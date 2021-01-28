The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
Dec. 21
Bernard Karl Jugler, 60, to Michelle Doris Bessette, 51, both of Crossville
Justin Darris Wyatt, 37, to Camilla Renee Ledford Dial, 32, both of Crossville
Dec. 23
Gerald Thomas Woodruff Jr., 56, to Stephanie Sue Woodruff Mayse, 54, both of Evansville, IN
Samuel Lee Jagneaux, 20, to Andrea Joy Reynolds, 19, both of Crossville
Rodney Jacob Jarrett Jr., 29, to Kara Elise Chapman, 25, both of Crossville
Dec. 29
Gary David Bowman, 63, of Monterey, TN, to Sherri Lea Wyatt Hall, 49, of Crossville
Dec. 30
Richard Shawn Goodman, 51, to Melanie Joanne Bridges, 47, both of Crossville
John Austin Rose, 24, to Jama Gabrielle Starnes, 26, both of Crossville
Dec. 31
Lane Edward Johnson, 25, to Catlin Vai Zellner, 27, both of Crossville
Michael Clayton Sutton, 42, to Natalie Razel Hansen, 25, both of Crossville
Stephen Anthony belfry, 22, to Kimberly Grace Cranmore, 18, both of Crossville
Jan. 4
Caleb Andrew Capps, 27, to Amanda Evonne Brown, 32, both of Crossville
Ronald William Ripley, 32, to Kimberly Michelle Seals, 30, both of Crossville
Jan. 6
Justin Dylan Weaver, 43, to Lace Lynelle Irvin, 56, both of Crossville
Jan. 8
Eric James Masood, 28, to Nicole Lynn Colvard Williams, 36, both of Crossville
Bob Henery Dunaway, 31, to Alyssa Michelle Neal, 25, both of Deer Lodge, TN
Jan. 11
Daniel Allen Schlabach, 24, to Veronika Vitalievna Vafina, 23, both of Nashville
Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., 33, of Crossville, to Even Sharon Bennett, 39, of Deer Lodge, TN
