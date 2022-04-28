The following individuals applied for marriage licenses from the Cumberland County Clerks office.
March 28
Matthew Connor Wright, 25, of Crossville, to Soemyat Thin, 24, of Westchester, OH
March 29
Joey Lee Myers, 27, to Adelina June Tyler, 21, both of Crossville
March 31
Christopher Lee Hayes, 21, to Tamara Jade Bruce Vinson, 19, both of Crossville
April 5
Brian Michael Weynand, 35, to Casey Lynn Love, 31, both of Denver, CO
Johnny Scott Chase, 72, of Crossville, to Maria Sonia Black Pelendingue, 57, of St. Petersburg, FL
Evan Dean Tabor, 39, to Angela Jeannette Johnson, 39, both of Crossville
April 6
Richard Lucas Denton, 29, to Amanda Nicole Tippy Hoots, 34, both of Crossville
April 7
Lavon Ray Miller, 21, of Crossville, to Tammy Grace Neudorf, 20, of Wister, OK
Gabrial Andruw Myers, 21, to Cynthia Kay Rector, 21, both of Crossville
April 8
Justin Allen Rimes, 29, of Crossville, to Nicole Alicia Brown, 23, of Cookeville, TN
Larry Phillip Perkins Jr., 49, to Leslie Lea Jernigan Goodlin, 52, both of Lancing, TN
Adam Keith Green, 29, to Emily Sheree Criswell, 28, both of Crossville
April 12
Logan Matthew Thornton, 24, to Angela Peach Warden, 28, both of Crossville
Benjamin Clyde Ellison, 39, to Leah Renee Brown Reeves, 40, both of Crossville
April 13
Derek Stacy Harden, 43, to Heather Dawn Copeland, 37, both of Crossville
Ronald Dale Miller III, 25, to Sarah Rena Stapleton, 25, both of Sparta, TN
April 14
James Barry Adam Wallace, 44, to Carolyn Briana Cooley, 41, both of Crossville
April 18
Tate Aaron Stone, 21, to Kaitlyn Grace Cutshaw, 19, both of Crossville
Ernest Dovell Brady Jr., 50, to Beverly Gail Parker, 56, both of Monterey, TN
April 19
Kenny Lynn Goddard, 39, to Tara Lily Goddard Cobb, 30, of Sparta, TN
April 20
Michael Scott Mogensen, 40, to Jessica Nicole Keener, 32, both of Crossville
Cheyenne Dawn Cogar, 26, to Kaci Hope Maruska Westmoreland, 22, both of Clarkrange, TN
Kody Allen Stevens, 29, to Charissa Adiel Helm, 21, both of Crossville
Brandon Ray Busby, 25, to Daynia Jean Maclellan, 22, both of Crossville
Steven Wayne Powers, 44, to Tasha Leeann Franklin Eldridge, 40, both of Crossville
April 21
Sameul Thomas Lewis, 23, to Mary Lousie England, 23, both of Crossville
Bryan Lebron Jones, 35, to Ashley Rae Cox, 28, both of Crossville
April 22
Alexander Thomas Rally, 25, to Kaitlyn Blair Brewer, 23, both of Florence, KY
Roy Rogers Bilbrey, 69, of Cookeville, TN, to Leslie Marie Key Sells, 45, Monterey, TN
James Brandon Kingston, 33, to Cassandra Grace Iles, 24, both of Crossville
William Henry Terry III, 55, to Kimberly Dee Terry McElvain, 54, both of Grandview, TN
Robert Curtis Farmer, 67, to Rachel Rebekah Parker, 46, both of Crossville
Dominick Diana Jr., 62, to Cristyn Downey Richards, 54, both of Crossville
April 25
Kevin Ray Huner, 66, to Karen Elaine Johnson Sommers, 70, both of Crossville
Joshua Lee Cross, 37, Cassie Ann Lester Vitatoe, 38, both of Crossville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.