Nov. 4
Heriberto Torres Dominguez, 32, to Adriana Islas Alvarez, 32, both of Crossville.
Cory Robert Pruett, 30, to Kayleigh Aleese Crisp, 25, both of Crab Orchard.
Nov. 7
Kelly Matthew Segers, 34, to April Mary Bowman, 46, both of Forestville, CA.
Randy Allen Manis, 43, to Brittany Nichole Woolbright, 31, both of Crossville.
Daniel Guy Merrill, 46, to Donna Roseann Merrill, 41, both of Crossville.
Nov. 8
William Robert Hembree, 21, to Chloe Elaine Smith, 19, both of Crossville.
Nov. 12
Laban Ray Miller, 24, to Gloria Darlene Otto, 24, both of Crossville.
Jonathon David Norton, 24, to Samantha Joy Lyn Gionta, 32, both of Crossville.
Nov. 13
Bradley Charles Asberry, 23, to Crysta Leigh Saville, 26, both of Crossville.
Benjamin Ervia Turner, 32, to Samantha Gwen Nail, 35, both of Crossville.
Nov. 14
Jerry David Woody, 41, to Barbara Gail Kilby, 47, both of Crossville.
Nov. 15
Justin Cole Morgan, 34, to Elizabeth Grace Fox, 34, both of Crossville.
Nov. 19
Paul Gerard Park II, 20, to Hannah Jane Houston, 18, both of Crossville.
Richard Ammon Beam, 48, to Rebecca Lynn Ramsey Beam, 31, both of Monterey.
Nov. 20
Corbin Garrett Madden, 22, to Erica Michele Kindrick, 19, both of Crossville.
Nov. 21
Robert Patrick Denton, 43, to Angela Denise Baisley, 42, both of Crossville.
Nov. 22
Joshua Allen McIntire, 31, to Valerie Michelle Pickett, 29, both of Crossville.
Carlos Granville Sadler, 75, of Crossville, to Lois Carol Brown Owens, 67, of Cocoa, FL.
