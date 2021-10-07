The following individuals applied for marriage licenses from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office.
Aug. 30
Randy Ray Tolle, 51, of Crossville, to Karen Elizabeth Poston Adams, 29, of Jamestown
Aug. 31
Patrick Lee Talley, 27, to Alyesha Gabrielle Vaughn, 27, both of Crossville
Sept. 1
Karry Dyon Howard, 47, to Dawn Renee Thompson, 52, both of Crossville
Justin Wade Timmons, 27, to Hannah Dakota Deck, 27, both of Crossville
Sept. 2
Paul Dossie Smalley Jr., 51, of Clarksville, TN, to Jeanne Sue Hyder, 47, of Crossville
Andrew Howard Miller, 26, to Samantha Abigail Stephens, 24, both of Amelia, VA
Stephen Ray Ladd, 27, to Jessica Danielle Taylor, 31, both of Crossville
Donavan Drake Wadsworth, 18, to Ava Grace Walker Orme, 18, both of Crossville
Douglas Milton Landers, 56, to Jennifer Ann Cappello Gery, 50, both of Crossville
Sept. 3
Warren Forest Smalley, 57, to Judy Ann Oody Roberts, 62, both of Crossville
Casey Alan Fiste, 28, to Samantha Nicole Hassler, 22, both of Crossville
Jaben Jeffrey Gayheart, 20, to Baylee Madison Koval, 22, both of Crossville
Bernard Edwin Bahle Jr., 51, to Tracy Elizabeth Paterson, 43, both of Crossville
Jack Donald Sexton II, 57, to Sharon Denise Fitzpatrick Parker, 59, both of Crossville
Matthew Edward St. Pierre, 41, to Alexandria Miranda Vesper, 40, both of Munster, IN
Sept. 7
Pedro Francisco Pons, 74, to Charlotte McClanahan Burns, 67, both of Crossville
Sept. 8
Gabriel Adam Taufer, 20, to Nina Eva Galloway, 21, both of Crossville
Caleb Franklin Phillips, 19, to Cassie Leann Taylor Bumbalough, 20, both of Crossville
Dakota Michael Robeck, 23, to Golden Kaitlyn Goss, 22, both of Crossville
Sept. 9
Andrew James Harrison, 23, to Gabriella Izora Dunn-Miller, 21, both of Deerlodge, TN
Sept. 10
Bobby Ray Rogers III, 26, to Mercedes Anna Grace Garrison, 24, both of Crossville
Jaime Alberto Alvarez, 43, to Jessica Marie Chasteen, 34, both of Cookeville
Sept. 13
Jerry Edward Bauer, 67, to Jan Lynne Westmark Hoggard, 59, both of Crossville
Curtis Tyler Music, 28, to Haley Danielle Dillard, 27, both of Crossville
Robert Michael Lillis, 29, to Alexandria Helene Carli, 31, both of Crossville
Matthew Wayne Giddens, 36, to Alexis Jayne Deibler Fortin, 42, both of Crossville
Robert Allen Fannin, 80, to Tennessee Hampton Hinkle, 74, both of Crossville
Sept. 14
Nicholas James Hartsock, 24, to Hannah Rose Wheeler, 22, both of Crossville
Sept. 15
Phillip Earl Claiborne II, 50, to Melissa Beth Jones Millsap, 51, both of Crossville
Aaron Andrew Nelson, 31, to Bailey Lyn Dawson, 26, both of Omaha, NE
Timothy Allen Threet, 48, to Chrissy Michelle Machic Norris, 41, both of Crossville
Sept. 16
Zachary Hunter Murphree, of Oneonta, AL, to Laurel Elizabeth Hardt, 25, of Crossville
John Tyler Dalton, 28, to Josephine Michele Gray, 28, both of Crossville
Sept. 20
Thomas Jacob Ridgeway, 31, of Sparta, TN, to Crystal Rose Clark, 25, of Crossville
Caleb Michael McBroom, 22, to Page Marie Brown, 21, both of Crossville
Chad Anthony Orgeron, 52, Larose, LA, to Jackie Ann Serigny Billiot, 53, of Galliano, LA
Thomas Lee Scroggins III, 28, to Erika Joann Tanner, 27, both of Crossville
Sept. 21
Jeremy Todd Beard Jr., 19, of Monterey, TN, to Mackenzie Lynn Demarcus, 18, of Crossville
Sept. 22
Jordan Blake Houston, 23, to Victoria Elysse Hall, 23, both of Sparta, TN
Tyler Chace Marshall, 25, to Michaela Ariel Tilson Snowden, 24, both of Crossville
Aaron Joseph Ewing, 32, to Amber Lea Tomlin, 33, both of Pikeville, TN
Sept. 23
Jeffrey Nathan Morgan, 36, of Crossville, to Ahnna Christina Estes, 30, of Corryton, TN
Sept. 24
Cody Brice Sexton, 32, to Kelsey Renee Linn, 24, both of Crossville
James Robertlamo Brown, 45, to Kimberly Sue Hansen, 47, both of Crossville
Cody Michael Hyder, 22, to Donna Kay Godsey, 29, both of Crossville
Cameron David Brent Bowman, 21, to Marlee Beth Breeding, 19, both of Crossville
Robert Seth Seiber, 27, to Madison Nicole Wyatt, 23, both of Crossville
Jonathon Craig Morris, 25, to Kayla Marie Colley, 26, both of Spring City, TN
Ethan Allen Leath, 26, to Taylor Lee Ann Roberts, 27, both of Baxter, TN
Cason Todd Graham, 23, to Kayelyn Elisabeth Jarrett, 23, both of Crossville
Sept. 28
Sonny Boy Raines III, 31, to Christina Marie Auer, 41, both of Crossville
Travis Wayne Whittenburg, 30, to Whitley Lavenna Garrett, 30, both of Crossville
Kevin Christopher Tharpe, 35, to Renee Ashley Smith Kirkland, 29, both of Crossville
Sept. 29
Roy Raymond Hall, 20, to Paige Michelle Morano, 21, both of Crossville
Cogen Tylor Nelson, 36, to Vanessa Gayle McCoy, 35, both of Oceanside, CA
Ronald Dylan Burgess, 30, of Pikeville, TN, to Chelsey Lane McLerran, 28, of Crossville
Sept. 30
Cody Clayton Brun, 25, to Baylee Nicole Rhea, 23, both of Crossville
Clifford Trevor Ryan Dean, 42, to Reagan Nicole Franks, 36, both of Bakersfield, CA
