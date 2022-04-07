March 9
Matthew Daniel Durham, 31, of Deer Lodge, TN, to Miranda Nicole Stewart Harding, 32, of Jamestown, TN
Nicholas Dwane Lewis, 38, to Alisha Nichole Parham Roysdon, 34, both of Crossville
March 10
Christopher Alan Lovell, 30, to Savannah Brooke Delk, 29, both of Grandview, TN
March 11
Rodney Lynn Pugh, 46, to Mary Ann Davis Adkisson, 38, both of Crossville
Ty Dylan Randolph, 21, to Renee Leigh La Barge, 21, both of Crossville
Bryce Dean Justice, 56, to Kendra Sherrell Dye, 54, both of Crossville
March 14
Edwin Timothy Price, 58, to Deidra Monocia Golliher Collins, 58, both of Rockwood, TN
March 15
Roger Wayne Karcher, 75, to Kathleen Stryeski, 69, both of Crossville
March 17
Marcus Scot Olen, 29, to Abigail Leah Hedgecoth, 27, both of Crossville
Jonathon Gerald Hayes, 24, to Jaclyn Rose Ilgenfritz, 25, both of Crossville
March 21
Doyle Allen Carson, 58, to Eva Marie Hodgin, 59, both of Crossville
Mason Alexander Nemeth, 25, of Morristown, TN, to Jazmyn Joy Clegg, 23, of Crossville
March 23
Richard Lee Burgess, 52, to Candi Lutitia Sullivan Lewis, 41, both of Crossville
March 28
Matthew Connor Wright, 25, of Crossville, to Soemyat Thin, 24, of Westchester, OH
