The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:

June 21

Devin Austin Allen, 28, to Brandi Nicole Bastin, 28, both of Crossville

June 22

Kollin Taylor Stephens, 22, to Bailey Caroline Keyes Keyes, 21, both of Crossville

Joshua Spicer Wright, 32, to Whitney Nicole Wright Blaylock, 33, both of Crossville

June 23

Jason Bryan Cravens, 44, of Cookeville, TN, to Whitney Annette Manis Hall, 35, of Monterey, TN

Christopher Shane Osborne, 37, to Christina Marie Koverman, 36, both of Floyds Knob, IN

June 26

Serenity Jane Peters, 18, to Aerabella Skye Presley, 18, both of Crossville

Stephen Glenn Pedro, 59, of Indianapolis, IN, to Joye Lynn Merrill, 58, of Burlington, VT

Avery Wilson Kenne, 33, to Emerson Kate Sluis, 25, both of Crossville

June 27

Ethan Scott Douglas, 21, to Chloe Alyssa Michelle Owens Adams, 21, both of Fort Campbell, KY

Trenton Nathaniel Barnes, 23, to Maddie Leigh Bernabei, 24, both of Crossville

June 30

Devon Caleb Garcia, 24, to Kelsee Le Ann Pedde, 24, both of Wheeling, WV

Jacob Daniel Thornton, 21, to Gracie May Shrewsberry, 18, both of Crossville

Duane Robert Staley, 61, of Crossville, to Jenny Kay Fowler, 49, of Castalian Springs, TN

July 3

Steven Robert Mladenovic Jr., 26, to Dagmar Betsabet Zambrano, 26, both of North Royalton, OH  

Steven Douglas Miller, 48, to Barbara Sue Roach Troglin, 43, both of Crossville

Donnie Leon Brown, 41, of Crossville, to Felicia Narcisi, 42, of Fort Knox, KY

Devin Karl Miller, 22, to Raven Jean Reynolds Davenport, 19, both of Monterey, TN

July 5

Dean Edward Dixon Jr., 55, to Nicole Deann Dixon Bailey, 52, both of Crossville

July 6

Brenton Reid Houston, 24, to Alicia May Rainey, 25, both of Crossville

July 7

Steven Paul Schmidt, 69, to Vilma Del Socorro Gonzalez Salazar, 52, both of Crossville

July 10

Gary Michael Swiercz Jr., 32, to Amber Nicole Harris, 30, both of Crossville

July 11

William Mason Reynolds, 24, to Aaliyah Paige Harner, 21, both of Crossville

July 12

Joseph Andrew Lee, 32, to Valerie Marie Tanner, 30, both of Crossville

Anthony Martin Cross, 22, to Danielle Michelle McAnally, 22, both of Sparta, TN

Raymond Derris McDaniel, 58, to Lisa Campbell Farmer, 56, both of Crossville

Steven Christopher Day, 20, to Savannah Lillian Adkins, 20, both of Crossville

July 13

Travis James McArthur, 35, to Chassidy Rene Brooklynn Swicegood, 35, both of Crossville

July 14

Jonathan Cordell Maynard, 66, to Glenda Nell Maynard Blaylock, 62, both of Crossville

Victor Wayne Fox, 33, to Adrianna Leigh Hood, 24, both of Crossville

Ethan Alexzander Barnwell, 23, to Mariah Elizabeth Jones, 21, both of Crossville

Joshua Edward Wendorf, 38, to Jacklyn Chelsea Crabtree Berry, 34, both of Crossville

July 19

Hollis Eugene Randolph Jr., 57, of Crossville, to Marilyn Miranda Cook, 40, of Crawford, TN

Talmadge Daniel Potter Jr., 40, to Heather Nicole Jordan, 39, both of Crossville

July 20

David Curtis Mathews Jr., 59, to Angela Edith Mussared, 49, both of Sparta, TN

Andrew Thomas Streb, 53, to Jennifer Ann Yost Full, 47, both of Crossville

July 24

Norman Ray Seiber, 75, to Marissa Bayeta Trumata Narciso, 55, both of Crossville

July 25

Blake Edward Sims, 28, to Rhiannon Lynnette Hyder Underwood, 35, both of Crossville

