The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
May 4
Jeffrey Levi York, 24, to Courtney Nicole Burgess, 23, both of Crossville
May 5
Michael Trent Blankenship, 29, to Brenda Judith Zuniga, 27, both of Crossville
May 6
Gegory Andrew Henson, 38, to Shannon Casey Crowe Shaw, 44, both of Crossville
May 7
Caleb Michael Rice, 25, to Courtney Danielle Paris, 22, both of Crossville
May 10
Harold Addarn Choate, 73, to Patricia Kay Lockard Pentecost, 58, both of Jamestown, TN
Stephen Allan Yarber, 29, to Brittany Ann Kindred, 26, both of Rockwood, TN
May 11
Terry Joseph Hardison, 58, to Sandie Hoover Vasquez, 57, both of Crossville
Alex Michael Howard, 23, to Serena Megan Nastri, 22, both of Crossville
Quinlan Thor Berube, 28, to Tia Marie Ewing, 27, both of Crossville
Adam Kyle Gibson, 27, to Sarah Arielle Kemmer, 26, both of Crossville
May 12
Deric Seth Claiborne, 43, to Amanda Jane Sherrill Newport, 43, both of Crossville
Dawson Carl Bernard, 24, to to Haley Mariah Cowley, 22, both Soddy-Daisy, TN
May 13
Harold Eugene Smith Jr. 61, to Nancy Michelle Cobble, 44, both of Crossville
May 14
Matthew Michael Sambrooks, 33, to Taylor Ann Kirkham Grimes, 21, both of South Bringhurst, IN
Elijah Matthew Nash, 24, to Julie Mae Price, 20, both of Oakdale, TN
Bradley Carson Daugherty, 36, of Monterey, TN, to Katelin Conley Parham Conley, 30, of Sparta, TN
Warren Earl Smith, 26, to Lisa Rose Henry, 41, both of Crossville
Michael Paul Crowe, 44, to Crystal Gail Whited, 42, both of Crossville
Joseph Edward Kirby, 27, to Kimberly Lynn Dunlap, 46, both of Grandview, TN
May 17
Cody Nathaniel Davis, 23, to Jackie Lynn Hargis, 22, both of Crossville
Danny Ray Ball, 21, to Maddison Marie Brown, 20, both of Crossville
Gregory Kenneth Woodson, 24, to Amanda Shai Buckner, 25, both of Crossville
Pedro Jimenez, 29, to Jessica Elizabeth Barillas, 25, both of Cookeville
May 18
Caleb Lee Raines, 30, to Rachel Rebeccah Artman Cross, 29, both of Crossville
May 19
Michael Lee Cochran, 42, to Tresia Jean Braddam Moore, 53, both of Crossville
John Edward Cole, 58, to Melissa Lynn Williams Virgin, 56, both of Crossville
May 20
Daniel Wayne Potter Jr., 33, to Brook Ann Scott, 32, both of Crossville
James Richard Tinch, 67, to Betsy Marie Harris, 40, both of Crossville
Shane Michael Brown, 27, to Sarah Marie Wilson, 25, both of Crossville
May 21
Alexander Edward Dixon, 24, to Alexis Hinch Lee, 22, both of Crossville
Joshua Michael Pugh, 38, to Laci Leann Flynn, 30, both of Crossville
May 24
Lonnie Dale Kilby, 54, to Sheila Renee Becker Pendleton, 54, both of Crossville
Mason Brian Yates, 19, to Taylor Jo Potter, 19, both of Crossville
May 26
Jacob Ryan Hayes, 23, to Tiffany Michelle Johnson, 26, both of Crossville
Cody Louis Cain, 25, to Angela Marie Pennington, 20, both of Crossville
May 27
Keith David Carrara, 27, to Autumn Andrale Kelso Begley, 21, both of Crossville
May 28
Jonathan Edward Mitchell, 34, to Erin Christine Williams Marr, 40, both of Crossville
Joshua Lee Porter, 42, to Brittany Marlise Johnson Dowis, 37, both of Crossville
Steven Michael Smith, 48, of Sparta, to Melanie Denise Wilson, 44, of Crossville
