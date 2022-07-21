The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office.

June 1

Douglas Wayne Torrance III, 44, to Heather Ann Howard Burnett, 44, both of El Cajon, CA

Scot Erwin Hale, 52, to Kimberly Dawne Nihoff Loshbough, 43, both of Crossville

Teddy Joe Bias III, 19, to Jaden Reanne Maxwell, 18, both of Crossville

Joseph Lee Brown, 24, to Katina Grace Alizabeth York, 21, both of Monterey, TN

June 2

Donald Ashley Hobbs, 45, to Erica Renee Julian Matthews, 38, both of Deer Lodge, TN

Ethan Wesley David Heavilon, 24, to Megan Danielle Redwine, 23, both of Crossville

June 3

Christopher Roy Schultheis, 21, to Heaven Lee Magic Grubowski-Hochmuth, 23, both of Crossville

June 6

Jerry Caleb Cooper, 27, to Kenzie Jae Simmons, 23, both of Crossville

Kyle Scott Durham, 21, of Fort Campbell, KY, to Samantha Marie Fryling, 19, of Sparta, TN

James Anthony Parrott, 49, to Nancy Patricia Barbaria, 50, both of Crossville

June 7

Jeremy Lawrence Flury, 38, to Ashley Marie Fenstermaker, 30, both of Crossville

June 8

Melvin Daniel Wofford Jr. 43, to Brenda Sue Flowers Musser, 34, both of Crossville

June 9

Spencer Lane Fish, 22, to Blake Ashleigh Stone, 21, both of Crossville

June 10

Michael David Rush, 50, to Britany Nicole Kinney Triplett, 23, both of Crossville

June 14

David Lynn Jones, 52, to Rachel Davis Malone, 43, both of Crossville

June 16

Timothy Lee Isham, 54, of Rockwood, TN, to Julie Kay Crabtree Atkins, 52, of Crossville

Jason Lewis Lechnowsky, 28, to Heather Ann Hayes, 28, both of Crossville

June 17

Blake Dylan Richmond, 22, of Woodlawn, TN, to Cynthia Nicole Turner, 18, no address available

June 20

Nolan Wayne Long, 25, to Brouquelle Gage Deck, 26, both of Chattanooga, TN

Johanan Ammiel Betancourt, 23, to Valerie Lenix Cruz, 21, both of Crossville

Jerry Leon Jones, 46, to Abigail Rabun Hawkins, 26, both of Sparta, TN

June 22

Charles Shane Davis, 48, to Kelley Elizabeth Miller Wilkerson, 35, both of Crossville

Michael Cory Hadley Jr., 33, to Jessica Nichole Frantz Wehrwein, 28, both of Crossville

June 23

Austin Richard Wendorff, 28, to Rebecca Leann McCausland Elmore, 37, both of Crossville

Orlan Vic Proffitt, 67, of Crossville, to Krystle Marie Erion, 37, of Cookeville, TN

June 24

Jordan Lynn Colvin, 23, to Elizabeth Nicole Artt, 18, both of Crossville

Harold Addarn Choate, 75, to Patricia Kay Lockard, 59, both of Jamestown, TN

June 27

Jackie Eugene McGee, 53, to Hattie Claudine Brown Young, 55, both of Sparta, TN

June 30

Cody Alan Cox, 29, to Brittany Ann Kagerer, 29, both of Crossville

Eric Bradly Sutton, 31, to Amanda Frances Ehlmann, 29, both of Crossville

Nicholas James Cole, 35, of Grimsley, TN, to Candice Lynette Breeden, 36, of Crossville

