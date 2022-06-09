The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office.

April 25

Joshua Lee Cross, 37, to Cassie Ann Lester Vitatoe, 38, both of Crossville

April 26

Robert Alvin Barlow, 58, to Jessica Renae Rimes Flores, 51, both of Crossville

April 27

Donald Ray Kirby, 27, to Tiffany Michelle Copeland, 25, both of Crossville

Charles Bradley Dumont, 31, to Loretta Ann Reed Smith, 38, both of Crossville

April 28

Nicolas Ryan White, 23, to Somer Jade Smith, 25, both of Crossville

April 29

Ronnie Paul Brewer, 24, to Cassie Ann Dalton, 23, both of Crossville

William Ottis Turner, 56, to Lisa Michelle England Lawson, 54, both of Rockwood, TN

Fenton Aaron Ward, 44, to April Lee Ritzman Whitaker, 44, both of Crossville

James Cordell Murphy, 25, to Kailey Anne Harbert, 24, both of Crossville

Ted Wayne Carroll, 44, to Kasey Shamane Barber Hensley, 33, both of Crossville

May 2

Keith Edward Glenn, 66, of Murfreesboro, TN, to Venesa Carole Giles, 63, of Rockwood, TN

May 3

Chandler Wade Hardwick, 23, to Juliette Rochelle Harstick, 22, both of Crossville

James Bruce Wendt II, 36, Ashley Elyse Stroud, 32, both of Crossville

Colby Steven Gibson, 28, to Bethany Nichole Geisler, 28, both of Crossville

May 4

Jay David Kent Fox, 72, to Lynda Joanne Johnson Ward, 72, both of Crossville

May 5

Kristopher Clayton Parks, 43, to Deidre Ann Yvonne Miller, 31, both of Crossville

May 6

David Thomas McNeil, 53, of Monterey, TN, to Angie Ann Ducote, 55, of Crossville

Timothy Ryan Davis, 27, to Jacie Ann Beaty, 23, both of Crossville

Aden Phillip Mathis, 23, to Haley Brooke McCallister, 22, both of Crossville

Roy Clyde McElhaney Jr., 54, to Sherry Lynn Smith Lawless, 50, both of Crossville

May 10

Gary Lee Lawson Jr., 42, to Tina Marie Marshall Stone, 41, both of Crossville

May 11

Mark Robert Riley , 51, to Christine Lynn Brouk Weber, 55, both of Crossville

Spencer Thomas Pugh, 24, to Drystin Ann Blelvin, 21, both of Crab Orchard, TN

May 12

Brandon Ray Cassidy, 27, to Sandy May Stone, 23, both of Crossville

Aidyn Flynn Smith, 19, to Gabriella Joelyn Bryant, 18, both of Crossville

Marvin Stanley Brown, 62, to Sharon Kay Cook, 55, both of Crossville

May 13

Stoney Othen Davenport, 24, to Chelsey Leigh Hewitt, 23, both of Crossville

Rodney Dale Ashburn, 54, to Mary Ann Clingan Phillip, 52, both of Grandview, TN

Wade Newton Davis, 55, to Karen Yvonne Edmonds Leach, 54, both of Crossville

May 18

Robin Ray Jernigan, 52, to Maegan Nichole Smith Gifford, 39, both of Pikeville, TN

Ezra Dilyn Delorenzo, 18, to Brooke Lynn Bentcliff, 18, both of Crossville

May 19

Jeffery Robert Taylor II, 29, to Taylor Marie Williams, 23, both of Crossville

Travis Dalton Roberts, 22, to Abigail Kathryn Elliott, 20, both of Cookeville, TN

May 20

Chad Lee Spicer, 23, of Scottsville, KY, to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Brewer, 22, of Crossville

Nicholas Alan Duncan, 22, to Madilyn Paige Williams, 21, both of Crossville

Rusty Alan Reek, 56, to Leanora Ann Bass, 58, both of Joshua, TX

May 23

Sydney Rayann Wilson, 26, to Taylor Brooke Wilson, 26, both of Monterey, TN

Wayne Allen Holston, 59, of Grandview, TN, to Colletta Ann Kirtley, 58, of Spring City, TN

Steven Lawrence Long, 59, to Vicky Lynn Lay Reagan, 49, both of Crossville

Stephen Douglas Lewis, 66, of Crossville, to Sharon Rose Pierce Taylor, 65, of Sparta, TN

May 25

Justin Tanner Pack, 27, of Pikeville, TN, to Natalya Dee Smid, 24, of Crossville

Brandon Luke Baron, 30, to Kasandra Louise Welch, 30, both of Crossville

Ethan Hunter Cunningham, 25, to Bailey Joyce Rutledge, 25, both of Crossville

Jaret Wayne Bufford, 24, of Jamestown, TN, to Sarah Jamilyn Riddle, 26, of Crossville

May 26

Roger Anthony Whittenburg, 59, to Jessica Pauline Stafford, 29, both of Crossville

May 27

Thomas Joseph Ajello, 28, to Kimberlin Dee Rogers, 26, both of Atlanta, GA

May 31

Brenden Andrew Butters, 29, to Emily Addean Standefer, 26, both of Crossville

Mason Lynn Dye, 21, of Grandview, TN, to Loran Lea Tompkins, 21, of Jamestown, TN

Samuel Cole Bilbrey, 20, of Monterey, TN, to Kenlee Grace Smith, 20, of Crawford, TN