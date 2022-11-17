Sept. 16
Pearson Arlis Seals, 20, of Crossville, to Alyssa Gail Stoudt, 18, of Grandview, TN.
Brandon Edward Nutt, 22, to Katie Lynn Silcox, 20, both of Crossville.
Sept. 20
Larry David Freed, 53, to Tiffany Renee Coulter, 30, both of Crossville.
Hunter Joseph Little, 24, to Alexis Marie Howard, 23, both of Crossville.
Steven Bradley Huddleston, 22, to Lindsey Michelle Ford, 21, both of Sparta, TN.
Sept. 21
Cristian Guadalupe Velazquez Perez, 26, to Cheyenne Nycole Wilson, 25, both of Crossville.
Sept. 22
Jonathan Francis Bean, 29, to Jessica Lynn Walsh, 28, both of Chipley, FL.
Dawson Joe Rimmer, 24, to Cherish Danielle Frazier, 24, both of Crossville.
Sept. 23
William Russell McHugh, 70 to Lynda Kay Lee Ashburn, 73, both of Englewood, OH.
Robbie Forester Howerton, 31, of Middlesboro, KY, to Kayla Joy Thomas, 28, of Crossville.
Michael Robert Miller, 24, to Camie Grace Threet, 24, both of Crossville.
Ray McKinley Jay Gunter Sr., 41, to Tosha Ann Gunter Strock, 40, both of Crossville.
Cody Alexander Threet, 24, of Crossville, to Mashayla Brooke Underwood, 25, of Pleasant Hill.
Sept. 26
Michael Steven Roark, 70 to Elizabeth Anne Sammons, 64, both of Rockwood, TN.
Ethan Elii Smith, 21, to Hannah Grace Black, 22, both of Crossville.
Joshua Michael Phipps, 30, to Kristi Marie Warriner, 27, both of Crossville.
William Burley Cooley, 38, to Taylor Rhea Perryman, 31, both of New Orleans, LA.
Marion Alfred Corley Jr., 55, to Tyece Rose Kline, 61, both of Crossville.
Cody Lane Knox, 32, to Lauren Raye Cade Lee, 34, both of Crossville.
Sept. 30
Jeffrey Lance Brown II, 34, to Elizabeth Ann Bowman Taylor, 34, both of Crossville.
Skylar James Hollingsworth, 21, to Larissa Dawn Hale, 22, both of Crossville.
Oct. 3
Nathan Ray Byler, 53, of Paris, TN, to Keturah Ruth Miller, 49, of Crossville.
David Thomas Keyes, 29, to Emalea Grace Thompson, 20, both of Crossville.
Oct. 4
Douglas William Kraft, 66, to Sandra Dee Walston Cornish, 60, both of Crossville.
Lloyd Allen Roenfeldt, 49, to Michelle Anne Combs, 48, both of Crossville.
Oct. 5
Brandon Kyle Williamson, 24, to Breanna Michelle Kerley, 22, both of Crossville.
Caleb Issiah Sanders, 31, of Alcoa, TN, to Holly Michelle Fosnight, 34, of New Castle, IN.
Zachary Leon Anderson, 20, to Ashlyn Bryce Dehart, 18, both of Crossville.
Alec Conner Simpson, 20, to Bailey Grace Jones, 20, both of Crossville.
Oct. 6
Kevin Sam Dohs II, 25, to Mary Elizabeth Rose Thomas, 25, both of Crossville.
Oct. 7
Charles Scott Turner, 39, of Smithville, TN, to Elizabeth Jane Cline Lewis, 38, of Sparta, TN.
Bryr Rollins Austen, 29, to Billie Jo Jones, 23, both of Crossville.
James Kevin Smith, 51, of Crossville, to Angela Marie Smith, 43, of Clarkrange, TN.
Joshua Michael Collins, 25, to Brittney Nicole Fish, 22, both of Crossville.
Oct. 10
Matthew Robert Mrozik, 25, to Samantha Lynne Rooney, 25, both of Crossville.
Caleb Levi Carter, 24, of Crossville, to Amber Marie Smith, 24, of Grandview, TN.
Oct. 12
Gregory Colin Sheil, 34, to Corinne Michele Adams, 28, both of Crossville.
