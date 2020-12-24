The following individuals applied for marriage licenses from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
Nov. 18
Adrian Dewitt Shaw, 42, to Amber Paige McCrary Blaylock, 41, both of Crossville
Nov. 20
Brandon Tyler Dixon, 26, to Kaitlyn Marie Carver, 24, both of Crossville
Dakota Dan Doney, 19, of Cookeville, to Cassie Darylene Marsh, 26, of Crossville
Edmundo Spencer Romero, 32, to Anastasia Nicole Mora, 22, both of Crossville
Christopher Dean McCoy, 31, to Melissa Ann Dossett, 21, both of Crossville
Marcus Lynn Greer Pruitt, 24, to Haley Breann Barnwell, 23, both of Crossville
Nov. 24
Dale Burton Mills Jr., 51, to Lynn Marie Lepisko, 44, both of Crossville
Aaron Michael Adkins, 47, of Crab Orchard, to Jessica Roena Barnes, 38, of Crossville
Brandon Michael Wooten, 26, Charleston, TN, to Virginia Hope Sykes, 24, of Rockwood
Nov. 25
Opie Thomas Tyner, 42, to Melisa Ann Holt Blaisdell, 39, both of Port St. Lucie, FL
Nov. 30
Gabriel Joseph Silva, 19, to Sarah Grace Overby, 19, both of Crossville
Dec. 2
Martin Benjamin Rader, 60, of Crossville, to Anne Jeanette McClenon, 60, of Plymouth, MA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.