The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:

Dec. 21

Bernard Karl Jugler, 60, to Michelle Doris Bessette, 51, both of Crossville

Justin Darris Wyatt, 37, to Camilla Renee Ledford Dial, 32, both of Crossville

Dec. 23

Gerald Thomas Woodruff Jr., 56, to Stephanie Sue Woodruff Mayse, 54, both of Evansville, IN

Samuel Lee Jagneaux, 20, to Andrea Joy Reynolds, 19, both of Crossville

Rodney Jacob Jarrett Jr., 29, to Kara Elise Chapman, 25, both of Crossville

Dec. 29

Gary David Bowman, 63, of Monterey, TN, to Sherri Lea Wyatt Hall, 49, of Crossville

Dec. 30

Richard Shawn Goodman, 51, to Melanie Joanne Bridges, 47, both of Crossville

John Austin Rose, 24, to Jama Gabrielle Starnes, 26, both of Crossville

Dec. 31

Lane Edward Johnson, 25, to Catlin Vai Zellner, 27, both of Crossville

Michael Clayton Sutton, 42, to Natalie Razel Hansen, 25, both of Crossville

Stephen Anthony belfry, 22, to Kimberly Grace Cranmore, 18, both of Crossville

Jan. 4

Caleb Andrew Capps, 27, to Amanda Evonne Brown, 32, both of Crossville

Ronald William Ripley, 32, to Kimberly Michelle Seals, 30, both of Crossville

Jan. 6

Justin Dylan Weaver, 43, to Lace Lynelle Irvin, 56, both of Crossville

Jan. 8

Eric James Masood, 28, to Nicole Lynn Colvard Williams, 36, both of Crossville

Bob Henery Dunaway, 31, to Alyssa Michelle Neal, 25, both of Deer Lodge, TN

Jan. 11

Daniel Allen Schlabach, 24, to Veronika Vitalievna Vafina, 23, both of Nashville

Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., 33, of Crossville, to Even Sharon Bennett, 39, of Deer Lodge, TN

 

