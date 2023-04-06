The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:

Feb. 14

Jesse Jose Dominguez, 33, of Jasper, TN, to Jennifer Charlene Taggart, 34, of Fort Oglethorpe, GA

Feb. 17

Eric Christopher Davis, 31, to Mahaliah Dawn Bradley Ooten, 28, both of Crossville 

Feb. 21

Gregory Kyle Smith, 35, to Dimi Jean Iles, 28, both of Crossville

Feb. 23

Justin Jacob Steeves, 28, to Harley Dawn Brown, 27, both of Crossville

Thomas Charles Hayes, 73, to Virginia Marie Molck Pounovich, 63, both of Crossville

Jeffery Clayton Marshall, 44, to Ashley Rachelle Lawson Beaty, 39, both of Crossville

Feb. 24

Timothy Yancy, 25, of Bradenton, FL, to Bethany Danielle Jones, 27, of Brooksville, FL

Feb. 27

Manhar Chandubhai Prajapati, 35, to Rekhaben Dashrathbhai Prajapati, 35, both of Crossville

Feb. 28

James Scott Anderson, 40, to Kelli Nicole Davis Adkins, 34, both of Crossville

March 3

Thomas Quinton Brady Edington, 28, to Summer Layne Dyer, 26, both of Crossville

Russell William Horsley, 41, to Bonnie Denese Reed, 39, both of Crossville 

Devin Chase Lomprez, 25, to Shelby Kay Havrilka, 23, both of Springfield, IL

March 6

Cole Anthony Vineyard, 27, to Morgan Ann Veronice Hicks, 25, both of Crossville

March 7

Danny Ray Reed, 66, to Augusta Sharon Leigh Glass McDonald, 46, both of Crossville

March 8

Nathan Joel Stutzman, 24, of Albany, KY, to Christina Renee Mast, 21, of Crossville

John Mark Murray, 62, of Crossville, to Robin Dale Spicer Wilburn, 65, of Baxter, TN

Isaac James Crosby, 36, to Deanna Lynn Charania Beam, 30, both go Crossville

March 10

Curtis Logan Selby, 24, to Whitney Lynn Kratzer, 32, both of Crossville

Kevin Thomas McCollum, 58, to Collen Dunn Sosa Dunn, 53, both of Crossville

Cloyd Edward Lewis, 40, to Joann Alvey Cox, 31, both of Crossville

Roger Darrin Ashburn, 56, to Mary Roselee Bradford, 38, both of Crossville

March 13

Franklin Thomas McKenzie, 36, of Nashville, TN, to Victoria Rose Gaw Leach, 29, of Crossville

March 14

Phillip Lee Matherly, 45, to Darla Christina Prater, 39, both of Crossville

March 16

Andrew Kaydon Dunman Bradford, 18, to Kaley Beth Hamilton, 17, both of Crossville

March 17

Mark Allen Daniels, 58, to Ma Luisa Piodena Pido, 51, both of Crossville

March 20

Jeffrey Shannon Tabor, 69, to Vicki Elaine Coode Sims, 69, both of Crossville

March 21

Robert Tracy Vashaw, 56, to Kimberly Jan Weber Becker, 59, both of Crossville

Kyle Lee Stevens, 24, to Laura Li Napier Wang, 25, both of Crossville

March 22

Thomas James Presley, 45, to Kelly Elaine Cox Davis, 42, both of Crossville

Dustin James Easterly, 29, to Faith Lee Ann Bolles, 25, both of Crossville

March 24

Zakery Hanz Thornsburg, 28, to Taylor Lee Duvall, 26, both of Rockwood, TN

March 27

Jatinkumar Bharatkumar Patel, 37, to Shetalben Vishnubhai Patel, 32, both of Crossville

March 28

Kirkley Gene Lowe, 87, to Marilyn Elaine Bazley Shepola, 86, both of Crossville

Dacoda Wayne Nicholas Shelton, 21, to Melissa Jane Morgerson, 18, both of Crossville

Cody Edward Waite, 31, of Crossville, to Jamie Denise Hinton, 39, of Monterey, TN

