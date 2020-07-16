N2006P24003H.jpg

June 3

Richard Wilson Burke, 27, to Elani Ann Aperans, 26, both of Crossville

Mark William Templeton, 25, to Tristen Jae McCloud, 26, both of Rockwood, TN

June 4

Dalton Alexander Myers, 23, to Lexie Lynn Bullard, 24, both of Crossville

June 5

Jesse Sterling Brist, 28, to Franchesca Danielle Martino, 26, both of Rockwood, TN

Michael Rex Cantrell, 78, to Beverly Beaird Gresham, 73, both of Crossville

Toby Aaron Overholser, 24, to Sherrill Nicole Davis Brown, 23, both of Crossville

Hunter Cain Holderman, 23, to Christy Leighann Morris, 21, both of Crossville

Samuel Thomas Heath Edelen, 25, of Franklin, TN, to Abigail Kaitlyn Green, 25, of Crossville

June 8

Phillip Paul Larsen, 50, to White Swan Tsalagi Oglala L. Harmon, 21, both of Crossville

Nathan Dakota Varney, 22, to Amber Ann McNeeley, 20, both of Crossville

Cody Quinn Hedgecoth, 21, to Hailey Elizabeth Elmore, 18, both of Crossville

June 9

Samuel J. Hostetler, 21, to Amy Joy Troyer, 21, both of Monterey, TN

June 10

Chip Daniel Kirkland, 42, to Tiffany Ember Akins Burgess, 38, both of Crossville

Damien Michael Kunkel, 31, to Ashley Danielle Myers Bolin, 24, both of Crossville

June 11

Dennis Edward Bolin Jr., 25, to Breeana Elaine Whittenburg, 24, both of Rockwood, TN

June 12

Joseph Alan Manns, 41, to Amanda Dee Sisco, 40, both of Crossville

Jacob Andrew Ogle, 21, to Bryanne Elizabeth Thacker, 21, both of Crossville

Daniel Arthur Doyle, 59, to Victoria Ann Doyle Brice, 74, both of Spring City, TN

June 15

Patrick Alan South, 25, to Alivia Danyel Lunsford, 21, both of Crossville

June 16

Donald Paylor Eubank III, 20, of Huron, TN, to Ansley Gail Toy, 21, of Crossville

June 17

Roger Lynn Norris, 58, to Nancy Elizabeth Norris Dixon, 52, both of Crossville

June 18

Nathaniel Cade Clanton, 24, of Crossville, to Samantha Paige Kemmer, 21, of Crab Orchard

Jeremiah Nathaniel Griffet, 42, to Rebecca Faye Evans, 33, both of Crossville

Tyler Earl Koon, 27, to Taniesha Lynn Palmer Price, 24, both of Crossville

Scott Alan Herskovitz, 56, to Allison Lyn Peterson Hay, 49, both of Crossville

June 19

Samuel Garth Wood, 27, to Alexia Jade VanWinkle, 29, both of Crossville

James Allen Stewart, 47, to Wendy Michelle Dyer Blaylock, 45, both of Crossville

Christopher Joseph Guidara, 47, to Amanda Dee Haynie Baughman, 41, both of Crossville

Danny Lee Hamilton, 49, to Ronda Kay Roberts Bailey, 49, both of Martinsville, IN

Tags