The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk's office:

June 24

Earl Thomas Pelfrey Jr., 54, of Crossville, to Stacy Gail Shelton, 48, of Cookeville

Phillips Charles Harrison Seiber, 48, to Allison Lynn West, 44, both of Monterey

June 26

Steven Junior Smallwood, 33, to Stephanie Angel Morrow, 30, both of Crossville

Wesley Dean Leath, 39, to Amber Mercedes Delk, 24, both of Crossville

June 29

Justin Craig Cagle, 47, to Angel Marie Barnwell, 38, both of Crossville

July 1

Vernon Dewayane Bolin, 51, to Rhonda Faye Ananea, 53, both of Crossville

July 2

Jonathan Ryan Presley, 26, to Lynsi Kayle Jarrett, 25, both of Crossville

Christian Aaron Redmon, 24, to Kayla Lynn Nance Boyd, 26, both of Wartburg

July 6

Larry Wayne Robinson, 77, to Joanne Lynn Harper Wiles, 60, both of Crossville

Anthony Shane Taylor, 29, to Ashley Gayle Nicole Carroll, 33, both of Rockwood

July 7

Richard Andrew Phipps, 28, to Darcy Marie Patton Ruffner, 34, both of Crossville

July 8

David Vincent Beam, 52, to Kelly Jo Mullen, 48, both of Crossville

Anthony Warlikowski, 74, to Jane Elizabeth Aversa, 71, both of Crossville

July 9

Danny Ray Byrge, 41, to Kelly Jo Schwartz, 27, both of Jamestown

Seth Mckinley Randall, 22, of Crossville, to Jessica Rae Wilson, 21, of Spring Hill

July 15

Richard Lee Hoefler, 78, to Mindy Gaye Lawson, 58, both of Crossville

July 16

John Charles Gonser, 53, to Kimberly Ann Fuentes, 51, both of Kalamazoo, MI

Eric Buel Morgan, 29, to Ashley Marie Lawson, 29, both of Crossville

Christopher John Robinson, 61, to Colleen Margaret Lynch, 61, both of Crossville

Martin Ajanel Domigo, 25, to Maria Domingo Bartolom, 23, both of Crossville

Charles Alfred Famularo, 77, to Dianne Kay Clark Willrich, 69, both of Croossville

July 17

De Marcus Eugene Latson, 42, to Elizabeth Lynn O'quin, 36, both of Crossville

Isaac Braxton Graham, 29, to Sarah Luree Kaufman Thompson, 38, both of Crossville

Travis Keith Nelson, 24, to Mandy Gail Burks, 22, both of Crossville

Jordan Dale Whitaker, 26, to Whitney Ann Hankins, 25, both of Mount Vernon, KY

July 20

Quinn Alexander Freitag, 22, to Tiffany Leeann Aric, 24, both of Crossville

July 23

Spencer Paul Denney, 26, to Alexis Danielle Lewis, 27, both of Crossville

James Taylor Mills, 22, to Chelsea Leann Green, 21, both of Crossville

Douglas Raymond Campbell, 47, to Desiree Melissa Roach Lewis, 35, both of Crossville

July 24

Allen Hall, 31, to Jamie Kay Kunkel Martin, 39, both of Crossville

July 27

David James Pyles, 42, to Jodi Noel Edwards, 28, both of Crossville

