The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk.

May 28

Jacob Hunter Gardner, 35, to Angelina Marie Harvey Harris, 35, both of Crossville

June 1

Jonathon David McPherson, 29, to Inza Marie Hernandez, 30, both of Crossville

William Ernest Kelley Jr., 49, to Kristina Elizabeth Hirzel, 31, both of Crossville

June 3

Logan Clyde Lowe, 25, to Amber Dawn Tollett 24, both of Crossville

Thomas Lonnie Dodson, 57, to Misty Dawn Pelfrey, 45, both of Crossville

June 4

Eddie Lynn Dunaway, 30, of Crossville, to Crystal Gayle Seagraves, 40, of Monterey, TN

Bobby Joe Price, 55, of Crossville, to Arissa Jean Wilson Hall, 27, of Clarkrange, TN

Jacob Myar Vantrump, 23, to Kaitlin Marie Seiber, 21, both of Crossville

Mitchell Lynn Richardson, 48, to Laurie Ann Troglin Hisaw, 49, both of Crossville

June 7

Earl Thomas Pelfrey Jr., 55, of Crossville, to Stacy Gail Shelton, 49, of Cookeville

Tyler James Davis, 21, to Marisa Darlene Marie Adkisson, 20, both of Crossville

June 8

Dewey Lee Roberts III, 58, to Connie Shelain Seay Hodge, 55, both of Crossville

June 9

Bradley Keith Zeno, 34, to Rebecca Lynn Cowin, 32, both of Sparta, TN

Jerry Tyler Thompson, 22, to Emily Louann Hinch, 21, both of Crossville

June 10

John Allson Witsell Jr., 78, to Mae Agle Garrett Sexton, 76, both of Crossville

Dylan Scott DeHart, 20, to Orian Seth Hickman, 22, both of Crossville

June 11

Jonathan William McDonald, 40, to Crystal Irene Hemming, 36, both of Crossville

Ryan Austin Greer, 29, to Jana Jordan Spieles, 32, both of Crossville

Cody James Janow, 27, to Amber Michelle Douglas, 25, both of Crossville

Branson Lee Hammitt, 20, to Abigail Rose Weaver, 21, both of Crossville

June 14

Raymond Duffy Kane, 58, of Cookeville, to Rochelle Elena Younkins Heiser, 47, of Westminster, MD

June 16

William Peter Jagel III, 49, of Rock Island, TN, to Heidi Alicia Counterman, 44, of Sparta, TN

Vance Troy Gore, 42, to Amber Danielle Willmarth Drulard, 36, both of Crossville

June 18

Derek Alan Litman, 51, to Tabitha Stacy Raines, 37, both of Crossville

Daniel Ryan Delk, 28, to Jeana Kay Campbell, 23, both of Crossville

Gary Allen Cooper, 54, to Monique Ruth Cooper Todd, 40, both of Monterey, TN

Alexander Scott Walker, 28, to Darby Melinda Clickner, 29, both of Crossville

June 21

Brian James Carvell, 36, to Meghan Elizabeth McDonald, 29, both of Crossville

Jeffrey Hunter Devers, 66, to Yong Hui Chagnon Lee, 58, both of Crossville

June 22

Charles Leo Smith, 36, to Kimberly Ann Telles, 30, both of Crossville

John Christopher Stakis, 51, to Sherri Lynn Lonesky, 33, both of Crossville

Charlie Reed Houston, 25, to Kayla Danielle Walker, 27, both of Crossville

Jordan Alan Richards, 20, to Brittni Michelle Hernandez, 21, both of Crossville

June 23

Gregory Shane Stokes, 39, to Heather Elisha Tranberg Brown, 43, both of Crossville

June 24

Kevin Korwin Klatt, 42, to Paloma Muniz Talarico Goncalez, 32, both of Crossville

 

