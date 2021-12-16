The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
Nov. 15
Johnny Douglas Marr Jr., 55, to Barbara Renee Jones Brown, 45, both of Crossville
Dakota Austin England, 25, to Jessica Diane Reed, 30, both of Crossville
Donathan Chance Conley, 26, to Staci Amber McGhee, 21, both of Crossville
Robert Franklin Sapp, 26, to Emilee Nicole Aytes, 24, both of Crossville
Dakota Glen Wagner, 23, to Kaylee Rebekah Parrent, 20, both of Crab Orchard
Nov. 16
Michael Quinn Dale, 31, to Summer Dawn Bowman, 32, both of Crossville
Stacy Michell Spivey, 41, of Sparta, TN, to Kayla June Partin, 33, of Pikeville, TN
Nov. 18
Austin Lee Depoortere, 18, of Crab Orchard, to Michaela Grace Shirah, 19, of Monterey, TN
Jesse Aaron Eller, 39, to Carla Ann Johnson, 44, both of Crossville
William Keith Hayes, 24, to Kendra Joan Houston, 28, both of Crossville
Donald Lewis Smith, 62, to Candy Zula Aytes, 53, both of Crossville
Nov. 22
Ronald Jakob Farris Oakes, 23, to Kaitlyn Makenzie Shaw, 20, both of Crossville
Nov. 24
Justin Marshall Hull, 35, of Sparta, TN, to Hope Ann Glidden, 41, of Crossville
Benjamin Daniel Clark, 20, of McKinleyville, CA, to Katy Ann Chapman, 20, of Crossville
Nov. 29
Jesse William Wilson, 64, to Kathleen Ann Wilson Lloyd, 64, both of Howell, MI
Joseph Alexander Brannum, 23, to Summer Gabrielle Hamby, 21, both of Crossville
Thomas William Polk, 56, to Deangela Sanders Bellamy, 42, both of Crossville
Manuel Maldonado Esquivel, 34, to Gladys Montcerrath Martinez Hernandez, 27, both of Crossville
Jason Lee Wills, 30, to Rebekah Lynn Capps, 23, both of Crossville
