The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:

Nov. 15

Johnny Douglas Marr Jr., 55, to Barbara Renee Jones Brown, 45, both of Crossville

Dakota Austin England, 25, to Jessica Diane Reed, 30, both of Crossville

Donathan Chance Conley, 26, to Staci Amber McGhee, 21, both of Crossville

Robert Franklin Sapp, 26, to Emilee Nicole Aytes, 24, both of Crossville

Dakota Glen Wagner, 23, to Kaylee Rebekah Parrent, 20, both of Crab Orchard

Nov. 16

Michael Quinn Dale, 31, to Summer Dawn Bowman, 32, both of Crossville

Stacy Michell Spivey, 41, of Sparta, TN, to Kayla June Partin, 33, of Pikeville, TN

Nov. 18

Austin Lee Depoortere, 18, of Crab Orchard, to Michaela Grace Shirah, 19, of Monterey, TN

Jesse Aaron Eller, 39, to Carla Ann Johnson, 44, both of Crossville

William Keith Hayes, 24, to Kendra Joan Houston, 28, both of Crossville

Donald Lewis Smith, 62, to Candy Zula Aytes, 53, both of Crossville

Nov. 22

Ronald Jakob Farris Oakes, 23, to Kaitlyn Makenzie Shaw, 20, both of Crossville

Nov. 24

Justin Marshall Hull, 35, of Sparta, TN, to Hope Ann Glidden, 41, of Crossville

Benjamin Daniel Clark, 20, of McKinleyville, CA, to Katy Ann Chapman, 20, of Crossville

Nov. 29

Jesse William Wilson, 64, to Kathleen Ann Wilson Lloyd, 64, both of Howell, MI

Joseph Alexander Brannum, 23, to Summer Gabrielle Hamby, 21, both of Crossville

Thomas William Polk, 56, to Deangela Sanders Bellamy, 42, both of Crossville

Manuel Maldonado Esquivel, 34, to Gladys Montcerrath Martinez Hernandez, 27, both of Crossville

Jason Lee Wills, 30, to Rebekah Lynn Capps, 23, both of Crossville

