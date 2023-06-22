The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
May 1
Donathan Edward Johnson, 44, to Lesley Christine Johnson Rector, 43, both of Crossville
May 2
Courtney Paige Lee Williams, 23, to Taylor Elizabeth Bell Watts, 21, both of Crossville
Daniel Donald Forte, 31, to Rachel Elizabeth Rich, 30, both of Roanoke, VA
May 3
Luis Enrique Fernandez, 32, of Monterey, TN, to Stephen Zachary Foley, 26, of West Covina, CA
Ty Brant Davis, 22, of Crossville, TN, to Alexis Jade Colton, 21, of Cookeville, TN
May 4
Christopher James Pryor, 25, to Amanda Elizabeth Coley, 25, both of Monterey, TN
May 5
Austyn Tubas Woody, 22, to Katelyn Brooke Tabor, 21, both of Crossville
May 8
Rocco Ditaranto, 55, to Denise Marie Bear Dougeneck, 57, both of Crossville
May 9
Morgan Stewart Ashburn, 34, of Pikeville, TN, to Autumn Cheyenne Mathis, 25, of Harriman, TN
Paul Edward Gillick, 68, to Beverly Ann Lemon Diehl, 62, both of Crossville
David Allen Edmonds, 41, to Rebecca Lynn Scott Smith, 44, both of Sparta, TN
May 11
Willard Conley Allred, 77, to Connie Lynn Stults Webster, 67, both of Crossville
May 12
Richard Kenneth Stamps Jr., 53, to Jennifer Lynn Ramey, 49, both of Crossville
Nicholas John Bowman, 34, to Gabrielle Arnetta-Kay Simpson, 24, both of Grandview, TN
May 15
Dalyn Matthew Johnson, 22, of Knoxville, TN, to Celeste Brie-Ann Brinkley Hellmuth, 19, of Crossville, TN
Stephen James Lewis, 59, to Melanie Ann Sweeney Downs, 51, both of Crossville
May 16
Curtis Alan Troyer, 25, of Lincoln, MO, to Mary Esther Troyer, 23, of Crossville, TN
May 17
James Andrew Fisher, 32, to Sierra Nyusha Hendrien, 21, both of Crossville
Payt Bruce Bussey, 22, to Kayla Elaine Lynch Brantley, 20, both of Crossville
Duane Alan Largent, 54, to Catherine Marie Naegele, 51, both of Crossville
May 18
Zachary Dalen Myers, 24, to Taylor Elizabeth Chapman, 24, both of Crossville
Michael Wayne McNelley, 60, to Michele Ellen Brown Dallmann, 60, both of Crab Orchard, TN
Charles Phillip Gray, 75, to Deanne Marie Clark Menard, 65, both of Crossville
Tyler Joseph Lawson, 25, to Madelin Ariel Parham Griffin, 23, both of Crossville
May 19
Cason Thomas Turner, 23, to Heidi Elise Hennessee, 23, both of Crossville
Joseph Cameron Lehrer, 30, to Sadie Elizabeth Blose Bowman, 24, both of Crossville
May 22
Clifford Ray McAnally, 65, to Mitzi Denise Beach Daggett, 62, both of Crossville
May 23
Justin Scott Melton, 26, to Savanna Taylor Pittman, 24, both of Clarkrange, TN
Hunter Mills De Sena, 24, to Brylie Nan Mays, 23, both of Crossville
May 24
Cameron Rae Lee Markham, 19, to Madison Drew Parker, 21, both of Crossville
Joseph Anthony Steranko Jr., 56, to Dana Gail Myers Zaricor, 59, both of Crossville
Peter Nikolayevi Bulay, 57, of Gordonsville, TN, to Patricia Anne Overbay, 65, of Crossville, TN
May 25
Wesley Jacob Hayes, 30, to Traci Louise Damron, 29, both of Crossville
Christopher Michael Dubose, 30, to Kayla Sue Freed, 29, both of Crossville
May 26
Tony Edward Coleman Jr., 29, to Cassandra May Roth, 28, both of Ocala, FL
Patrick Alan Sproule, 58, to Patricia Joanne Darling, 61, both of Morgan Hill, CA
Robert James Myers, 28, to Jenae Kathryn Moore, 27, both of Crossville
May 30
Cody Lance Cunigan, 27, to Krystal Marie Donaldson, 28, both of Crossville
May 31
Josiah Jonathan Tremblay, 24, to Madison Brooke Hammons, 23, both of Crossville
