The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
Dec. 2
Martin Benjamin Rader, 60, of Crossville, to Anne Jeanette McClenon, 60, of Plymouth, MA
Dec. 3
Jesse Lee Bilbrey, 25, to Ashley LaDawn Richards, 22, both of Crossville
Jeremy Blake Bilbrey, 26, to Richard Jacob Pitts, 21, both of Crossville
Dec. 4
Francis Reid Noldy, 38, to Jessica Dominque Hood Stephens, 43, both of Crossville
Robert Leonard Waade, 73, to Linda Diane Spragins Green, 71, both of Crossville
Nathaniel Chad LaRue, 38, of Jamestown, TN, to Shayna Kaye Potter, 27, of Crossville
Dec. 7
Edward Thomas Ball, 73, to Karen Kay Bonneau Hansen, 74, both of Crossville
Terry Daniel Brewer, 26, to Heather Leann Whited, 27, both of Crossville
Robert Harvey McDougal III, 38, to Heather Cheyenne Ownby, 22, both of Crossville
Dec. 8
Brenton Charles Presley, 18, of Decatur, TN, to Grace Deliah Bernadett Reed, 18, of Crossville
Dec. 9
Mckye Cole Kelley, 29, to Michelle Lynn Rink, 32, both of Crossville
Kevin Michael Quijano, 33, to Desaray Marie Apodaca, 30, both of Crossville
Dec. 10
Paul Richard Mills, 51, to Shallymar Danyelle Cook Lewis, 30, both of Crossville
Dec. 15
Casto Stephen Hinch, 56, to Rhoda Mae Leach, 41, both of Crossville
Dec. 17
Donald Joseph Cetta, 62, to Melinda Kay Hendricks, 51, both of Monterey, TN
Dec. 18
Timothy Joshua Gooding, 30, of Clarkrange, TN, to Amber Diane Monday Morris, 31, of Crossville
Darrel Franklin Lawson, 65, to Michelle Kay Wallace Bullard, 57, both of Crossville
Chad Gardner Chamberlain, 45, to Melynda Suzanne Palmer Heral, 44, both of Crossville
Rigoberto Manuel Verduzco, 23, to Maria Elena Rodriguez Velazq, 29, both of Crossville
