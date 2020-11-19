The following individuals applied for marriage licenses from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
Aug. 26
Dennis Alfred Kahoun, 77, to June Louise Sullivan, 54, both of Crossville
Aug. 28
Keith Allen Umberger, 53, to Patricia Ann Seagraves, 51, both of Monterey
Gary Levi Smith, 35, to Sarah Justine Jorgensen, 24, both of Crossville
Gary Dean Jarnagin, 62, to Tamara Jean Collins Jones, 60, both of Crossville
Aug. 31
Michael Gage Griffis, 26, to Nikita Carin Blom, 27, both of Crossville
Alfred Lawrence Louden III, 20, to Samantha Paige Parsons, 20, both of Monterey
Michael Gerard Schultz, 61, to Marian Kay Durrance, 56, both of Crossville
Codey Jordin Heller, 22, to Hannah Leigh Turner, 21, both of Crossville
Joshua Craig Hodgin, 27, to Chelsea Christine Farmer, 29, both of Crossville
Sept. 1
David John Selmyer, 69, to Vivian Annette Newhouse Layman, 70, both of Crossville
Joseph Kiah Stewart, 29, to Allesandra Rhea Lentscher, 29, both of Crossville
Sept. 2
Clarence William Garrett Jr., 75, to Freda Darlene Plemmons Barrett, 67, both of Crossville
Kyle Eugene Nelms, 28, to Devin Haley Alers, 28, both of Crossville
Andrew Bradley Collins, 32, to Brandi Leann Allen, 24, both of Crossville
Sept. 3
Brian Lane Wells, 41, to Alicia Ann Harstick, 37, both of Crossville
Darrell Lawrence Davis, 48, to Angela Edith Burke, 50, both of Crossville
Sept. 4
Thomas Carlisle Bean, 59, to Angela Lynn Brady McDaniel, 50, both of Crossville
Michael Richard Edwards, 30, to Malinda Sue Sayre Reed, 27, both of Crossville
Sept. 8
Coy Daniel Kidd, 29, of Cookeville, to Riley Savannah Hunt, 27, of Crossville
Amanda Elizabeth Bumgardner, 33, to Deborah Lea Hawley, 39, both of Crossville
Katlin Elizabeth McCormick, 28, to Lillian Rane Sherrill, 20, both of Cookeville
Sept. 9
Landon James Barlow, 24, to Brittney Marie Nagle, 24, both of Crossville
Sept. 10
Larry David Freed, 51, to Misty Ruth Howard, 38, both of Crossville
Johathan Austin Bradam, 22, to Kayla Nicole Holpp, 21, both of Monterey
Sept. 11
Andrew James White, 21, to Ralenna Katelyn Fischer, 30, both of Monterey
Sept. 12
Samuel Joe Ramsey, 19, to Camille Marie Daigle, 20, both of Crossville
Sept. 14
Jackson Scott Elliott, 20, to Amber Renee Williams, 19, both of Crossville
Michael William Krivak Jr., 43, of Rockwood, to Katie Rebecca Lozoya McCabe, 34, of Crossville
Brandon Ryan Beaty, 25, to Meghan Nicole Wright, 25, both of Crossville
Charles Richard Rice, 62, to Bonita Ilean Harding Winningham, 51, both of Clarkrange
Sept. 15
Timothy Albert Henry, 63, to Belinda Jo Causey Stephens, 53, both of Crossville
Dusty Royce Lewis, 25, to Sydney Faye Brewer, 22, both of Crossville
Michael Gauge Meillarec, 19, to Megan Lynn McDonald, 20, both of Crossville
Thomas Bernard Owens, 55, of Cookeville, to Juanita Castillo Hamby Castillo, 60, of Crossville
Samuel Clarence Thiessen, 78, to Karen Ann Roche Swanson, 71, both of Crossville
Sept. 16
David James Bess, 22, to Kourtney Faith Webb, 20, both of Crossville
Raymond Dennis Bedell III, 25, to Samantha Nicole Flansburg, 23, both of Monterey
Aaron William Burgess, 25, to Hailey Gayle Norris, 21, both of Crossville
Sept. 17
Ricky Lynn Stone II, 35, to Heather Maureen Debooy Lang, 36, both of Crossville
Joshua Alan Johnson, 30, to Ashley Renee Frazier, 23, both of Crossville
Joshua Lee Helgeson, 28, to De Anna Lois Etchison, 26, both of Crossville
Micah Clayton Hall, 21, of Dayton, TN, to Samantha Mabel Tremblay, 19, of Crossville
Sept. 18
Joe Levi Reagan II, 30, to Ashley Ann Eppolito Johnson, 33, both of Crossville
Braxton Lee McCrary, 25, to Bailey Lynn Galan, 22, both of Crossville
Jamie Dee Slaven, 23, to Kaylie She’rie Latham, 23, both of Grimsley, TN
Kevin Jerry Woody, 46, to Paula Sue Lee, 39, both of Crossville
Spencer Clark Wooten, 22, to Faith Renee Kemmer, 20, both of Crossville
Sept. 21
Cody Jason Cunningham, 21, to Kira La’sha Burtrum, 20, both of Crossville
Garrett Calvin Strickland, 23, to Cheyenne Renee Jones, 26, both of Crossville
Donald Lee Workman, 50, to Kimberly Lynn Presley, 32, both of Crossville
Sept. 22
Cirilo Antonio Miller Rojas, 22, to Elsie Jean Martinez, 19, both of Crossville
Sept. 23
Robert Louis Young, 35, to Danielle Elizabeth Wage West, 34, both of Crossville
Sept. 25
Ron Michael Sherrill, 38, to Crystal Gail Brock Smith, 41, both of Crossville
Mark Arthur Connolly, 49, to Pamela Lynn Young Sawyer, 53, both of Crossville
Sept. 28
Richard Joseph Tyler Sherrill, 21, to Abigail Mackenzi Hurst, 20, both of Crossville
Sept. 29
Curtis Daniel Burton, 36, to Holly Danielle Parks, 34, both of Joliet, IL
Brent Steven Cook, 38, of Jamestown, TN, to Monica Marie Antone Velez, 41, of Caldwell, WV
Sept. 30
Troy Somers Jr., 29, to Whitney Victoria England, 26, both of Crossville
George Edward Pugh, 48, of Crab Orchard, to Cindy Ann Lane, 50, of Crossville
Joshua Clayton Brock, 27, to Heather Rose Hammond, 24, both of Crossville
