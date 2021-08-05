The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk.

June 28

Cody Allan Anderson, 33, to Beth Joanna Pickell Slater, 38, both of Sparta, TN

June 29

Clayton Eugene Waldo, 37, to Brittany Samantha Gail Williams, 28, both of Crossville

July 1

David Lincoln Fletcher, 30, to Danica Paige Anderson Dagg, 31, both of Chicago, IL

Stacy Alexander Defur, 38, to Chelsea Jane Ashton, 26, both of Grandview, TN

July 6

Michael David Rush, 49, to Robin Elaine Noah Hurlburt, 46, both of Crossville

July 8

Owen Felmon Redd Jr., 59, to Renee Annette Mcabee, 53, both of Crossville

Brian Keith Blose, 57, to Minnie Paulette Holder Duke, 63, both of Crossville

Johnie Lee Pointer, 64, to Janet Joleen Rushing Kidd, 55, both of Rockwood, TN

Christopher Michael Tomlinson, 23, of Jamestown, TN, to Cheryl Leigh Moore, 22, of Crossville

Martin McDaniel Jr., 38, to Desta Faith Hood, 29, both of Crossville

De’andre Antonyo Wilson, 20, of Crossville, to Dana Nicole Choate, 23, of Jamestown, TN

Charles Dayton Greer, 33, to Ashlyn Paige McNulty, 22, both of Crossville

July 9

Alexander Jackson Weaver, 20, of Crossville, to Allison Ann Turner, 25, of Rockwood, TN

Albert Joseph Geia, 88, to Delores Irene Skeith Doss, 87, both of Crossville

Danny Tobias Temple, 34, to Jennifer Michele Hill, 35, both of Crossville

July 13

Christopher Chad Pilgrim, 31, to Lauren Danielle Hale, 30, both of Crossville

July 14

William James Parker, 22, to Alisha Ann Miller, 18, both of Crossville

Thomas Lee Dodson Jr. 55, to Crystal Marie Stewart, 41, both of Crossville

July 15

William Heath Robbins, 24, of Monterey, TN, to Barbara Jo Elmore, 23, of Crossville

July 16

Michael Derrick Williams, 46, to Shelly Lynn Smith Bilbrey, 41, both of Crossville

July 19

William Chad Meadows, 43, of Crossville, to Kristy Diane Bravo Moody, 35, of Lincolnton, NC

David Ronald Christian, 39, to Tracy Lee Parham, 38, both of Crossville

David Harold Cunningham, 72, to Mary Lilian Mankin Vaughan, 72, both of Crossville

July 23

Jacob Houston Bumbalough, 30, to Stephanie Keasia Nwandu, 30, both of Monterey, TN

Anthony Emin Greve, 36, to Sarah Michelle Myers, 33, both of Crossville

Brian Douglas Hoover, 19, to Morgan Klair Wilson, 18, both of Crossville

Matthew Duran Tollett, 21, to Kayla Rochelle Green, 22, both of Tunnel Hill, GA

Joshua William Ingleburger, 31, to Rosalinda Christina Tagaban, 32, both of Corpus Christi, TX

July 26

Jordan Wayne Hulvey, 22, of Crossville, to Ashley Mae Ann Elledge, 21, of Pikeville, TN

Justin Allen Headrick, 20, to Jalen Riley Wood, 19, both of Crossville

Keith George Brisson, 45, to Jennifer Ashley Brisson Bowden, 36, both of Elmwood, TN

July 28

Jonathan David Habegger, 36, to Karen Michelle Carr Taylor, 42, both of Crossville

