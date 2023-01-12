Dec. 19

Jonathan Lee Cross, 35, to Amanda Jean Slaven Kling, 30, both of Crossville

Ismael Gonzalez, 40, to Rosa Carmen Gonzalez Flores, 37, both of Crossville

Dec. 20

Edwin Tracy Reece, 56, of Cleveland, TN, to Angela Dawn Cooper Simpson, 45, of Rockwood, TN

Dec. 27

Gegory Szacilo, 41, to Alyssa Michelle Menard, 36, both of Crossville

Michael Duane Hickman, 26, of Crossville to Victoria Elizabeth Soto, 26, of Dade City, FL

Edward James Hale, 59, to Janice Arleen Kendrick Kimbro, 60, both of Rockwood, TN

Samuel Ellis Hennessee, 26, to Chelise Mattie Vaughn, 30, both of Crossville

Corey Michael Walker, 27, to Jade Ashley Bowditch Eckert, 21, both of Crossville

