The following individuals applied for marriage licenses from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:

Nov. 18

Adrian Dewitt Shaw, 42, to Amber Paige McCrary Blaylock, 41, both of Crossville

Nov. 20

Brandon Tyler Dixon, 26, to Kaitlyn Marie Carver, 24, both of Crossville

Dakota Dan Doney, 19, of Cookeville, to Cassie Darylene Marsh, 26, of Crossville

Edmundo Spencer Romero, 32, to Anastasia Nicole Mora, 22, both of Crossville

Christopher Dean McCoy, 31, to Melissa Ann Dossett, 21, both of Crossville

Marcus Lynn Greer Pruitt, 24, to Haley Breann Barnwell, 23, both of Crossville

Nov. 24

Dale Burton Mills Jr., 51, to Lynn Marie Lepisko, 44, both of Crossville

Aaron Michael Adkins, 47, of Crab Orchard, to Jessica Roena Barnes, 38, of Crossville

Brandon Michael Wooten, 26, Charleston, TN, to Virginia Hope Sykes, 24, of Rockwood

Nov. 25

Opie Thomas Tyner, 42, to Melisa Ann Holt Blaisdell, 39, both of Port St. Lucie, FL

Nov. 30

Gabriel Joseph Silva, 19, to Sarah Grace Overby, 19, both of Crossville

Dec. 2

Martin Benjamin Rader, 60, of Crossville, to Anne Jeanette McClenon, 60, of Plymouth, MA

