The following individuals applied for a marriage license with the Cumberland County Clerk:

Jan. 11

Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., 33, of Crossville, to Evelyn Sharon Bennett, 39, of Deer Lodge

Jan. 14

Timothy Lee Jolley, 30, to Heather Lynn Whittemore, 32, both of Crossville

Jan. 15

Robert Lon Bandy, 78, to Cynthia Gayle Scarbrough, 65, both of Crossville

Jan. 19

Thomas Robert Ormsby, 66, to Debra Lee Tanacea Kinkel, 64, both of Crossville

Darion Michael Davis, 30, to Sara Nicole Ravo Sandler, 40, both of Crossville

Jan. 22

Omar Merida Velasquez, 24, to Emily Suzette Montes, 18, both of Crossville

Jan. 25

James Wendell Hardie, 58, to Tammy Darlene Hall, 52, both of Rockwood

Fredrick Scott Lansford II, 32, to Staci Leigh Willey, 30, both of Crossville

Fred Vaught, 56, to Sorista Michelle Vaught Lawrence, 57, both of Crossville

Colten Lane Akins, 22, to Mckenzy Kay Kirkland, 21, both of Crossville

Jan. 26

Tyler Everette Williamson, 25, of Crossville, to Chelsey Lynn McNeal, 22, of Crab Orchard

Jan. 27

William Patrick Clyde Turner, 26, to Latausha Anne Brannon, 25, both of Crossville

Jan. 28

Clifford Keith Hood, 39, to Christina Ann Santos, 44, both of Crossville

