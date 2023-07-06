June 1
Archie Carl Barnes, 75, to Tammy Michelle Tucker Allen, 53, both of Crossville
Gavin Alexander Norris, 20, to Joanna Genevieve Hopkins, 20, both of Crossville
June 2
Brian Dean Dowdy, 41, of Crossville, to Amanda Grace Dearman Smith, 41, of Sparta, TN
Nathan Drew Ashcroft, 38, to Frances Leeanne Carruthers Parrish, 43, both of Sandy Springs, GA
Robert Glenn Houston, 61, to Lois Ann Luthenauer Shoe-
maker, 64, both of Clarkrange, TN
June 5
Paul Thomas David Sr., 75, to Diana Jane Blodgett Malone, 71, both of Crossville
Bryon Keith Nicholas, 61, of Crossville, to Pamela Ann Poteet Templeton, 54, of Monterey, TN
Sean Tyler Tapp, 24, to Jill Lee Stoner Greathouse, 28, both of Crossville
Justin Juston Piercy, 32, to Gabrielle Star Hedgecoth, 22, both of Crossville
June 6
William Craig Ward, 58, to Carolyn Ann Badger, 39, both of Crossville
June 7
Tyler Blaze Eldridge, 19, to Cierra Marie Corson, 19, both of Crossville
Tanner Joseph Fowler, 23, of Columbia MD, to Emmalea Paige Harvill, 22, of Grimsley, TN
David Jason Denton, 46, to Jordanna Nichole Fowler, 22, both of Crossville
Todd Alan Adams, 45, of Clarkrange, TN, to Tiffany Leigh Smith Lyon Barnwell, 43, of Crossville
June 9
James Andrew McCoy, 33, to Sarah Beth Keck, 37, both of Crossville
Douglas Wayne Armour, 80, of Ringgold, GA, to Gloria Yvonne Rollins Long, 70, of Crossville
James Michael Thomson Jr., 29, to Wanda Lynne Weller, 43, both of Crossville
June 12
Jacob Ryan Willis, 29, to Alisa Marie Taylor, 29, both of Crossville
June 13
Trustian Julian Lloyd Noble, 25, to Georgie Nicole White, 27, both of Crossville
June 14
Randall Ray Langston, 65, to Kathryn Roberta Van Klaveren Harris, 67, both of Crossville
Hayden Andrew Woody, 24, to Ashley Nicole Nail, 24, both of Crossville
June 15
Nathan Kenneth Sherrill, 29, to Sheena Michelle McCoy Phillips, 32, both of Crossville
June 16
Michael Lynn Young Jr., 24, to Elizabeth Leigh Ann Vickers, 24, both of Crossville
David Scott McCune, 53, to Lisa McCune Griffith, 55, both of Crossville
Justin Tyler Shelton, 23, to Audree Taylor Kelley, 21, both of Crossville
Mark Anthony Williams, 31, to Kayla Ann Whicher, 30, both of Crossville
Matthew Dean Niesent, 41, to Donna Marie Hyman Cox, 33, both of Monterey, TN
James David Sherrill, 49, to Ashley Nicole Neubert, 29, both of Crossville
Thomas Arthur Morgan, 41, of Grimsley, TN, to Carrie Beth Bogle McNeal, 37, of Crossville
June 20
Timothy Glen Kendrick, 52, to Betty Lou Kilby Godsey, 55, both of Rockwood, TN
Judah Evander Stumbo, 20, of New Brighton, MN, to Kyla Anne Helwig, 20, of St. Paul, MN
Malik Bharatkumar Patel, 22, to Shefaliben Kanubhai Patel Patel, 27, both of Crossville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.