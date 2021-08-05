The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk.
June 28
Cody Allan Anderson, 33, to Beth Joanna Pickell Slater, 38, both of Sparta, TN
June 29
Clayton Eugene Waldo, 37, to Brittany Samantha Gail Williams, 28, both of Crossville
July 1
David Lincoln Fletcher, 30, to Danica Paige Anderson Dagg, 31, both of Chicago, IL
Stacy Alexander Defur, 38, to Chelsea Jane Ashton, 26, both of Grandview, TN
July 6
Michael David Rush, 49, to Robin Elaine Noah Hurlburt, 46, both of Crossville
July 8
Owen Felmon Redd Jr., 59, to Renee Annette Mcabee, 53, both of Crossville
Brian Keith Blose, 57, to Minnie Paulette Holder Duke, 63, both of Crossville
Johnie Lee Pointer, 64, to Janet Joleen Rushing Kidd, 55, both of Rockwood, TN
Christopher Michael Tomlinson, 23, of Jamestown, TN, to Cheryl Leigh Moore, 22, of Crossville
Martin McDaniel Jr., 38, to Desta Faith Hood, 29, both of Crossville
De’andre Antonyo Wilson, 20, of Crossville, to Dana Nicole Choate, 23, of Jamestown, TN
Charles Dayton Greer, 33, to Ashlyn Paige McNulty, 22, both of Crossville
July 9
Alexander Jackson Weaver, 20, of Crossville, to Allison Ann Turner, 25, of Rockwood, TN
Albert Joseph Geia, 88, to Delores Irene Skeith Doss, 87, both of Crossville
Danny Tobias Temple, 34, to Jennifer Michele Hill, 35, both of Crossville
July 13
Christopher Chad Pilgrim, 31, to Lauren Danielle Hale, 30, both of Crossville
July 14
William James Parker, 22, to Alisha Ann Miller, 18, both of Crossville
Thomas Lee Dodson Jr. 55, to Crystal Marie Stewart, 41, both of Crossville
July 15
William Heath Robbins, 24, of Monterey, TN, to Barbara Jo Elmore, 23, of Crossville
July 16
Michael Derrick Williams, 46, to Shelly Lynn Smith Bilbrey, 41, both of Crossville
July 19
William Chad Meadows, 43, of Crossville, to Kristy Diane Bravo Moody, 35, of Lincolnton, NC
David Ronald Christian, 39, to Tracy Lee Parham, 38, both of Crossville
David Harold Cunningham, 72, to Mary Lilian Mankin Vaughan, 72, both of Crossville
July 23
Jacob Houston Bumbalough, 30, to Stephanie Keasia Nwandu, 30, both of Monterey, TN
Anthony Emin Greve, 36, to Sarah Michelle Myers, 33, both of Crossville
Brian Douglas Hoover, 19, to Morgan Klair Wilson, 18, both of Crossville
Matthew Duran Tollett, 21, to Kayla Rochelle Green, 22, both of Tunnel Hill, GA
Joshua William Ingleburger, 31, to Rosalinda Christina Tagaban, 32, both of Corpus Christi, TX
July 26
Jordan Wayne Hulvey, 22, of Crossville, to Ashley Mae Ann Elledge, 21, of Pikeville, TN
Justin Allen Headrick, 20, to Jalen Riley Wood, 19, both of Crossville
Keith George Brisson, 45, to Jennifer Ashley Brisson Bowden, 36, both of Elmwood, TN
July 28
Jonathan David Habegger, 36, to Karen Michelle Carr Taylor, 42, both of Crossville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.