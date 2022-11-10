Aug. 12
Robert Arthur Dubois, 61, to Patricia Jan Leonard Ellis, 50, both of Crossville.
Justin Alan Kemmer, 23, to Toni Lynn Hall, 24, both of Crossville.
Aug. 16
James Whitley Lawson, 23, to Chelsea Dawn Lawson, 21, both of Crossville.
Aug. 17
Tyler Alexander Benton, 28, to Tiffany Lasha Gore, 28, both of Crossville.
Aug. 18
Rafael Ramon Soriano Jr., 31, to Tonia Faye Harner Hinds, 54, both of Crossville.
Aug. 19
Ronald Dean Pugh Jr., 49, to Barbara Gail Pugh Kilby, 50, both of Crossville.
Joseph Isaiah Davis, 19, of Clarkrange, TN, to Emily Grace Phillips, 19, of Monterey, TN.
Austin Michael Moore, 24, to Makenna Celeste Moore, 22, both of Decatur.
Aug. 22
Michael Ray Coley, 53, to Maxine Perry Miles, 58, both of Bunn, NC.
Warren Lee Murphy, 26, to Shea Lynn Roysdon, 30, both of Crossville.
Aug. 24
Timothy Blake Cooper, 22, to Shelby Lynn Miles, 22, both of Crossville.
Aug. 25
Jonathan Russell Stout, 32, to Tori Attra Noel, 28, both of Crossville.
Gregory Fredric Baughman, 56, to Alicia Ann Cunningham Burnett, 34, both of Sparta, TN.
Aug. 26
Shannon Michael Smith, 40, to Laura Lynn Day, 40, both of Crossville.
Dylan Lewis Oakes, 27, to Lydia Grace Harris, 24, both of Crossville.
Mykel Wade Richard, 32, to Pandora Dominique Seitz, 19, both of Jamestown, TN.
Aug. 29
Timothy Darrell Sweet, 62, to Linda Faye Wright Bustin, 74, both of Rockwood, TN.
Aug. 30
Trenton Jay Guffey, 39, to Karli Danielle Threet, 29, both of Crossville.
Brandon Matthew Horn, 26, to Katherine Elizabeth Burney, 26, both of Crossville.
Aug. 31
Daniel Roy Kett, 30, to Haley Nicole Hardwick, 29, both of Crossville.
Christopher Ross Palmer, 33, to Sydney Easterly Smith, 29, both of Crossville.
Bassell Kaleb Andrew Smith, 24, to Karly Mckenzie Reph, 28, both of Crossville.
Sept. 1
David Neal White, 22, to Madisyn Cynthia Burns, 19, both of Crossville.
Jeremy Lawrence Shoemaker, 42, to Loretta Jean Roysdon Sherrill, 49, both of Crossville.
Braxton Martin Gaspar, 22, to Crystal Marie Thompson Jones, 32, both of Crossville.
Russell William Mellette, 49, to Marcia Lynne Conley Wisdom, 50, both of Grandview, TN.
Henry John Zblewski, 48, to Amy Ann Sorenson, 32, both of Crossville.
Robert Rex Roby, 57, to Marcia Lynn Ford, 51, both of Crossville.
Sept. 2
Adam Joseph Sebia, 36, to Stephanie Nicole Wolfe, 29, both of Crossville.
Sept. 6
Justin Keith Sidwell, 33, to Caden Delynn Turner, 29, both of Crossville.
Gage Chatman Cox, 23, to Marissa Rashae Stephens, 22, both of Crossville.
Sept. 9
Joshua Ray Robbins, 42, to Jennifer Michele Barnes, 44, both of Crossville.
James Larry Todd, 64, to Linda Kay Anderson Shaver, 72, both of Crossville.
Brandon Jeffery Hale, 29, of Evansville, TN, to Jessica Lynn McCloud, 33, of Crossville.
Sept. 12
Randall Wayne Bartley, 50, to Kanetta Marie Williamson Hartstock, 49, both of Crossville.
Charles Edward Deck, 33, to Jennifer Lynn Pugh, 36, both of Monterey, TN.
Anthony Paul Selby, 58, to Shannon Renee Barnes Wood, 48, both of Crossville.
Sept. 13
Mark Edward Green, 29, to Tiffany Brooke Kendrick, 30, both of Dunlap, TN.
Benjie Keith Loftis, 58, to Suzanne Loftis Morris, 54, both of Crossville.
Geoffrey Kaleb Cross, 23, to Emma Grace Erickson, 21, both of Crossville.
Thomas Clint Schubert, 41, to Cheyenne Summer Mayo, 28, both of Crossville.
Sept. 14
Ethan Zachary Carter, 23, to Ashley Fay Herbert, 24, both of Crossville.
Sept. 15
Patrick Alexander Grove, 19, of Monterey, TN, to Haley Danielle Copeland, 21, of Crossville.
Seth Martin Burgess, 21, of Crossville, to Jayda Marie McElhaney, 21, of Rockwood, TN.
Jonathon Bryan Fields, 21, to Nettie Marie Detweiler, 21, both of Crossville.
Kenneth Anthony Pruitt, 23, of Crossville, to Madison Michelle Powers, 20, of Rockwood, TN.
Zaine Kaleb Idema, 28, to Sydney Eliza Burnett, 26, both of Crossville.
Sept. 16
Jade Cullen Byrne, 50, to Tracy Renee Foster Pirritano, 43, both of Crossville.
John Curtis Hawn, 37, to Sara Jean Page Davis, 37, both of Crossville.
George Andrew Bernard, 41, to Rebecca Lynn Stone Boligano, 38, both of Crossville.
