The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
Feb. 14
Jesse Jose Dominguez, 33, of Jasper, TN, to Jennifer Charlene Taggart, 34, of Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Feb. 17
Eric Christopher Davis, 31, to Mahaliah Dawn Bradley Ooten, 28, both of Crossville
Feb. 21
Gregory Kyle Smith, 35, to Dimi Jean Iles, 28, both of Crossville
Feb. 23
Justin Jacob Steeves, 28, to Harley Dawn Brown, 27, both of Crossville
Thomas Charles Hayes, 73, to Virginia Marie Molck Pounovich, 63, both of Crossville
Jeffery Clayton Marshall, 44, to Ashley Rachelle Lawson Beaty, 39, both of Crossville
Feb. 24
Timothy Yancy, 25, of Bradenton, FL, to Bethany Danielle Jones, 27, of Brooksville, FL
Feb. 27
Manhar Chandubhai Prajapati, 35, to Rekhaben Dashrathbhai Prajapati, 35, both of Crossville
Feb. 28
James Scott Anderson, 40, to Kelli Nicole Davis Adkins, 34, both of Crossville
March 3
Thomas Quinton Brady Edington, 28, to Summer Layne Dyer, 26, both of Crossville
Russell William Horsley, 41, to Bonnie Denese Reed, 39, both of Crossville
Devin Chase Lomprez, 25, to Shelby Kay Havrilka, 23, both of Springfield, IL
March 6
Cole Anthony Vineyard, 27, to Morgan Ann Veronice Hicks, 25, both of Crossville
March 7
Danny Ray Reed, 66, to Augusta Sharon Leigh Glass McDonald, 46, both of Crossville
March 8
Nathan Joel Stutzman, 24, of Albany, KY, to Christina Renee Mast, 21, of Crossville
John Mark Murray, 62, of Crossville, to Robin Dale Spicer Wilburn, 65, of Baxter, TN
Isaac James Crosby, 36, to Deanna Lynn Charania Beam, 30, both go Crossville
March 10
Curtis Logan Selby, 24, to Whitney Lynn Kratzer, 32, both of Crossville
Kevin Thomas McCollum, 58, to Collen Dunn Sosa Dunn, 53, both of Crossville
Cloyd Edward Lewis, 40, to Joann Alvey Cox, 31, both of Crossville
Roger Darrin Ashburn, 56, to Mary Roselee Bradford, 38, both of Crossville
March 13
Franklin Thomas McKenzie, 36, of Nashville, TN, to Victoria Rose Gaw Leach, 29, of Crossville
March 14
Phillip Lee Matherly, 45, to Darla Christina Prater, 39, both of Crossville
March 16
Andrew Kaydon Dunman Bradford, 18, to Kaley Beth Hamilton, 17, both of Crossville
March 17
Mark Allen Daniels, 58, to Ma Luisa Piodena Pido, 51, both of Crossville
March 20
Jeffrey Shannon Tabor, 69, to Vicki Elaine Coode Sims, 69, both of Crossville
March 21
Robert Tracy Vashaw, 56, to Kimberly Jan Weber Becker, 59, both of Crossville
Kyle Lee Stevens, 24, to Laura Li Napier Wang, 25, both of Crossville
March 22
Thomas James Presley, 45, to Kelly Elaine Cox Davis, 42, both of Crossville
Dustin James Easterly, 29, to Faith Lee Ann Bolles, 25, both of Crossville
March 24
Zakery Hanz Thornsburg, 28, to Taylor Lee Duvall, 26, both of Rockwood, TN
March 27
Jatinkumar Bharatkumar Patel, 37, to Shetalben Vishnubhai Patel, 32, both of Crossville
March 28
Kirkley Gene Lowe, 87, to Marilyn Elaine Bazley Shepola, 86, both of Crossville
Dacoda Wayne Nicholas Shelton, 21, to Melissa Jane Morgerson, 18, both of Crossville
Cody Edward Waite, 31, of Crossville, to Jamie Denise Hinton, 39, of Monterey, TN
