The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk.
May 28
Jacob Hunter Gardner, 35, to Angelina Marie Harvey Harris, 35, both of Crossville
June 1
Jonathon David McPherson, 29, to Inza Marie Hernandez, 30, both of Crossville
William Ernest Kelley Jr., 49, to Kristina Elizabeth Hirzel, 31, both of Crossville
June 3
Logan Clyde Lowe, 25, to Amber Dawn Tollett 24, both of Crossville
Thomas Lonnie Dodson, 57, to Misty Dawn Pelfrey, 45, both of Crossville
June 4
Eddie Lynn Dunaway, 30, of Crossville, to Crystal Gayle Seagraves, 40, of Monterey, TN
Bobby Joe Price, 55, of Crossville, to Arissa Jean Wilson Hall, 27, of Clarkrange, TN
Jacob Myar Vantrump, 23, to Kaitlin Marie Seiber, 21, both of Crossville
Mitchell Lynn Richardson, 48, to Laurie Ann Troglin Hisaw, 49, both of Crossville
June 7
Earl Thomas Pelfrey Jr., 55, of Crossville, to Stacy Gail Shelton, 49, of Cookeville
Tyler James Davis, 21, to Marisa Darlene Marie Adkisson, 20, both of Crossville
June 8
Dewey Lee Roberts III, 58, to Connie Shelain Seay Hodge, 55, both of Crossville
June 9
Bradley Keith Zeno, 34, to Rebecca Lynn Cowin, 32, both of Sparta, TN
Jerry Tyler Thompson, 22, to Emily Louann Hinch, 21, both of Crossville
June 10
John Allson Witsell Jr., 78, to Mae Agle Garrett Sexton, 76, both of Crossville
Dylan Scott DeHart, 20, to Orian Seth Hickman, 22, both of Crossville
June 11
Jonathan William McDonald, 40, to Crystal Irene Hemming, 36, both of Crossville
Ryan Austin Greer, 29, to Jana Jordan Spieles, 32, both of Crossville
Cody James Janow, 27, to Amber Michelle Douglas, 25, both of Crossville
Branson Lee Hammitt, 20, to Abigail Rose Weaver, 21, both of Crossville
June 14
Raymond Duffy Kane, 58, of Cookeville, to Rochelle Elena Younkins Heiser, 47, of Westminster, MD
June 16
William Peter Jagel III, 49, of Rock Island, TN, to Heidi Alicia Counterman, 44, of Sparta, TN
Vance Troy Gore, 42, to Amber Danielle Willmarth Drulard, 36, both of Crossville
June 18
Derek Alan Litman, 51, to Tabitha Stacy Raines, 37, both of Crossville
Daniel Ryan Delk, 28, to Jeana Kay Campbell, 23, both of Crossville
Gary Allen Cooper, 54, to Monique Ruth Cooper Todd, 40, both of Monterey, TN
Alexander Scott Walker, 28, to Darby Melinda Clickner, 29, both of Crossville
June 21
Brian James Carvell, 36, to Meghan Elizabeth McDonald, 29, both of Crossville
Jeffrey Hunter Devers, 66, to Yong Hui Chagnon Lee, 58, both of Crossville
June 22
Charles Leo Smith, 36, to Kimberly Ann Telles, 30, both of Crossville
John Christopher Stakis, 51, to Sherri Lynn Lonesky, 33, both of Crossville
Charlie Reed Houston, 25, to Kayla Danielle Walker, 27, both of Crossville
Jordan Alan Richards, 20, to Brittni Michelle Hernandez, 21, both of Crossville
June 23
Gregory Shane Stokes, 39, to Heather Elisha Tranberg Brown, 43, both of Crossville
June 24
Kevin Korwin Klatt, 42, to Paloma Muniz Talarico Goncalez, 32, both of Crossville
