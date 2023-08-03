The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
June 21
Devin Austin Allen, 28, to Brandi Nicole Bastin, 28, both of Crossville
June 22
Kollin Taylor Stephens, 22, to Bailey Caroline Keyes Keyes, 21, both of Crossville
Joshua Spicer Wright, 32, to Whitney Nicole Wright Blaylock, 33, both of Crossville
June 23
Jason Bryan Cravens, 44, of Cookeville, TN, to Whitney Annette Manis Hall, 35, of Monterey, TN
Christopher Shane Osborne, 37, to Christina Marie Koverman, 36, both of Floyds Knob, IN
June 26
Serenity Jane Peters, 18, to Aerabella Skye Presley, 18, both of Crossville
Stephen Glenn Pedro, 59, of Indianapolis, IN, to Joye Lynn Merrill, 58, of Burlington, VT
Avery Wilson Kenne, 33, to Emerson Kate Sluis, 25, both of Crossville
June 27
Ethan Scott Douglas, 21, to Chloe Alyssa Michelle Owens Adams, 21, both of Fort Campbell, KY
Trenton Nathaniel Barnes, 23, to Maddie Leigh Bernabei, 24, both of Crossville
June 30
Devon Caleb Garcia, 24, to Kelsee Le Ann Pedde, 24, both of Wheeling, WV
Jacob Daniel Thornton, 21, to Gracie May Shrewsberry, 18, both of Crossville
Duane Robert Staley, 61, of Crossville, to Jenny Kay Fowler, 49, of Castalian Springs, TN
July 3
Steven Robert Mladenovic Jr., 26, to Dagmar Betsabet Zambrano, 26, both of North Royalton, OH
Steven Douglas Miller, 48, to Barbara Sue Roach Troglin, 43, both of Crossville
Donnie Leon Brown, 41, of Crossville, to Felicia Narcisi, 42, of Fort Knox, KY
Devin Karl Miller, 22, to Raven Jean Reynolds Davenport, 19, both of Monterey, TN
July 5
Dean Edward Dixon Jr., 55, to Nicole Deann Dixon Bailey, 52, both of Crossville
July 6
Brenton Reid Houston, 24, to Alicia May Rainey, 25, both of Crossville
July 7
Steven Paul Schmidt, 69, to Vilma Del Socorro Gonzalez Salazar, 52, both of Crossville
July 10
Gary Michael Swiercz Jr., 32, to Amber Nicole Harris, 30, both of Crossville
July 11
William Mason Reynolds, 24, to Aaliyah Paige Harner, 21, both of Crossville
July 12
Joseph Andrew Lee, 32, to Valerie Marie Tanner, 30, both of Crossville
Anthony Martin Cross, 22, to Danielle Michelle McAnally, 22, both of Sparta, TN
Raymond Derris McDaniel, 58, to Lisa Campbell Farmer, 56, both of Crossville
Steven Christopher Day, 20, to Savannah Lillian Adkins, 20, both of Crossville
July 13
Travis James McArthur, 35, to Chassidy Rene Brooklynn Swicegood, 35, both of Crossville
July 14
Jonathan Cordell Maynard, 66, to Glenda Nell Maynard Blaylock, 62, both of Crossville
Victor Wayne Fox, 33, to Adrianna Leigh Hood, 24, both of Crossville
Ethan Alexzander Barnwell, 23, to Mariah Elizabeth Jones, 21, both of Crossville
Joshua Edward Wendorf, 38, to Jacklyn Chelsea Crabtree Berry, 34, both of Crossville
July 19
Hollis Eugene Randolph Jr., 57, of Crossville, to Marilyn Miranda Cook, 40, of Crawford, TN
Talmadge Daniel Potter Jr., 40, to Heather Nicole Jordan, 39, both of Crossville
July 20
David Curtis Mathews Jr., 59, to Angela Edith Mussared, 49, both of Sparta, TN
Andrew Thomas Streb, 53, to Jennifer Ann Yost Full, 47, both of Crossville
July 24
Norman Ray Seiber, 75, to Marissa Bayeta Trumata Narciso, 55, both of Crossville
July 25
Blake Edward Sims, 28, to Rhiannon Lynnette Hyder Underwood, 35, both of Crossville
