The following individuals applied for marriage licenses from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:

Aug. 26

Dennis Alfred Kahoun, 77, to June Louise Sullivan, 54, both of Crossville

Aug. 28

Keith Allen Umberger, 53, to Patricia Ann Seagraves, 51, both of Monterey

Gary Levi Smith, 35, to Sarah Justine Jorgensen, 24, both of Crossville

Gary Dean Jarnagin, 62, to Tamara Jean Collins Jones, 60, both of Crossville

Aug. 31

Michael Gage Griffis, 26, to Nikita Carin Blom, 27, both of Crossville

Alfred Lawrence Louden III, 20, to Samantha Paige Parsons, 20, both of Monterey

Michael Gerard Schultz, 61, to Marian Kay Durrance, 56, both of Crossville

Codey Jordin Heller, 22, to Hannah Leigh Turner, 21, both of Crossville

Joshua Craig Hodgin, 27, to Chelsea Christine Farmer, 29, both of Crossville

Sept. 1

David John Selmyer, 69, to Vivian Annette Newhouse Layman, 70, both of Crossville

Joseph Kiah Stewart, 29, to Allesandra Rhea Lentscher, 29, both of Crossville

Sept. 2

Clarence William Garrett Jr., 75, to Freda Darlene Plemmons Barrett, 67, both of Crossville

Kyle Eugene Nelms, 28, to Devin Haley Alers, 28, both of Crossville

Andrew Bradley Collins, 32, to Brandi Leann Allen, 24, both of Crossville

Sept. 3

Brian Lane Wells, 41, to Alicia Ann Harstick, 37, both of Crossville

Darrell Lawrence Davis, 48, to Angela Edith Burke, 50, both of Crossville

Sept. 4

Thomas Carlisle Bean, 59, to Angela Lynn Brady McDaniel, 50, both of Crossville

Michael Richard Edwards, 30, to Malinda Sue Sayre Reed, 27, both of Crossville

Sept. 8

Coy Daniel Kidd, 29, of Cookeville, to Riley Savannah Hunt, 27, of Crossville

Amanda Elizabeth Bumgardner, 33, to Deborah Lea Hawley, 39, both of Crossville

Katlin Elizabeth McCormick, 28, to Lillian Rane Sherrill, 20, both of Cookeville

Sept. 9

Landon James Barlow, 24, to Brittney Marie Nagle, 24, both of Crossville

Sept. 10

Larry David Freed, 51, to Misty Ruth Howard, 38, both of Crossville

Johathan Austin Bradam, 22, to Kayla Nicole Holpp, 21, both of Monterey

Sept. 11

Andrew James White, 21, to Ralenna Katelyn Fischer, 30, both of Monterey

Sept. 12

Samuel Joe Ramsey, 19, to Camille Marie Daigle, 20, both of Crossville

Sept. 14

Jackson Scott Elliott, 20, to Amber Renee Williams, 19, both of Crossville

Michael William Krivak Jr., 43, of Rockwood, to Katie Rebecca Lozoya McCabe, 34, of Crossville

Brandon Ryan Beaty, 25, to Meghan Nicole Wright, 25, both of Crossville

Charles Richard Rice, 62, to Bonita Ilean Harding Winningham, 51, both of Clarkrange

Sept. 15

Timothy Albert Henry, 63, to Belinda Jo Causey Stephens, 53, both of Crossville

Dusty Royce Lewis, 25, to Sydney Faye Brewer, 22, both of Crossville

Michael Gauge Meillarec, 19, to Megan Lynn McDonald, 20, both of Crossville

Thomas Bernard Owens, 55, of Cookeville, to Juanita Castillo Hamby Castillo, 60, of Crossville

Samuel Clarence Thiessen, 78, to Karen Ann Roche Swanson, 71, both of Crossville

Sept. 16

David James Bess, 22, to Kourtney Faith Webb, 20, both of Crossville

Raymond Dennis Bedell III, 25, to Samantha Nicole Flansburg, 23, both of Monterey

Aaron William Burgess, 25, to Hailey Gayle Norris, 21, both of Crossville

Sept. 17

Ricky Lynn Stone II, 35, to Heather Maureen Debooy Lang, 36, both of Crossville

Joshua Alan Johnson, 30, to Ashley Renee Frazier, 23, both of Crossville

Joshua Lee Helgeson, 28, to De Anna Lois Etchison, 26, both of Crossville

Micah Clayton Hall, 21, of Dayton, TN, to Samantha Mabel Tremblay, 19, of Crossville

Sept. 18

Joe Levi Reagan II, 30, to Ashley Ann Eppolito Johnson, 33, both of Crossville

Braxton Lee McCrary, 25, to Bailey Lynn Galan, 22, both of Crossville

Jamie Dee Slaven, 23, to Kaylie She’rie Latham, 23, both of Grimsley, TN

Kevin Jerry Woody, 46, to Paula Sue Lee, 39, both of Crossville

Spencer Clark Wooten, 22, to Faith Renee Kemmer, 20, both of Crossville

Sept. 21

Cody Jason Cunningham, 21, to Kira La’sha Burtrum, 20, both of Crossville

Garrett Calvin Strickland, 23, to Cheyenne Renee Jones, 26, both of Crossville

Donald Lee Workman, 50, to Kimberly Lynn Presley, 32, both of Crossville

Sept. 22

Cirilo Antonio Miller Rojas, 22, to Elsie Jean Martinez, 19, both of Crossville

Sept. 23

Robert Louis Young, 35, to Danielle Elizabeth Wage West, 34, both of Crossville

Sept. 25

Ron Michael Sherrill, 38, to Crystal Gail Brock Smith, 41, both of Crossville

Mark Arthur Connolly, 49, to Pamela Lynn Young Sawyer, 53, both of Crossville

Sept. 28

Richard Joseph Tyler Sherrill, 21, to Abigail Mackenzi Hurst, 20, both of Crossville

Sept. 29

Curtis Daniel Burton, 36, to Holly Danielle Parks, 34, both of Joliet, IL

Brent Steven Cook, 38, of Jamestown, TN, to Monica Marie Antone Velez, 41, of Caldwell, WV

Sept. 30

Troy Somers Jr., 29, to Whitney Victoria England, 26, both of Crossville

George Edward Pugh, 48, of Crab Orchard, to Cindy Ann Lane, 50, of Crossville

Joshua Clayton Brock, 27, to Heather Rose Hammond, 24, both of Crossville

 

