The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office.
April 25
Joshua Lee Cross, 37, to Cassie Ann Lester Vitatoe, 38, both of Crossville
April 26
Robert Alvin Barlow, 58, to Jessica Renae Rimes Flores, 51, both of Crossville
April 27
Donald Ray Kirby, 27, to Tiffany Michelle Copeland, 25, both of Crossville
Charles Bradley Dumont, 31, to Loretta Ann Reed Smith, 38, both of Crossville
April 28
Nicolas Ryan White, 23, to Somer Jade Smith, 25, both of Crossville
April 29
Ronnie Paul Brewer, 24, to Cassie Ann Dalton, 23, both of Crossville
William Ottis Turner, 56, to Lisa Michelle England Lawson, 54, both of Rockwood, TN
Fenton Aaron Ward, 44, to April Lee Ritzman Whitaker, 44, both of Crossville
James Cordell Murphy, 25, to Kailey Anne Harbert, 24, both of Crossville
Ted Wayne Carroll, 44, to Kasey Shamane Barber Hensley, 33, both of Crossville
May 2
Keith Edward Glenn, 66, of Murfreesboro, TN, to Venesa Carole Giles, 63, of Rockwood, TN
May 3
Chandler Wade Hardwick, 23, to Juliette Rochelle Harstick, 22, both of Crossville
James Bruce Wendt II, 36, Ashley Elyse Stroud, 32, both of Crossville
Colby Steven Gibson, 28, to Bethany Nichole Geisler, 28, both of Crossville
May 4
Jay David Kent Fox, 72, to Lynda Joanne Johnson Ward, 72, both of Crossville
May 5
Kristopher Clayton Parks, 43, to Deidre Ann Yvonne Miller, 31, both of Crossville
May 6
David Thomas McNeil, 53, of Monterey, TN, to Angie Ann Ducote, 55, of Crossville
Timothy Ryan Davis, 27, to Jacie Ann Beaty, 23, both of Crossville
Aden Phillip Mathis, 23, to Haley Brooke McCallister, 22, both of Crossville
Roy Clyde McElhaney Jr., 54, to Sherry Lynn Smith Lawless, 50, both of Crossville
May 10
Gary Lee Lawson Jr., 42, to Tina Marie Marshall Stone, 41, both of Crossville
May 11
Mark Robert Riley , 51, to Christine Lynn Brouk Weber, 55, both of Crossville
Spencer Thomas Pugh, 24, to Drystin Ann Blelvin, 21, both of Crab Orchard, TN
May 12
Brandon Ray Cassidy, 27, to Sandy May Stone, 23, both of Crossville
Aidyn Flynn Smith, 19, to Gabriella Joelyn Bryant, 18, both of Crossville
Marvin Stanley Brown, 62, to Sharon Kay Cook, 55, both of Crossville
May 13
Stoney Othen Davenport, 24, to Chelsey Leigh Hewitt, 23, both of Crossville
Rodney Dale Ashburn, 54, to Mary Ann Clingan Phillip, 52, both of Grandview, TN
Wade Newton Davis, 55, to Karen Yvonne Edmonds Leach, 54, both of Crossville
May 18
Robin Ray Jernigan, 52, to Maegan Nichole Smith Gifford, 39, both of Pikeville, TN
Ezra Dilyn Delorenzo, 18, to Brooke Lynn Bentcliff, 18, both of Crossville
May 19
Jeffery Robert Taylor II, 29, to Taylor Marie Williams, 23, both of Crossville
Travis Dalton Roberts, 22, to Abigail Kathryn Elliott, 20, both of Cookeville, TN
May 20
Chad Lee Spicer, 23, of Scottsville, KY, to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Brewer, 22, of Crossville
Nicholas Alan Duncan, 22, to Madilyn Paige Williams, 21, both of Crossville
Rusty Alan Reek, 56, to Leanora Ann Bass, 58, both of Joshua, TX
May 23
Sydney Rayann Wilson, 26, to Taylor Brooke Wilson, 26, both of Monterey, TN
Wayne Allen Holston, 59, of Grandview, TN, to Colletta Ann Kirtley, 58, of Spring City, TN
Steven Lawrence Long, 59, to Vicky Lynn Lay Reagan, 49, both of Crossville
Stephen Douglas Lewis, 66, of Crossville, to Sharon Rose Pierce Taylor, 65, of Sparta, TN
May 25
Justin Tanner Pack, 27, of Pikeville, TN, to Natalya Dee Smid, 24, of Crossville
Brandon Luke Baron, 30, to Kasandra Louise Welch, 30, both of Crossville
Ethan Hunter Cunningham, 25, to Bailey Joyce Rutledge, 25, both of Crossville
Jaret Wayne Bufford, 24, of Jamestown, TN, to Sarah Jamilyn Riddle, 26, of Crossville
May 26
Roger Anthony Whittenburg, 59, to Jessica Pauline Stafford, 29, both of Crossville
May 27
Thomas Joseph Ajello, 28, to Kimberlin Dee Rogers, 26, both of Atlanta, GA
May 31
Brenden Andrew Butters, 29, to Emily Addean Standefer, 26, both of Crossville
Mason Lynn Dye, 21, of Grandview, TN, to Loran Lea Tompkins, 21, of Jamestown, TN
Samuel Cole Bilbrey, 20, of Monterey, TN, to Kenlee Grace Smith, 20, of Crawford, TN
