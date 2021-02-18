The following individuals applied for a marriage license with the Cumberland County Clerk:
Jan. 11
Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., 33, of Crossville, to Evelyn Sharon Bennett, 39, of Deer Lodge
Jan. 14
Timothy Lee Jolley, 30, to Heather Lynn Whittemore, 32, both of Crossville
Jan. 15
Robert Lon Bandy, 78, to Cynthia Gayle Scarbrough, 65, both of Crossville
Jan. 19
Thomas Robert Ormsby, 66, to Debra Lee Tanacea Kinkel, 64, both of Crossville
Darion Michael Davis, 30, to Sara Nicole Ravo Sandler, 40, both of Crossville
Jan. 22
Omar Merida Velasquez, 24, to Emily Suzette Montes, 18, both of Crossville
Jan. 25
James Wendell Hardie, 58, to Tammy Darlene Hall, 52, both of Rockwood
Fredrick Scott Lansford II, 32, to Staci Leigh Willey, 30, both of Crossville
Fred Vaught, 56, to Sorista Michelle Vaught Lawrence, 57, both of Crossville
Colten Lane Akins, 22, to Mckenzy Kay Kirkland, 21, both of Crossville
Jan. 26
Tyler Everette Williamson, 25, of Crossville, to Chelsey Lynn McNeal, 22, of Crab Orchard
Jan. 27
William Patrick Clyde Turner, 26, to Latausha Anne Brannon, 25, both of Crossville
Jan. 28
Clifford Keith Hood, 39, to Christina Ann Santos, 44, both of Crossville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.