsey Lane McLerran, 28, of Crossville

Sept. 30

Cody Clayton Brun, 25, to Baylee Nicole Rhea, 23, both of Crossville

Clifford Trevor Ryan Dean, 42, to Reagan Nicole Franks, 36, both of Bakersfield, CA

