The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:

April 13

Dustin Ross Godsey, 32, to Natasha Hope Kinsey Williams, 37, both of Crossville

April 16

David Vernell Goney, 70, to Sandra Hughes Wooldridge McBride, 68, both of Crossville

William Henry Austin, 30, of Sparta, to Shannon Renee Banks, 30, of Crossville

Brandon James Clark, 26, of Sparta, to Ciara Maelene Rice, 20, of Cookeville

April 19

Carl Eugene Scott, 63, to Jewell Ann Kesterson Sexton, 67, both of Crossville

April 20

Ashton Elijah Dukes, 38, to Ronda Raechelle Corley Cunningham, 40, both of Crossville

James Paul Clark, 24, of Athens, TN, to Christen Alana Carter, 24, of Crossville

Jory Duane Lawson, 43, to Carla Sue Day Borgialli, 42, both of Crossville

April 21

Eric Brandon Anderson, 45, to Rashaell Lynne Duenez Dyson, 48, both of Crossville

April 22

Alexander Jacob Weiss, 25, to Skyler Michelle Gasta, 22, both of Clinton Township, MI

Christopher Allen Cox, 26, to Shalee Brook Sapp, 26, both of Crossville

April 23

James Donald Buccina, 47, to Erica Lanae Lewis, 46, both of Crossville

Gerald Edward O’Connor, 62, to Darlene Marie Spurlock, 57, both of Crossville

Larry Michael Clanton, 46, to Lacey May Elaine Savage Joseph, 36, both of Crossville

Raygen Lane Johnson, 20, to Rashana Brianne Hurley, 19, both of Grandview, Tn

Olen Wendell Wooden, 61, to Sheila Kaye Clark Nash, 61, both of Crossville

April 28

William Loran Little, 78, to Carol Anne Siracusa, 62, both of Crossville

April 29

Takoda Levi Marshall, 21, to Leslie Lynn Cottrell, 26, both of Crossville

David ray Presley, 23, to Emma Nicole Hicks, 22, both of Crossville

April 30

Michael Brandon Tollett, 23, to Tierra Elizabeth Sargent, 22, both of Crossville

Jason Clyde Pugh, 46, to Cheree Monique Henson, 45, both of Sparta

May 3

Jeffrey Torrence Oaks, 56, to Melinda Sue Cudney, 52, both of Crossville

May 4

Jeffrey Levi York, 24, to Courtney Nicole Burgess, 23, both of Crossville

 

Tags

Trending Video