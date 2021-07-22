The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:

May 4

Jeffrey Levi York, 24, to Courtney Nicole Burgess, 23, both of Crossville

May 5

Michael Trent Blankenship, 29, to Brenda Judith Zuniga, 27, both of Crossville

May 6

Gegory Andrew Henson, 38, to Shannon Casey Crowe Shaw, 44, both of Crossville

May 7

Caleb Michael Rice, 25, to Courtney Danielle Paris, 22, both of Crossville

May 10

Harold Addarn Choate, 73, to Patricia Kay Lockard Pentecost, 58, both of Jamestown, TN

Stephen Allan Yarber, 29, to Brittany Ann Kindred, 26, both of Rockwood, TN

May 11

Terry Joseph Hardison, 58, to Sandie Hoover Vasquez, 57, both of Crossville

Alex Michael Howard, 23, to Serena Megan Nastri, 22, both of Crossville

Quinlan Thor Berube, 28, to Tia Marie Ewing, 27, both of Crossville

Adam Kyle Gibson, 27, to Sarah Arielle Kemmer, 26, both of Crossville

May 12

Deric Seth Claiborne, 43, to Amanda Jane Sherrill Newport, 43, both of Crossville

Dawson Carl Bernard, 24, to to Haley Mariah Cowley, 22, both Soddy-Daisy, TN

May 13

Harold Eugene Smith Jr. 61, to Nancy Michelle Cobble, 44, both of Crossville

May 14

Matthew Michael Sambrooks, 33, to Taylor Ann Kirkham Grimes, 21, both of South Bringhurst, IN

Elijah Matthew Nash, 24, to Julie Mae Price, 20, both of Oakdale, TN

Bradley Carson Daugherty, 36, of Monterey, TN, to Katelin Conley Parham Conley, 30, of Sparta, TN

Warren Earl Smith, 26, to Lisa Rose Henry, 41, both of Crossville

Michael Paul Crowe, 44, to Crystal Gail Whited, 42, both of Crossville

Joseph Edward Kirby, 27, to Kimberly Lynn Dunlap, 46, both of Grandview, TN

May 17

Cody Nathaniel Davis, 23, to Jackie Lynn Hargis, 22, both of Crossville

Danny Ray Ball, 21, to Maddison Marie Brown, 20, both of Crossville

Gregory Kenneth Woodson, 24, to Amanda Shai Buckner, 25, both of Crossville

Pedro Jimenez, 29, to Jessica Elizabeth Barillas, 25, both of Cookeville

May 18

Caleb Lee Raines, 30, to Rachel Rebeccah Artman Cross, 29, both of Crossville

May 19

Michael Lee Cochran, 42, to Tresia Jean Braddam Moore, 53, both of Crossville

John Edward Cole, 58, to Melissa Lynn Williams Virgin, 56, both of Crossville

May 20

Daniel Wayne Potter Jr., 33, to Brook Ann Scott, 32, both of Crossville

James Richard Tinch, 67, to Betsy Marie Harris, 40, both of Crossville

Shane Michael Brown, 27, to Sarah Marie Wilson, 25, both of Crossville

May 21

Alexander Edward Dixon, 24, to Alexis Hinch Lee, 22, both of Crossville

Joshua Michael Pugh, 38, to Laci Leann Flynn, 30, both of Crossville

May 24

Lonnie Dale Kilby, 54, to Sheila Renee Becker Pendleton, 54, both of Crossville

Mason Brian Yates, 19, to Taylor Jo Potter, 19, both of Crossville

May 26

Jacob Ryan Hayes, 23, to Tiffany Michelle Johnson, 26, both of Crossville

Cody Louis Cain, 25, to Angela Marie Pennington, 20, both of Crossville

May 27

Keith David Carrara, 27, to Autumn Andrale Kelso Begley, 21, both of Crossville

May 28

Jonathan Edward Mitchell, 34, to Erin Christine Williams Marr, 40, both of Crossville

Joshua Lee Porter, 42, to Brittany Marlise Johnson Dowis, 37, both of Crossville

Steven Michael Smith, 48, of Sparta, to Melanie Denise Wilson, 44, of Crossville

 

