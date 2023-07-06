June 1

Archie Carl Barnes, 75, to Tammy Michelle Tucker Allen, 53, both of Crossville 

Gavin Alexander Norris, 20, to Joanna Genevieve Hopkins, 20, both of Crossville 

June 2

Brian Dean Dowdy, 41, of Crossville, to Amanda Grace Dearman Smith, 41, of Sparta, TN

Nathan Drew Ashcroft, 38, to Frances Leeanne Carruthers Parrish, 43, both of Sandy Springs, GA

Robert Glenn Houston, 61, to Lois Ann Luthenauer Shoe-

maker, 64, both of Clarkrange, TN

June 5

Paul Thomas David Sr., 75, to Diana Jane Blodgett Malone, 71, both of Crossville 

Bryon Keith Nicholas, 61, of Crossville, to Pamela Ann Poteet Templeton, 54, of Monterey, TN

Sean Tyler Tapp, 24, to Jill Lee Stoner Greathouse, 28, both of Crossville 

Justin Juston Piercy, 32, to Gabrielle Star Hedgecoth, 22, both of Crossville 

June 6

William Craig Ward, 58, to Carolyn Ann Badger, 39, both of Crossville 

June 7

Tyler Blaze Eldridge, 19, to Cierra Marie Corson, 19, both of Crossville 

Tanner Joseph Fowler, 23, of Columbia MD, to Emmalea Paige Harvill, 22, of Grimsley, TN

David Jason Denton, 46, to Jordanna Nichole Fowler, 22, both of Crossville 

Todd Alan Adams, 45, of Clarkrange, TN, to Tiffany Leigh Smith Lyon Barnwell, 43, of Crossville

June 9

James Andrew McCoy, 33, to Sarah Beth Keck, 37, both of Crossville 

Douglas Wayne Armour, 80, of Ringgold, GA, to Gloria Yvonne Rollins Long, 70, of Crossville

James Michael Thomson Jr., 29, to Wanda Lynne Weller, 43, both of Crossville 

June 12

Jacob Ryan Willis, 29, to Alisa Marie Taylor, 29, both of Crossville 

June 13

Trustian Julian Lloyd Noble, 25, to Georgie Nicole White, 27, both of Crossville 

June 14

Randall Ray Langston, 65, to Kathryn Roberta Van Klaveren Harris, 67, both of Crossville 

Hayden Andrew Woody, 24, to Ashley Nicole Nail, 24, both of Crossville 

June 15

Nathan Kenneth Sherrill, 29, to Sheena Michelle McCoy Phillips, 32, both of Crossville 

June 16

Michael Lynn Young Jr., 24, to Elizabeth Leigh Ann Vickers, 24, both of Crossville 

David Scott McCune, 53, to Lisa McCune Griffith, 55, both of Crossville 

Justin Tyler Shelton, 23, to Audree Taylor Kelley, 21, both of Crossville 

Mark Anthony Williams, 31, to Kayla Ann Whicher, 30, both of Crossville 

Matthew Dean Niesent, 41, to Donna Marie Hyman Cox, 33, both of Monterey, TN

James David Sherrill, 49, to Ashley Nicole Neubert, 29, both of Crossville 

Thomas Arthur Morgan, 41, of Grimsley, TN, to Carrie Beth Bogle McNeal, 37, of Crossville

June 20

Timothy Glen Kendrick, 52, to Betty Lou Kilby Godsey, 55, both of Rockwood, TN

Judah Evander Stumbo, 20, of New Brighton, MN, to Kyla Anne Helwig, 20, of St. Paul, MN

Malik Bharatkumar Patel, 22, to Shefaliben Kanubhai Patel Patel, 27, both of Crossville 

