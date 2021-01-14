N1905P21005H.jpg

The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:

Dec. 2

Martin Benjamin Rader, 60, of Crossville, to Anne Jeanette McClenon, 60, of Plymouth, MA

Dec. 3

Jesse Lee Bilbrey, 25, to Ashley LaDawn Richards, 22, both of Crossville

Jeremy Blake Bilbrey, 26, to Richard Jacob Pitts, 21, both of Crossville

Dec. 4

Francis Reid Noldy, 38, to Jessica Dominque Hood Stephens, 43, both of Crossville

Robert Leonard Waade, 73, to Linda Diane Spragins Green, 71, both of Crossville

Nathaniel Chad LaRue, 38, of Jamestown, TN, to Shayna Kaye Potter, 27, of Crossville

Dec. 7

Edward Thomas Ball, 73, to Karen Kay Bonneau Hansen, 74, both of Crossville

Terry Daniel Brewer, 26, to Heather Leann Whited, 27, both of Crossville

Robert Harvey McDougal III, 38, to Heather Cheyenne Ownby, 22, both of Crossville

Dec. 8

Brenton Charles Presley, 18, of Decatur, TN, to Grace Deliah Bernadett Reed, 18, of Crossville

Dec. 9

Mckye Cole Kelley, 29, to Michelle Lynn Rink, 32, both of Crossville

Kevin Michael Quijano, 33, to Desaray Marie Apodaca, 30, both of Crossville

Dec. 10

Paul Richard Mills, 51, to Shallymar Danyelle Cook Lewis, 30, both of Crossville

Dec. 15

Casto Stephen Hinch, 56, to Rhoda Mae Leach, 41, both of Crossville

Dec. 17

Donald Joseph Cetta, 62, to Melinda Kay Hendricks, 51, both of Monterey, TN

Dec. 18

Timothy Joshua Gooding, 30, of Clarkrange, TN, to Amber Diane Monday Morris, 31, of Crossville

Darrel Franklin Lawson, 65, to Michelle Kay Wallace Bullard, 57, both of Crossville

Chad Gardner Chamberlain, 45, to Melynda Suzanne Palmer Heral, 44, both of Crossville

Rigoberto Manuel Verduzco, 23, to Maria Elena Rodriguez Velazq, 29, both of Crossville

