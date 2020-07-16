June 3
Richard Wilson Burke, 27, to Elani Ann Aperans, 26, both of Crossville
Mark William Templeton, 25, to Tristen Jae McCloud, 26, both of Rockwood, TN
June 4
Dalton Alexander Myers, 23, to Lexie Lynn Bullard, 24, both of Crossville
June 5
Jesse Sterling Brist, 28, to Franchesca Danielle Martino, 26, both of Rockwood, TN
Michael Rex Cantrell, 78, to Beverly Beaird Gresham, 73, both of Crossville
Toby Aaron Overholser, 24, to Sherrill Nicole Davis Brown, 23, both of Crossville
Hunter Cain Holderman, 23, to Christy Leighann Morris, 21, both of Crossville
Samuel Thomas Heath Edelen, 25, of Franklin, TN, to Abigail Kaitlyn Green, 25, of Crossville
June 8
Phillip Paul Larsen, 50, to White Swan Tsalagi Oglala L. Harmon, 21, both of Crossville
Nathan Dakota Varney, 22, to Amber Ann McNeeley, 20, both of Crossville
Cody Quinn Hedgecoth, 21, to Hailey Elizabeth Elmore, 18, both of Crossville
June 9
Samuel J. Hostetler, 21, to Amy Joy Troyer, 21, both of Monterey, TN
June 10
Chip Daniel Kirkland, 42, to Tiffany Ember Akins Burgess, 38, both of Crossville
Damien Michael Kunkel, 31, to Ashley Danielle Myers Bolin, 24, both of Crossville
June 11
Dennis Edward Bolin Jr., 25, to Breeana Elaine Whittenburg, 24, both of Rockwood, TN
June 12
Joseph Alan Manns, 41, to Amanda Dee Sisco, 40, both of Crossville
Jacob Andrew Ogle, 21, to Bryanne Elizabeth Thacker, 21, both of Crossville
Daniel Arthur Doyle, 59, to Victoria Ann Doyle Brice, 74, both of Spring City, TN
June 15
Patrick Alan South, 25, to Alivia Danyel Lunsford, 21, both of Crossville
June 16
Donald Paylor Eubank III, 20, of Huron, TN, to Ansley Gail Toy, 21, of Crossville
June 17
Roger Lynn Norris, 58, to Nancy Elizabeth Norris Dixon, 52, both of Crossville
June 18
Nathaniel Cade Clanton, 24, of Crossville, to Samantha Paige Kemmer, 21, of Crab Orchard
Jeremiah Nathaniel Griffet, 42, to Rebecca Faye Evans, 33, both of Crossville
Tyler Earl Koon, 27, to Taniesha Lynn Palmer Price, 24, both of Crossville
Scott Alan Herskovitz, 56, to Allison Lyn Peterson Hay, 49, both of Crossville
June 19
Samuel Garth Wood, 27, to Alexia Jade VanWinkle, 29, both of Crossville
James Allen Stewart, 47, to Wendy Michelle Dyer Blaylock, 45, both of Crossville
Christopher Joseph Guidara, 47, to Amanda Dee Haynie Baughman, 41, both of Crossville
Danny Lee Hamilton, 49, to Ronda Kay Roberts Bailey, 49, both of Martinsville, IN
