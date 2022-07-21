The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office.
June 1
Douglas Wayne Torrance III, 44, to Heather Ann Howard Burnett, 44, both of El Cajon, CA
Scot Erwin Hale, 52, to Kimberly Dawne Nihoff Loshbough, 43, both of Crossville
Teddy Joe Bias III, 19, to Jaden Reanne Maxwell, 18, both of Crossville
Joseph Lee Brown, 24, to Katina Grace Alizabeth York, 21, both of Monterey, TN
June 2
Donald Ashley Hobbs, 45, to Erica Renee Julian Matthews, 38, both of Deer Lodge, TN
Ethan Wesley David Heavilon, 24, to Megan Danielle Redwine, 23, both of Crossville
June 3
Christopher Roy Schultheis, 21, to Heaven Lee Magic Grubowski-Hochmuth, 23, both of Crossville
June 6
Jerry Caleb Cooper, 27, to Kenzie Jae Simmons, 23, both of Crossville
Kyle Scott Durham, 21, of Fort Campbell, KY, to Samantha Marie Fryling, 19, of Sparta, TN
James Anthony Parrott, 49, to Nancy Patricia Barbaria, 50, both of Crossville
June 7
Jeremy Lawrence Flury, 38, to Ashley Marie Fenstermaker, 30, both of Crossville
June 8
Melvin Daniel Wofford Jr. 43, to Brenda Sue Flowers Musser, 34, both of Crossville
June 9
Spencer Lane Fish, 22, to Blake Ashleigh Stone, 21, both of Crossville
June 10
Michael David Rush, 50, to Britany Nicole Kinney Triplett, 23, both of Crossville
June 14
David Lynn Jones, 52, to Rachel Davis Malone, 43, both of Crossville
June 16
Timothy Lee Isham, 54, of Rockwood, TN, to Julie Kay Crabtree Atkins, 52, of Crossville
Jason Lewis Lechnowsky, 28, to Heather Ann Hayes, 28, both of Crossville
June 17
Blake Dylan Richmond, 22, of Woodlawn, TN, to Cynthia Nicole Turner, 18, no address available
June 20
Nolan Wayne Long, 25, to Brouquelle Gage Deck, 26, both of Chattanooga, TN
Johanan Ammiel Betancourt, 23, to Valerie Lenix Cruz, 21, both of Crossville
Jerry Leon Jones, 46, to Abigail Rabun Hawkins, 26, both of Sparta, TN
June 22
Charles Shane Davis, 48, to Kelley Elizabeth Miller Wilkerson, 35, both of Crossville
Michael Cory Hadley Jr., 33, to Jessica Nichole Frantz Wehrwein, 28, both of Crossville
June 23
Austin Richard Wendorff, 28, to Rebecca Leann McCausland Elmore, 37, both of Crossville
Orlan Vic Proffitt, 67, of Crossville, to Krystle Marie Erion, 37, of Cookeville, TN
June 24
Jordan Lynn Colvin, 23, to Elizabeth Nicole Artt, 18, both of Crossville
Harold Addarn Choate, 75, to Patricia Kay Lockard, 59, both of Jamestown, TN
June 27
Jackie Eugene McGee, 53, to Hattie Claudine Brown Young, 55, both of Sparta, TN
June 30
Cody Alan Cox, 29, to Brittany Ann Kagerer, 29, both of Crossville
Eric Bradly Sutton, 31, to Amanda Frances Ehlmann, 29, both of Crossville
Nicholas James Cole, 35, of Grimsley, TN, to Candice Lynette Breeden, 36, of Crossville
