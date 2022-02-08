The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
Dec. 23
Adam Michael Wagner, 29, of Crossville, TN, and Lindsey Michelle Gifford, 31, of Crab Orchard
Dec. 28
Jaxson Tyler Norris, 22, of Crossville, to Saomy Lucianne Sabournin-de Los Santos, 20, of Minot, ND
Dennis Edward Hancock, 57, to Tenille Sayoko Phillips Uyesono, 45, both of Crossville
Dec. 29
Ethan Tyler Ament, 19, to Rosa Lupita Gonzalez, 19, both of Crossville
Dec. 30
Don Guy Jackman, 70, to Tracy Ann Jackman Ballard, 62, both of Crossville
Devin Lee Rausch, 62, to Kimberly Sue Gilbert Anton, 56, both of Crossville
Jan. 3
Daniel Allen Caughorn Reed, 30, to Rebekah Kathryne Drake, 26, both of Crossville
Michael James Camosse, 68, to Pamela Lynne Steyn Melhorn Hendrickson, 56, both of Crossville
Jan. 10
Kason Clay Parsons, 18, to Madison Danielle Whited, 18, both of Crossville
Jan. 12
Joao Miguel Resende, 35, to May Canto Cox Canto, 43, both of Crossville
Jan. 13
Caleb Franklin Clouse, 30, to Marsha Michelle Allen, 28, both of Crossville
Jan. 14
Sherwin Joel Ignacio Ocampo, 44, to Bethany Jo Ross, 34, both of Crossville
Jan. 18
Harold Wilson Wheeler, 58, to Ginnie Ann Dryden Clark, 46, both of Crossville
Jan. 24
Michael Joseph Wagner, 56, to Robin D’anna Wagner Kline, 63, both of Crossville
Jan. 25
Marc Joseph Desabrais, 58, to Lisa Ann Burton Hallett, 55, both of Crossville
James Thompson Walden II, 30, to Keshia Marie Sharp Butler, 34, both of Clarkrange, TN
Jan. 31
Thomas Rossiter, 74, to Joyce Lynn Kirk Groskopf, 65, both of Crossville
David Ethan Wyatt, 31, to Grace Danelle Allred, 28, both of Crossville
Kenneth Edward Hamby, 53, to Alisa Danette Cook, 59, both of Crossville
Feb. 1
Jacob Scott Grogan, 20, to Aliyah Michelle Goldberg, 19, both of Grandview, TN
Hunter Blake Kindrick, 20, of Rockwood, TN, to Olivia Marie Lance, 19, of Crossville
