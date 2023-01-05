The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office.

Nov. 7

Jonathon David Becker, 35, to Candice Michelle Taylor, 31, both of Crossville

Nov. 8

Frank Anthony Valeri, 64, to Susan Kostivitch, 60, both of Crossville

Nov. 9

Justin Douglas Bush, 26, to Kala Marie Hamblen, 24, both of Crossville

Zachary John Miller, 29, to Lyndsay Danielle Smith Neal, 28, both of Crossville

Roy Earl Tyler Burke, 29, to Taylor Madison Henry, 24, both of Crossville

Nov. 10

John Michael Griffin, 53, to Melissa Jean Padilla, 46, both of Crossville

Nov. 14

Jordan Joseph Ledbetter, 18, of Rockwood, TN, Katarina May Regen Lance, 18, of Crossville

Nov. 15

Stefano Guidetti, 35, to Chiara Andrea Cirillo Manganati, 25, both of Crossville

Nov. 16

Steven Douglas Lavender, 66, to Sandra Lynne Barth, 66, both of Crossville

Eric Hamilton Hill, 31, to Sonja Nicole Bors, 36, both of Crossville

Nov. 17

Gregg William Segraves, 59, to Tasha Paige Ammons, 47, both of Sparta, TN

Ryan Timothy Henson, 39, to Brittany Rose Stults Gibson, 32, both of Crossville

Ronald Dean Moon, 61, to Lisa Nicole Pelfrey, 42, both of Crab Orchard

Nov. 18

Gegory Sean Darnell, 48, to Krisann Kay Workman Meek, 55, both of Crossville

Cody Allen Schmidt, 28, to Shianne Nicole Merrill, 19, both of Crossville

Daniel Wayne English, 36, to Samantha Ellen Lewis, 31, both of Crossville

Nov. 21

John Patrick Bernard, 60, of Monterey, TN, to Michelle Lynn Dye Jenkins, 53, of Elberton, GA

Nov. 23

Bradley David Essex, 19, to Mackenzie Anne Colvard, 19, both of Crossville

Jeremy Mark Good, 32, to Heather Elizabeth Auld, 36, both of Crossville

Nov. 28

Jerry Scott Williams Jr., 22, of Pulaski, TN, to Kendra Jolene Mast, 21, of Crossville

Kevin Lamont Davis, 44, to Mary Katharine Blaylock Bradshaw, 36, both of Crossville

Nov. 30

James Dean Martin II, 42, to Kiley Elizabeth Bowles Curry, 35, both of Crossville

Dec. 2

Andrew Kun Lee, 34, to Brianna Cathleen Smith, 33, both of Crossville

Gary Dewayne Cook, 46, to Aprille Nicole Brown Daniels, 48, both of Crossville

James Caleb Randolph, 24, of Sparta, TN, to Jonna Kensey Williams, 19, of Crossville

Dec. 5

Dylan Levon Elmore, 23, to Kaitlin Autumn Christian, 23, both of Crossville

Dec. 6

Christopher Wade Hassler, 34, to Tara Lee Poe, 31, both of Crossville

Jaedyn Maddox Winter, 18, to Lillian Faye Allred, 20, both of Crossville

Dec. 7

Lincoln William Ryan, 29, to Samantha Jean Burkart, 29, both of Crossville

Dec. 8

Kenneth Alan Freedman, 58, to Lorie Lee Jones Heisey, 66, both of Crossville

Patrick Richard Tomassi, 29, to Heidi Anne Laura Allen, 24, both of Odessa, NY

Tyler Andrew Harrold Smith, 29, to Ashley Ann Prentice, 33, both of Crossville

Dec. 9

David Roger Gaskins, 44, to Donna Lynn Mulllins, 59, both of Crossville

Dec. 12

Brandon William Wyrick, 27, to Morgan Cheyenne Byrge, 23, both of Crossville

Dec. 16

Matthew Duane McDonald, 20, to Morgan Cheyenne Fox, 20, both of Crossville

Matthew Dean Mills, 48, to Michelle Terese Starling, 45, both of Crossville

Sean Patrick Pruden, 47, to Stefanie Arlene Heidtke Matter, 46, both of Crossville

Dec. 19

Jonathan Lee Cross, 35, to Amanda Jean Slaven Kling, 30, both of Crossville

Ismael Gonzalez, 40, to Rosa Carmen Gonzalez Flores, 37, both of Crossville

Dec. 20

Edwin Tracy Reece, 56, of Cleveland, TN, to Angela Dawn Cooper Simpson, 45, of Rockwood, TN

Dec. 27

Gegory Szacilo, 41, to Alyssa Michelle Menard, 36, both of Crossville

Michael Duane Hickman, 26, of Crossville to Victoria Elizabeth Soto, 26, of Dade City, FL

Edward James Hale, 59, to Janice Arleen Kendrick Kimbro, 60, both of Rockwood, TN

Samuel Ellis Hennessee, 26, to Chelise Mattie Vaughn, 30, both of Crossville

Corey Michael Walker, 27, to Jade Ashley Bowditch Eckert, 21, both of Crossville

Tags

Trending Video