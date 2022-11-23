Oct. 12
Blaze Stuart Dishman, 22, to Amber Marie Davis, 22, both of Crossville.
Dustin Cody Robbins, 36, to Michelle Marie Rabens Moore, 43, both of Crossville.
Antonio Ajanel Domingo, 24, to Starla Renee Kilby, 26, both of Crossville.
Dakota Cheyenne Tuttle, 30, to Meggan Carol Goucher, 28, both of Crossville.
Oct. 13
Stephen Otis Crouse, 59, to Lacy Lynn Sweet Boyett, 53, both of Crossville.
Oct. 14
James Edward Johnston, 58, to Deborah Ruth Stephens Williams, 47, both of Crossville.
Derek Mackenzie Whittenburg, 26, of Jamestown, TN, to Kailee Elizabeth Laffrey, 24, of Crossville.
Oct. 17
Mason Cole Baucum, 25, to Caraline Gale Partin, 24, both of Crossville.
Oct. 18
William Robert Bertram, 38, to Choi Yoon Yap, 37, both of Crossville.
Brandon Lee Young Golden, 28, to Haley Danielle Grogan, 24, both of Crossville.
Darvin Napoleon Lopez, 25, to Chelsey Lynn Dixon, 24, both of Crossville.
Oct. 19
Gavin Christopher Jaffre, 21, to Katherne Lynn Burling, 21, both of Crossville.
Rick Vincent Gutierrez Jr., 24, to Jordan Lynn Abbott, 25, both of Carol Stream, IL.
Dennis Shaw Clark Gillespie, 26, to Dallas Lee Kemmer, 28, both of Grandview, TN.
Logan Lee Adams, 25, to Sadie Brooke Hicks, 22, both of Crossville.
Oct. 20
John Luke Burris, 23, of Manchester, TN, to Emma Madison Smith, 24, of Crossville.
Oct. 21
Michael John Dufrene, 32, to Kimberly Ann Miley Marino, 31, both of Louisiana, LA.
Joshua Lee Parrent, 36, to Ashley Renee Thompson, 32, both of Crossville.
Oct. 24
Donna Kay Starr, 75, to Viviane Dolores Scherer Breault, 86, both of Crossville.
Matthew Sims Johnson, 39, of Sparta, TN, to Kelly Nicole Masters, 38, of Crossville.
Jeffrey Keith Bolin Jr., 29, to Brittany Lura Corum, 30, both of Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.