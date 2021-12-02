The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
Sept. 30
Bobby Lynn Walker, 30, to Sharissa Dawn Dye Poore, 28, both of Crossville
Oct. 1
Jared Payton Swallows, 19, to Madison Elizabeth Tabor, 19, both of Crossville
Rodney Ray Huff, 55, to Sharon Ruth Kelley, 51, both of Sparta, TN
Robert Wayne Edington, 33, to Latasha Kay Morrison Shrum, 40, both of Rockwood, TN
Ivan Dewayne Barnes, 52, to Theresa Michelle Randolph, 51, both of Crossville
Gabriel Ryne Scarbrough, 23, to Mattie Carice Hinch, 22, both of Crossville
William Booth Watson, 28, to Kimberly Lorraine Cox, 22, both of Crossville
Eric Neal Thomas, 27, to Kayla Michelle Adams, 28, both of Crossville
Oct. 4
Charlie Barton Fields, 67, to Joan Evelyn Marner Gamet, 58, both of Crossville
Nathaniel Leon Barrett, 46, to Yvette Marie Torres, 46, both of Monterey, TN
Timothy Mitchell Golden, 43, to Keri Leanna Miller, 31, both of Crossville
Bryan Neal Lyons, 55, of Crossville, to Kimberly Ann Prater Cross, 43, of Hazel Park, MI
Lukas Ray Presley II, 21, to Alexis Brooke Wright, 21, both of Crossville
Oct. 5
Austin Blake Westmoreland, 19, of Crossville, to Makenna Grace Kline, 18, of Granite City, IL
Brandon Thomas King, 23, to Mckenzie Jo Davis, 23, both of Crossville
Oct. 6
James Alfred Childers, 77, to Barbara Lynn Nucatola Leslie, 75, both of Crossville
Timmy Lynn Miller, 60, to Charlotte Marie Miller, 59, both of Crossville
Oct. 7
Pedro Jimenez, 29, to Jessica Elizabeth Barillas, 25, both of Cookeville, TN
Noah Arthur Green, 26, to Courtney Renea Winningham, 28, both of Crossville
Oct. 8
William David Seymour, 29, to Brittany Nicole Barrett, 30, both of Chillicothe, IL
Nathan Wayne Turner, 26, to Madison Taylor Harmon, 21, both of Crossville
Nicholas Gage Schubert, 25, to Amber Nichole May, 22, both of Crossville
Oct. 11
Dustin Alan Parham, 20, to Gracie Kay Simmons, 21, both of Crossville
Jason John Pollard, 39, to Toni Marie Cataldo, 28, both of Crossville
Oct. 12
Christopher Dewayne Pierce, 31, to Alexandra Nicole Georgeadis, 28, both of Crossville
Oct. 13
Mark Allen Justin, 59, to James David Thear, 64, both of Crossville
Oct. 14
Anthony Joshua Powell, 34, to Kayla Leann Conatser, 30, both of Crossville
Oct. 15
Austin Blu Shillings, 26, to Jamie Leigh Ruiz, 30, both of Crossville
Hunter Ryan Hall, 24, of Crossville, to Kateland Suzanne Carpenter, 24, of Bell Buckle, TN
Brandon Ordis Lee Bell, 25, to Jessica Devone McMurty, 22, both of Crossville
Charles Evan Mellott, 23, to Grace Marie Bartelson, 22, both of Crossville
Oct. 18
Travis Manley Ford, 33, to Sherri Lynn Gingerich, 41, both of Crossville
Oct. 19
William David McAdams, 52, to Amy Evonne Chester, 46, both of Crossville
Oct. 20
Carl Roy Davis, 73, of Crossville, to Rhonda Jeanne Wright Fowler, 56, Jamestown, TN
Garrett Wade Hubbard, 21, to Baley Mae Asberry, 21, both of Crossville
Aaron Wayne Letner, 48, to Tabithia La Mae Seffron Hankins, 48, both of Crossville
Joshua Doyle Howard, 36, to Kendra Faye Atkinson, 33, both of Crossville
Oct. 21
Charles Anthony Sherrill, 37, to Amber Rae Hughes, 32, both of Crab Orchard
Troy Allen Ferguson, 25, to Katherine Mae Jones, 21, both of Watertown, NY
Oct. 22
Jaason Travis Marcum, 41, of Lenoir City, TN, to Jennifer Marie Thompson Gardner, 40, of Crossville
Curtis Shawn Stidham Jr., 26, to Janika Lynn Straits, 26, both of Charleston, OH
Joseph Wesley Hensley, 33, to Amanda Deann Nieto Jones, 29, both of Crossville
Cory Michael Guffey, 23, to Katie Louise Barnes, 25, both of Crossville
William Burton Gorman, 54, to Tammy Renee Palmer Whitson, 55, both of Crossville
Oct. 25
Jonathan Juarez Moreno, 32, to Abigail Ranae Dawley, 28, both of Crossville
Malcolm Eugene Hill, 29, to Samenda Lanae Wicker, 24, both of Crab Orchard
Oct. 27
Zachary Thomas Buchko, 23, to Kayla Danielle Phillips, 28, both of Crossville
Kent Benjamin Vollmar, 34, to Holly Lynne Wilson, 34, both of Crossville
Oct. 28
Jesse Alan Slagle, 21, of Cookeville, TN, to Aimee Kaitlyn Lawrence, 20, of Crossville
Michael J. Grabowski, 56, to Lina Marie Phelps, 56, both of Grandview, TN
Jack Olendorf Marshall, 31, to Caitlyn Ann Barlow, 28, both of Chattanooga, TN
Jeffery Allen Miracle, 53, to Sonya De Lee Mayer, 48, both of Crossville
Allen Christopher Bowles, 23, to Olivia Faith Parker, 24, both of Crossville
