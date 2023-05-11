The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
March 28
Cody Edward Waite, 31, of Crossville, TN, to Jamie Denise Hinton, 39, of Monterey, TN
March 29
Neil Lewis Archibald, 46, to Samantha Kay Bond Dezell, 35, both of Crossville, TN
March 30
Antonio Richard Soriano Sr., 55, to Margie Marie Sherrill, 55, both of Crossville, TN
Kyle Robert Sloan, 30, to Amanda Sue Ball, 28, both of Crossville, TN
Brandon Lee Stewart, 22, to Zoe Rae Presley, 21, both of Spring City, TN
March 31
Gregory Kalai Kelly McFadden, 32, to Shaelee Breann Killmer, 25, both of Crossville, TN
Jeremy Armando Martin Rafael, 47, to Jennifer Don Priest Riley, 44, both of Crossville, TN
William Cody Kemmer, 39, to Madison Shea Moss Moore, 31, both of Bowling Green, KY
Robert Wesley Renstrom, 70, of Monterey, TN, to Kathryn Darlene Caldwell Kittell, 64, of Crossville, TN
April 3
George Edward Justice, 56, to Roxanne Marie McQueen, 64, both of Noblesville, IN
April 5
Charles Daniel Brock-Godsey, 40, to Allyson Mae Norris Wagner, 20, both of Crossville, TN
April 6
Heath Joseph Swallows, 26, to Jerrica Brianne Hale, 26, both of Crossville, TN
April 10
Zacry Austin Carmichael, 27, to Salena Helen Kilby Shull, 28, both of Crossville, TN
Austin Tyler Brown, 26, of Monterey, TN, to Mia Patricia Rae Pedde, of Crossville, TN
April 11
Stephen Kyle Eller, 33, to Christine Nicole Mertes, 32, both of Crossville, TN
Bobby Wayne Findley, 33, to Ashley Nicole Haston, 33, both of Crossville, TN
April 12
James Delano Scott, 51, of Clarkrange, TN, to Amanda Jolene Blaylock, 42, of Crossville, TN
James Henry Williams II, 57, to Melissa Irene Hedgecoth McWain, 54, both of Crossville, TN
Dakota Dwayne Deweese, 32, to Jessica Ellane Jones Mateo Jones, 34, both of Pikeville, TN
April 13
Gene Lee Messersmith II, 41, of Crossville, TN, to Ashleigh Briana Dantlzer Parrish Stevens, 30, of Ooltewah, TN
Bryce Logan Hurd-Smith, 24, to Kaylee Briann Harthun, 25, both of Crossville, TN
April 14
Tanner Lee Christopher, 25, to Taylor Susann Blankenship, 27, both of Crossville, TN
Danny Alan Garrett, 21, to Shawnasea Deserae Horsley, 20, both of Deer Lodge, TN
Zachary Tyler Barnwell, 31, of Crossville, TN, to Cassidy Leigh Richards, 24, of Crab Orchard, TN
April 17
Jacob David Parsons, 39, of Knoxville, TN, to Jamie Rachelle Gunter, 41, of Crossville, TN
Alexander Robert Gardiner, 29, to Kimberly Shyanne Smith, 26, both of Crossville, TN
April 19
Cameron Britt Ivens, 32, to Cassie Lynn Kays, 29, both of Sweetwater, TN
Alexander Joseph Sixkiller, 20, to Kara Jean Davis, 20, both of Crossville, TN
April 20
Hunter Kape Caskey, 28, of Kingston, TN, to Kimberley Hope Wampler, 31, of Crossville, TN
Robert John Lunetta, 75, to Jean Carol Cole Parmenter, 79, both of Crossville, TN
Christopher Alfredo Guzman Mancilla, 21, to Nelly Lorey Cruz Bahena, 24, both of Crossville, TN
April 21
Heriberto Montes Ramires, 25, to Maria Theresa Nino Garcia, 22, both of Crossville, TN
John Paul Karlsven, 36, of Crossville, TN, to Courtney Paige White, 27, of Spring City, TN
Samuel Josias Flores, 22, of Whitesboro, NY, to Sarah Alexis Miller, 19, of Crossville, TN
Charles Randall Lynch, 56, to Annaleah McCoy Vitor, 43, both of Crossville, TN
Sammuel Phillip Tyler Green, 24, to Shelby Maxine Sherrill, 25, both of Crossville, TN
April 25
Nathan Plank, 25, of Monterey, TN, to Jeanna Larose Stolzfuz, 19, of Crossville, TN
April 26
Joshua Morgan Normile, 29, to Dana Marie Braccia, 33, both of Crossville, TN
Crystal Lynn Dunbar, 36, to Mary Catherine Duncan, 24, both of Crossville, TN
Joseph Peter Driscoll, 24, to Alysin Makayelyn Cross, 21 both of Crossville, TN
Warren Carlos Ryan, 26, to Camille Grace Brookes, 23, both of Pikeville, TN
April 27
Tristan Lane Ketchum, 27, to Victoria Marie Marquis, 29, both of Crossville, TN
Alan Jay Griffiths, 63, to Molly Dell Sovik, 62, both of Crossville, TN
Ethan Gerald Henninger, 28, to Kacy Aryn Poore, 25, both of Jacksonville, FL
Dalton Wade Nash, 27, to Bethany Tayler Dyer, 24, both of Crossville, TN
Darrell Wayne Whittenburg, 57, to Michelle Renee Hall Brown, 52, both of Crossville, TN
Lawrence Robert Mevissen, 64, to Andrea Lynn Regan, 54, both of Crossville, TN
Joey Allen Hamrick, 31, to Rhiana Leigh Farish, 33, both of Crossville, TN
April 28
Kevin Lynn Lewis, 34, to Mindy Diane Reed, 34, both of Crab Orchard, TN
