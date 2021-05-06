The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
April 13
Dustin Ross Godsey, 32, to Natasha Hope Kinsey Williams, 37, both of Crossville
April 16
David Vernell Goney, 70, to Sandra Hughes Wooldridge McBride, 68, both of Crossville
William Henry Austin, 30, of Sparta, to Shannon Renee Banks, 30, of Crossville
Brandon James Clark, 26, of Sparta, to Ciara Maelene Rice, 20, of Cookeville
April 19
Carl Eugene Scott, 63, to Jewell Ann Kesterson Sexton, 67, both of Crossville
April 20
Ashton Elijah Dukes, 38, to Ronda Raechelle Corley Cunningham, 40, both of Crossville
James Paul Clark, 24, of Athens, TN, to Christen Alana Carter, 24, of Crossville
Jory Duane Lawson, 43, to Carla Sue Day Borgialli, 42, both of Crossville
April 21
Eric Brandon Anderson, 45, to Rashaell Lynne Duenez Dyson, 48, both of Crossville
April 22
Alexander Jacob Weiss, 25, to Skyler Michelle Gasta, 22, both of Clinton Township, MI
Christopher Allen Cox, 26, to Shalee Brook Sapp, 26, both of Crossville
April 23
James Donald Buccina, 47, to Erica Lanae Lewis, 46, both of Crossville
Gerald Edward O’Connor, 62, to Darlene Marie Spurlock, 57, both of Crossville
Larry Michael Clanton, 46, to Lacey May Elaine Savage Joseph, 36, both of Crossville
Raygen Lane Johnson, 20, to Rashana Brianne Hurley, 19, both of Grandview, Tn
Olen Wendell Wooden, 61, to Sheila Kaye Clark Nash, 61, both of Crossville
April 28
William Loran Little, 78, to Carol Anne Siracusa, 62, both of Crossville
April 29
Takoda Levi Marshall, 21, to Leslie Lynn Cottrell, 26, both of Crossville
David ray Presley, 23, to Emma Nicole Hicks, 22, both of Crossville
April 30
Michael Brandon Tollett, 23, to Tierra Elizabeth Sargent, 22, both of Crossville
Jason Clyde Pugh, 46, to Cheree Monique Henson, 45, both of Sparta
May 3
Jeffrey Torrence Oaks, 56, to Melinda Sue Cudney, 52, both of Crossville
May 4
Jeffrey Levi York, 24, to Courtney Nicole Burgess, 23, both of Crossville
