July 1
Stuart Kik Trubey, 66, to Glenna Kay Gambale Sheffield, 68, both of Collierville, TN
July 5
Terry Edward Hupp, 55, to Alisha Frances Blaylock, 52, both of Grafton, OH
Donald Jay Reed, 56, to Mary Cerise Vaughn Knaus, 56, both of Crab Orchard
Jeremy Lee Smith, 37, to Amanda Gail Easterly, 37, both of Crossville
July 6
Leighton Trevor Burrow, 31, to Danielle Desiree Wilson Wyatt, 32, both of Crossville
July 7
James Hayden Blalock, 74, to Sheila Ann Johnson Fork, 76, both of Crossville
July 8
Troy Wade Nichols, 46, to Kimberly Kay Proffitt Kirby, 49, both of Crossville
Donald Charles Busching, 57, to Wanda Joan Rodriguez, 48, both of Crossville
July 11
Joseph McNeal Jr. 27, to Whitney Kay Neu Tabor, 30, both of Crossville
July 13
Michael Allen Ritchie, 32, to Randi Christine Jones Beaty, 28, both of Crossville
Johnathon Scott McCann, 35, to Elizabeth Doreen Thomas, 33, both of Crossville
Eric Clifford Manis, 43, to Tessi Louise Gilmer Carter, 37, both of Crossville
William Francis Proper, 80, of Crossville, to Sandra Lee Golkowski Brown, 79, of Crown Point, IN
Jordan Seth Bobby Allen, 27, of Cookeville, TN, to Tori Brooke Harris, 25, of Crossville
July 14
Isaac Todd Wright, 19, of Eglin Air Force Base, FL, to Raven Taylor Hurt, 18, of Crossville
Kenneth Richard Dombrowski, 53, to April Michelle Loftis, 48, both of Crossville
Isaiah Jesse Froese, 20, of Chatfield, MN, to Adrianna Faith Musser, 20, of Crossville
Samuel Carlen Hicks, 62, to Carolyn Diane Long Robinson, 56, both of Crossville
July 15
Jonathan James Logan Holt, 31, to Katelyn Joyce Lenox, 28, both of Crossville
July 18
Joseph Allen Steeves Jr., 23, to Jaide Ann Janow, 24, both of Crossville
July 19
Thomas Harrison Oakley, 21, to Haley Elise Ortner, 21, both of Cookeville, TN
