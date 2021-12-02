The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:

Sept. 30

Bobby Lynn Walker, 30, to Sharissa Dawn Dye Poore, 28, both of Crossville

Oct. 1

Jared Payton Swallows, 19, to Madison Elizabeth Tabor, 19, both of Crossville

Rodney Ray Huff, 55, to Sharon Ruth Kelley, 51, both of Sparta, TN

Robert Wayne Edington, 33, to Latasha Kay Morrison Shrum, 40, both of Rockwood, TN

Ivan Dewayne Barnes, 52, to Theresa Michelle Randolph, 51, both of Crossville

Gabriel Ryne Scarbrough, 23, to Mattie Carice Hinch, 22, both of Crossville

William Booth Watson, 28, to Kimberly Lorraine Cox, 22, both of Crossville

Eric Neal Thomas, 27, to Kayla Michelle Adams, 28, both of Crossville

Oct. 4

Charlie Barton Fields, 67, to Joan Evelyn Marner Gamet, 58, both of Crossville

Nathaniel Leon Barrett, 46, to Yvette Marie Torres, 46, both of Monterey, TN

Timothy Mitchell Golden, 43, to Keri Leanna Miller, 31, both of Crossville

Bryan Neal Lyons, 55, of Crossville, to Kimberly Ann Prater Cross, 43, of Hazel Park, MI

Lukas Ray Presley II, 21, to Alexis Brooke Wright, 21, both of Crossville

Oct. 5

Austin Blake Westmoreland, 19, of Crossville, to Makenna Grace Kline, 18, of Granite City, IL

Brandon Thomas King, 23, to Mckenzie Jo Davis, 23, both of Crossville

Oct. 6

James Alfred Childers, 77, to Barbara Lynn Nucatola Leslie, 75, both of Crossville

Timmy Lynn Miller, 60, to Charlotte Marie Miller, 59, both of Crossville

Oct. 7

Pedro Jimenez, 29, to Jessica Elizabeth Barillas, 25, both of Cookeville, TN

Noah Arthur Green, 26, to Courtney Renea Winningham, 28, both of Crossville

Oct. 8

William David Seymour, 29, to Brittany Nicole Barrett, 30, both of Chillicothe, IL

Nathan Wayne Turner, 26, to Madison Taylor Harmon, 21, both of Crossville

Nicholas Gage Schubert, 25, to Amber Nichole May, 22, both of Crossville

Oct. 11

Dustin Alan Parham, 20, to Gracie Kay Simmons, 21, both of Crossville

Jason John Pollard, 39, to Toni Marie Cataldo, 28, both of Crossville

Oct. 12

Christopher Dewayne Pierce, 31, to Alexandra Nicole Georgeadis, 28, both of Crossville

Oct. 13

Mark Allen Justin, 59, to James David Thear, 64, both of Crossville

Oct. 14

Anthony Joshua Powell, 34, to Kayla Leann Conatser, 30, both of Crossville

Oct. 15

Austin Blu Shillings, 26, to Jamie Leigh Ruiz, 30, both of Crossville

Hunter Ryan Hall, 24, of Crossville, to Kateland Suzanne Carpenter, 24, of Bell Buckle, TN

Brandon Ordis Lee Bell, 25, to Jessica Devone McMurty, 22, both of Crossville

Charles Evan Mellott, 23, to Grace Marie Bartelson, 22, both of Crossville

Oct. 18

Travis Manley Ford, 33, to Sherri Lynn Gingerich, 41, both of Crossville

Oct. 19

William David McAdams, 52, to Amy Evonne Chester, 46, both of Crossville

Oct. 20

Carl Roy Davis, 73, of Crossville, to Rhonda Jeanne Wright Fowler, 56, Jamestown, TN

Garrett Wade Hubbard, 21, to Baley Mae Asberry, 21, both of Crossville

Aaron Wayne Letner, 48, to Tabithia La Mae Seffron Hankins, 48, both of Crossville

Joshua Doyle Howard, 36, to Kendra Faye Atkinson, 33, both of Crossville

Oct. 21

Charles Anthony Sherrill, 37, to Amber Rae Hughes, 32, both of Crab Orchard

Troy Allen Ferguson, 25, to Katherine Mae Jones, 21, both of Watertown, NY

Oct. 22

Jaason Travis Marcum, 41, of Lenoir City, TN, to Jennifer Marie Thompson Gardner, 40, of Crossville

Curtis Shawn Stidham Jr., 26, to Janika Lynn Straits, 26, both of Charleston, OH

Joseph Wesley Hensley, 33, to Amanda Deann Nieto Jones, 29, both of Crossville

Cory Michael Guffey, 23, to Katie Louise Barnes, 25, both of Crossville

William Burton Gorman, 54, to Tammy Renee Palmer Whitson, 55, both of Crossville

Oct. 25

Jonathan Juarez Moreno, 32, to Abigail Ranae Dawley, 28, both of Crossville

Malcolm Eugene Hill, 29, to Samenda Lanae Wicker, 24, both of Crab Orchard

Oct. 27

Zachary Thomas Buchko, 23, to Kayla Danielle Phillips, 28, both of Crossville

Kent Benjamin Vollmar, 34, to Holly Lynne Wilson, 34, both of Crossville

Oct. 28

Jesse Alan Slagle, 21, of Cookeville, TN, to Aimee Kaitlyn Lawrence, 20, of Crossville

Michael J. Grabowski, 56, to Lina Marie Phelps, 56, both of Grandview, TN

Jack Olendorf Marshall, 31, to Caitlyn Ann Barlow, 28, both of Chattanooga, TN

Jeffery Allen Miracle, 53, to Sonya De Lee Mayer, 48, both of Crossville

Allen Christopher Bowles, 23, to Olivia Faith Parker, 24, both of Crossville

 

 

