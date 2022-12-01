Oct. 26
Robert Michael Hoblit, 45, to Megan Leeann Galentine Henry, 40, both of Franklin, OH.
Tucker Scott Reed, 21, to Morgan Taylor Sims, 21, both of Crossville.
Adam Edward Wagner, 37, of Crossville, to Jenninna Marie Gibson Smith, 34, of Harriman, TN.
Oct. 27
Benny Lee Sanders, 74, to Vicki Diane Amos Parham, 72, both of Crossville.
Charles Phillip Dickenson, 48, to Rebecca Ann Clark, 38, both of Monterey.
Christopher Boarman, 62, to Fuhong Long, 53, both of Crossville.
Oct. 28
Darrell Glenn Witt Jr., 38, to Angel Kay Garrett, 20, both of Crossville.
Terry Lee Dula Jr., 31, to Vannessia Lynn Davis Johnson, 42, both of Crossville.
Oct. 31
Daniel Aaron Lee, 29, to Katie Nicole Neal, 28, both of Crossville.
Nov. 1
Walter James Kimbro, 64, of Crossville, to Vivian Irene Tullock Wilburn, 51, of Sevierville, TN.
Gerrard Denis Cockram, 54, to Gina Louise West Fulmer, 52, both of Crossville.
Nov. 3
Adam Michael Burroughs, 38, to Sarah Dawn Combs, 33, both of Atkinson, IL.
Nov. 4
Isaac Eugene Gilbert Jr., 73, to Teresita Doinog Gilbert Marcial, 61, both of Crossville.
Steven Van Tisdell, 62, to Gladys Ellen Cleveland, 57, both of Crossville.
Cody Ryan Buckner, 32, to Dreama Lorene Willmarth Watson, 31, both of Crossville.
Nov. 7
David James Santore, 60, to Christy Lynn Mcgaw, 53, both of Crossville.
Rory Lee Iles, 63, to Sara Rosemary Tinch Hutson, 65, both of Crossville.
Jonathon David Becker, 35, to Candice Michelle Taylor, 31, both of Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.