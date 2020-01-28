Nov. 27
Christopher Andrew Hodgin, 21, to Kenzley Angel Raye Campbell, 18, both of Crossville.
Dec. 2
Harvey Edward Halcott, 29, of Knoxville, to Sarah Jane Bates, 27, of Crossville.
Dec. 3
Titus Aaron Martin, 23, of Butler, OH, to Ruthanna Danae Mast, 25, of Crossville.
Dec. 4
Stavros LaVere Pravlis, 59, to Tara Jo Harris Klebba, 52, both of Crossville.
Dec. 5
Wade Roger Siems, 20, to Nicole Victoria Brooks, 29, both of Crossville.
Dec. 6
Roy Evertt Niswonger, 68, to Sharon Kay Tadrowski Harold, 70, both of Crossville.
Trevor Lee Wright, 31, to Brooke Korinne Foster, 26, both of Crossville.
Dec. 9
Nathaniel Stephan Jones, 18, of Crossville, to Nakisha Danielle Elkins, 18, of Clarkrange.
Jeffrey Michael Ferguson, 18, of Salt Lake City, UT, to Aria Landon McKain, 17, of Crossville.
Dec. 10
Jerry Texas Rice Jr., 46, to Mitzi Reshae Savage, 39, both of Crossville.
Dec. 11
David Alan Rinks, 60, to Julie Ann Brown, 42, both of Crossville.
Woodrow Wilson Cunningham Jr., 49, to Sarah Lynn Riggs, 28, both of Crossville.
Dec. 13
Kraig Austin Murphy, 25, to Ashley Marie Burke, 23, both of Crossville.
Dec. 16
Christopher Burnham, 34, to Amanda Lee Olvera Moon, 32, both of Crossville.
Tristan Michael Osuch, 23, to LeeAnne Marie Poser, 23, both of Crawford, TN.
Jordan Tyler Buckner, 23, to Rachel Dean Claborn, 26, both of Crossville.
Dec. 17
Martin Lynn Rynerson, 57, to Annette Cecile Larocque, 61, both of Crossville.
Dec. 19
Osvaldo Olbera, 69, Marelys DeLa Cardidad Antunez, 49, both of Crossville.
Dec. 20
Hunter Michael Lawrence Withers, 19, to Cassie Lynn Myers, 20, both of Crossville.
Rayford Lee Taylor, 50, of Gadsden, AL, to Robin Rowan Striplin Rowan, 53, of Altoona, AL.
Stephen Gray Radzinsky, 76, to Judy Virginia Gowat, 72, both of Crossville.
Jordan Matthew Moore, 38, to Ashley Lee Bunn Pendergrass, 35, both of Crossville.
Dec. 23
Nicholas Cole Tabor, 20, of Minot, ND, to Haley Marie McNeal, 20, of Crossville.
Jeff Thomas Armes, 40, to Lindsay Sue Oliver, 38, both of Crossville.
Eric Brandon Garrison, 37, to Chelsey Anna Stone, 30, both of Crossville.
Dec. 26
Bradley Wade Sherrill, 30, to Casey Brooke Scarlett, 27, both of Crossville.
Dec. 30
Brandon Lee Slaven, 30, to Nicole Jessica Sparling, 24, both of Crossville.
Dec. 31
Stephen Adolph Stanek, 61, to Kathy Lynn Droggitis Shape, 64, both of Crossville.
Harold Gene Hankins, 66, to Catherine Sue Hankins Reece, 64, both of Pikeville.
Billie Jo Steven O’Brien, 30, Elizabeth Ann Foust, 28, both of Crossville.
Jan. 3, 2020
Michael Lawrence Whitehair, 39, Tiffany Ann Dixon, 25, both of Crossville.
Shawn Michael Hawkes, 44, to Brittany Tamarah Love, 29, both of Crossville.
Thomas Levi Brady, 22, to Haley Lashey Dobson, 22, both of Crab Orchard.
James Randal Hendee, 52, to Sharon Lee Medford, 52, both of Crossville.
Jan. 6
Kenneth Snyder, 59, to Saundra Jane Enrietto Shepard, 80, both of Crossville.
Jan. 7
Michael Joe Sturgill, 55, to Christy Lynn Myers, 51, both of Crossville.
Jan. 8
Joshua Adam Flansburg, 29, to Tatiana Trevino-Vazquez, 28, both of Crossville.
Jan. 9
Anthony Frank Zimmerman, 76, of Crossville, to Patricia Russell Hudgens, 71, of Smyrna, TN.
Loren James Miller, 24, of Crossville, to Elizabeth Rose Horst, 21, of Monterey.
Jan. 10
Karsen Owen Marshall Atherton, 18, to Emery Katherine Smith, 18, both of Crossville.
Jan. 13
George Winton Gibbons, 59, to Loretta Britt Smith, 59, both of Crossville.
Jan 15
Dennis Lloyd Davidson, 72, to Brenda Sue Possman Giddens, 58, both of Crossville.
Jan. 16
Glenn Brian Baja, 67, to Lezlie Lynn Marie Morrow, 67, both of Crossville.
Christian Ivan Logan Mann, 30, to Ashley Marie Ann Braden West, 24, both of Rockwood.
