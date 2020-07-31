The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk's office:
June 24
Earl Thomas Pelfrey Jr., 54, of Crossville, to Stacy Gail Shelton, 48, of Cookeville
Phillips Charles Harrison Seiber, 48, to Allison Lynn West, 44, both of Monterey
June 26
Steven Junior Smallwood, 33, to Stephanie Angel Morrow, 30, both of Crossville
Wesley Dean Leath, 39, to Amber Mercedes Delk, 24, both of Crossville
June 29
Justin Craig Cagle, 47, to Angel Marie Barnwell, 38, both of Crossville
July 1
Vernon Dewayane Bolin, 51, to Rhonda Faye Ananea, 53, both of Crossville
July 2
Jonathan Ryan Presley, 26, to Lynsi Kayle Jarrett, 25, both of Crossville
Christian Aaron Redmon, 24, to Kayla Lynn Nance Boyd, 26, both of Wartburg
July 6
Larry Wayne Robinson, 77, to Joanne Lynn Harper Wiles, 60, both of Crossville
Anthony Shane Taylor, 29, to Ashley Gayle Nicole Carroll, 33, both of Rockwood
July 7
Richard Andrew Phipps, 28, to Darcy Marie Patton Ruffner, 34, both of Crossville
July 8
David Vincent Beam, 52, to Kelly Jo Mullen, 48, both of Crossville
Anthony Warlikowski, 74, to Jane Elizabeth Aversa, 71, both of Crossville
July 9
Danny Ray Byrge, 41, to Kelly Jo Schwartz, 27, both of Jamestown
Seth Mckinley Randall, 22, of Crossville, to Jessica Rae Wilson, 21, of Spring Hill
July 15
Richard Lee Hoefler, 78, to Mindy Gaye Lawson, 58, both of Crossville
July 16
John Charles Gonser, 53, to Kimberly Ann Fuentes, 51, both of Kalamazoo, MI
Eric Buel Morgan, 29, to Ashley Marie Lawson, 29, both of Crossville
Christopher John Robinson, 61, to Colleen Margaret Lynch, 61, both of Crossville
Martin Ajanel Domigo, 25, to Maria Domingo Bartolom, 23, both of Crossville
Charles Alfred Famularo, 77, to Dianne Kay Clark Willrich, 69, both of Croossville
July 17
De Marcus Eugene Latson, 42, to Elizabeth Lynn O'quin, 36, both of Crossville
Isaac Braxton Graham, 29, to Sarah Luree Kaufman Thompson, 38, both of Crossville
Travis Keith Nelson, 24, to Mandy Gail Burks, 22, both of Crossville
Jordan Dale Whitaker, 26, to Whitney Ann Hankins, 25, both of Mount Vernon, KY
July 20
Quinn Alexander Freitag, 22, to Tiffany Leeann Aric, 24, both of Crossville
July 23
Spencer Paul Denney, 26, to Alexis Danielle Lewis, 27, both of Crossville
James Taylor Mills, 22, to Chelsea Leann Green, 21, both of Crossville
Douglas Raymond Campbell, 47, to Desiree Melissa Roach Lewis, 35, both of Crossville
July 24
Allen Hall, 31, to Jamie Kay Kunkel Martin, 39, both of Crossville
July 27
David James Pyles, 42, to Jodi Noel Edwards, 28, both of Crossville
