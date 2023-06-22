The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:

 

May 1

Donathan Edward Johnson, 44, to Lesley Christine Johnson Rector, 43, both of Crossville

 

May 2

Courtney Paige Lee Williams, 23, to Taylor Elizabeth Bell Watts, 21, both of Crossville

Daniel Donald Forte, 31, to Rachel Elizabeth Rich, 30, both of Roanoke, VA

 

May 3

Luis Enrique Fernandez, 32, of Monterey, TN, to Stephen Zachary Foley, 26, of West Covina, CA

Ty Brant Davis, 22, of Crossville, TN, to Alexis Jade Colton, 21, of Cookeville, TN

 

May 4

Christopher James Pryor, 25, to Amanda Elizabeth Coley, 25, both of Monterey, TN

 

May 5

Austyn Tubas Woody, 22, to Katelyn Brooke Tabor, 21, both of Crossville

 

May 8

Rocco Ditaranto, 55, to Denise Marie Bear Dougeneck, 57, both of Crossville

 

May 9

Morgan Stewart Ashburn, 34, of Pikeville, TN, to Autumn Cheyenne Mathis, 25, of Harriman, TN

Paul Edward Gillick, 68, to Beverly Ann Lemon Diehl, 62, both of Crossville

David Allen Edmonds, 41, to Rebecca Lynn Scott Smith, 44, both of Sparta, TN

 

May 11

Willard Conley Allred, 77, to Connie Lynn Stults Webster, 67, both of Crossville

 

May 12

Richard Kenneth Stamps Jr., 53, to Jennifer Lynn Ramey, 49, both of Crossville

Nicholas John Bowman, 34, to Gabrielle Arnetta-Kay Simpson, 24, both of Grandview, TN

 

May 15

Dalyn Matthew Johnson, 22, of Knoxville, TN, to Celeste Brie-Ann Brinkley Hellmuth, 19, of Crossville, TN

Stephen James Lewis, 59, to Melanie Ann Sweeney Downs, 51, both of Crossville

 

May 16

Curtis Alan Troyer, 25, of Lincoln, MO, to Mary Esther Troyer, 23, of Crossville, TN

 

May 17

James Andrew Fisher, 32, to Sierra Nyusha Hendrien, 21, both of Crossville

Payt Bruce Bussey, 22, to Kayla Elaine Lynch Brantley, 20, both of Crossville

Duane Alan Largent, 54, to Catherine Marie Naegele, 51, both of Crossville 

 

May 18

Zachary Dalen Myers, 24, to Taylor Elizabeth Chapman, 24, both of Crossville 

Michael Wayne McNelley, 60, to Michele Ellen Brown Dallmann, 60, both of Crab Orchard, TN

Charles Phillip Gray, 75, to Deanne Marie Clark Menard, 65, both of Crossville 

Tyler Joseph Lawson, 25, to Madelin Ariel Parham Griffin, 23, both of Crossville 

 

May 19

Cason Thomas Turner, 23, to Heidi Elise Hennessee, 23, both of Crossville 

Joseph Cameron Lehrer, 30, to Sadie Elizabeth Blose Bowman, 24, both of Crossville 

 

May 22

Clifford Ray McAnally, 65, to Mitzi Denise Beach Daggett, 62, both of Crossville 

 

May 23

Justin Scott Melton, 26, to Savanna Taylor Pittman, 24, both of Clarkrange, TN

Hunter Mills De Sena, 24, to Brylie Nan Mays, 23, both of Crossville 

 

May 24

Cameron Rae Lee Markham, 19, to Madison Drew Parker, 21, both of Crossville 

Joseph Anthony Steranko Jr., 56, to Dana Gail Myers Zaricor, 59, both of Crossville 

Peter Nikolayevi Bulay, 57, of Gordonsville, TN, to Patricia Anne Overbay, 65, of Crossville, TN

 

May 25

Wesley Jacob Hayes, 30, to Traci Louise Damron, 29, both of Crossville 

Christopher Michael Dubose, 30, to Kayla Sue Freed, 29, both of Crossville 

 

May 26

Tony Edward Coleman Jr., 29, to Cassandra May Roth, 28, both of Ocala, FL

Patrick Alan Sproule, 58, to Patricia Joanne Darling, 61, both of Morgan Hill, CA

Robert James Myers, 28, to Jenae Kathryn Moore, 27, both of Crossville 

 

May 30

Cody Lance Cunigan, 27, to Krystal Marie Donaldson, 28, both of Crossville 

 

May 31

Josiah Jonathan Tremblay, 24, to Madison Brooke Hammons, 23, both of Crossville 

