The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:

Dec. 23

Adam Michael Wagner, 29, of Crossville, TN, and Lindsey Michelle Gifford, 31, of Crab Orchard

Dec. 28

Jaxson Tyler Norris, 22, of Crossville, to Saomy Lucianne Sabournin-de Los Santos, 20, of Minot, ND

Dennis Edward Hancock, 57, to Tenille Sayoko Phillips Uyesono, 45, both of Crossville

Dec. 29

Ethan Tyler Ament, 19, to Rosa Lupita Gonzalez, 19, both of Crossville

Dec. 30

Don Guy Jackman, 70, to Tracy Ann Jackman Ballard, 62, both of Crossville

Devin Lee Rausch, 62, to Kimberly Sue Gilbert Anton, 56, both of Crossville

Jan. 3

Daniel Allen Caughorn Reed, 30, to Rebekah Kathryne Drake, 26, both of Crossville

Michael James Camosse, 68, to Pamela Lynne Steyn Melhorn Hendrickson, 56, both of Crossville

Jan. 10

Kason Clay Parsons, 18, to Madison Danielle Whited, 18, both of Crossville

Jan. 12

Joao Miguel Resende, 35, to May Canto Cox Canto, 43, both of Crossville

Jan. 13

Caleb Franklin Clouse, 30, to Marsha Michelle Allen, 28, both of Crossville

Jan. 14

Sherwin Joel Ignacio Ocampo, 44, to Bethany Jo Ross, 34, both of Crossville

Jan. 18

Harold Wilson Wheeler, 58, to Ginnie Ann Dryden Clark, 46, both of Crossville

Jan. 24

Michael Joseph Wagner, 56, to Robin D’anna Wagner Kline, 63, both of Crossville

Jan. 25

Marc Joseph Desabrais, 58, to Lisa Ann Burton Hallett, 55, both of Crossville

James Thompson Walden II, 30, to Keshia Marie Sharp Butler, 34, both of Clarkrange, TN

Jan. 31

Thomas Rossiter, 74, to Joyce Lynn Kirk Groskopf, 65, both of Crossville

David Ethan Wyatt, 31, to Grace Danelle Allred, 28, both of Crossville

Kenneth Edward Hamby, 53, to Alisa Danette Cook, 59, both of Crossville

Feb. 1

Jacob Scott Grogan, 20, to Aliyah Michelle Goldberg, 19, both of Grandview, TN

Hunter Blake Kindrick, 20, of Rockwood, TN, to Olivia Marie Lance, 19, of Crossville

