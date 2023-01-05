The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office.
Nov. 7
Jonathon David Becker, 35, to Candice Michelle Taylor, 31, both of Crossville
Nov. 8
Frank Anthony Valeri, 64, to Susan Kostivitch, 60, both of Crossville
Nov. 9
Justin Douglas Bush, 26, to Kala Marie Hamblen, 24, both of Crossville
Zachary John Miller, 29, to Lyndsay Danielle Smith Neal, 28, both of Crossville
Roy Earl Tyler Burke, 29, to Taylor Madison Henry, 24, both of Crossville
Nov. 10
John Michael Griffin, 53, to Melissa Jean Padilla, 46, both of Crossville
Nov. 14
Jordan Joseph Ledbetter, 18, of Rockwood, TN, Katarina May Regen Lance, 18, of Crossville
Nov. 15
Stefano Guidetti, 35, to Chiara Andrea Cirillo Manganati, 25, both of Crossville
Nov. 16
Steven Douglas Lavender, 66, to Sandra Lynne Barth, 66, both of Crossville
Eric Hamilton Hill, 31, to Sonja Nicole Bors, 36, both of Crossville
Nov. 17
Gregg William Segraves, 59, to Tasha Paige Ammons, 47, both of Sparta, TN
Ryan Timothy Henson, 39, to Brittany Rose Stults Gibson, 32, both of Crossville
Ronald Dean Moon, 61, to Lisa Nicole Pelfrey, 42, both of Crab Orchard
Nov. 18
Gegory Sean Darnell, 48, to Krisann Kay Workman Meek, 55, both of Crossville
Cody Allen Schmidt, 28, to Shianne Nicole Merrill, 19, both of Crossville
Daniel Wayne English, 36, to Samantha Ellen Lewis, 31, both of Crossville
Nov. 21
John Patrick Bernard, 60, of Monterey, TN, to Michelle Lynn Dye Jenkins, 53, of Elberton, GA
Nov. 23
Bradley David Essex, 19, to Mackenzie Anne Colvard, 19, both of Crossville
Jeremy Mark Good, 32, to Heather Elizabeth Auld, 36, both of Crossville
Nov. 28
Jerry Scott Williams Jr., 22, of Pulaski, TN, to Kendra Jolene Mast, 21, of Crossville
Kevin Lamont Davis, 44, to Mary Katharine Blaylock Bradshaw, 36, both of Crossville
Nov. 30
James Dean Martin II, 42, to Kiley Elizabeth Bowles Curry, 35, both of Crossville
Dec. 2
Andrew Kun Lee, 34, to Brianna Cathleen Smith, 33, both of Crossville
Gary Dewayne Cook, 46, to Aprille Nicole Brown Daniels, 48, both of Crossville
James Caleb Randolph, 24, of Sparta, TN, to Jonna Kensey Williams, 19, of Crossville
Dec. 5
Dylan Levon Elmore, 23, to Kaitlin Autumn Christian, 23, both of Crossville
Dec. 6
Christopher Wade Hassler, 34, to Tara Lee Poe, 31, both of Crossville
Jaedyn Maddox Winter, 18, to Lillian Faye Allred, 20, both of Crossville
Dec. 7
Lincoln William Ryan, 29, to Samantha Jean Burkart, 29, both of Crossville
Dec. 8
Kenneth Alan Freedman, 58, to Lorie Lee Jones Heisey, 66, both of Crossville
Patrick Richard Tomassi, 29, to Heidi Anne Laura Allen, 24, both of Odessa, NY
Tyler Andrew Harrold Smith, 29, to Ashley Ann Prentice, 33, both of Crossville
Dec. 9
David Roger Gaskins, 44, to Donna Lynn Mulllins, 59, both of Crossville
Dec. 12
Brandon William Wyrick, 27, to Morgan Cheyenne Byrge, 23, both of Crossville
Dec. 16
Matthew Duane McDonald, 20, to Morgan Cheyenne Fox, 20, both of Crossville
Matthew Dean Mills, 48, to Michelle Terese Starling, 45, both of Crossville
Sean Patrick Pruden, 47, to Stefanie Arlene Heidtke Matter, 46, both of Crossville
Dec. 19
Jonathan Lee Cross, 35, to Amanda Jean Slaven Kling, 30, both of Crossville
Ismael Gonzalez, 40, to Rosa Carmen Gonzalez Flores, 37, both of Crossville
Dec. 20
Edwin Tracy Reece, 56, of Cleveland, TN, to Angela Dawn Cooper Simpson, 45, of Rockwood, TN
Dec. 27
Gegory Szacilo, 41, to Alyssa Michelle Menard, 36, both of Crossville
Michael Duane Hickman, 26, of Crossville to Victoria Elizabeth Soto, 26, of Dade City, FL
Edward James Hale, 59, to Janice Arleen Kendrick Kimbro, 60, both of Rockwood, TN
Samuel Ellis Hennessee, 26, to Chelise Mattie Vaughn, 30, both of Crossville
Corey Michael Walker, 27, to Jade Ashley Bowditch Eckert, 21, both of Crossville
