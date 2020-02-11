Jan. 17
Arthur Carl Weber Jr., 67, to Candice Lee Sutton, 70, both of Crossville.
Jan. 22
Garion Michael Bogard, 24, to Ashley Leeann Wooten Cope, 30, both of Crossville.
Jan. 23
Charles Terry Evans, 64, to Sharon Marie Sleeper Rhea, 59, both of Crossville.
Jan. 27
Turner Lane Hassler, 28, to Ashley Nicole Tomlinson, 31, both of Crossville.
Gary Lynn Lively, 50, to Tersa Lynn Lively Jenkins, 52, both of Crossville.
Jan. 28
Julian Paul Yoder, 26, to Dorcas Grace Caceres, 22, both of Lamar, MO.
Jan. 31
Larry Barton Walker, 71, to Rose Marie McCulloch McAnally, both of Crossville.
