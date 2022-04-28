The following individuals applied for marriage licenses from the Cumberland County Clerks office.

March 28

Matthew Connor Wright, 25, of Crossville, to Soemyat Thin, 24, of Westchester, OH

March 29

Joey Lee Myers, 27, to Adelina June Tyler, 21, both of Crossville

March 31

Christopher Lee Hayes, 21, to Tamara Jade Bruce Vinson, 19, both of Crossville

April 5

Brian Michael Weynand, 35, to Casey Lynn Love, 31, both of Denver, CO

Johnny Scott Chase, 72, of Crossville, to Maria Sonia Black Pelendingue, 57, of St. Petersburg, FL

Evan Dean Tabor, 39, to Angela Jeannette Johnson, 39, both of Crossville

April 6

Richard Lucas Denton, 29, to Amanda Nicole Tippy Hoots, 34, both of Crossville

April 7

Lavon Ray Miller, 21, of Crossville, to Tammy Grace Neudorf, 20, of Wister, OK

Gabrial Andruw Myers, 21, to Cynthia Kay Rector, 21, both of Crossville

April 8

Justin Allen Rimes, 29, of Crossville, to Nicole Alicia Brown, 23, of Cookeville, TN

Larry Phillip Perkins Jr., 49, to Leslie Lea Jernigan Goodlin, 52, both of Lancing, TN

Adam Keith Green, 29, to Emily Sheree Criswell, 28, both of Crossville

April 12

Logan Matthew Thornton, 24, to Angela Peach Warden, 28, both of Crossville

Benjamin Clyde Ellison, 39, to Leah Renee Brown Reeves, 40, both of Crossville

April 13

Derek Stacy Harden, 43, to Heather Dawn Copeland, 37, both of Crossville

Ronald Dale Miller III, 25, to Sarah Rena Stapleton, 25, both of Sparta, TN

April 14

James Barry Adam Wallace, 44, to Carolyn Briana Cooley, 41, both of Crossville

April 18

Tate Aaron Stone, 21, to Kaitlyn Grace Cutshaw, 19, both of Crossville

Ernest Dovell Brady Jr., 50, to Beverly Gail Parker, 56, both of Monterey, TN

April 19

Kenny Lynn Goddard, 39, to Tara Lily Goddard Cobb, 30, of Sparta, TN

April 20

Michael Scott Mogensen, 40, to Jessica Nicole Keener, 32, both of Crossville

Cheyenne Dawn Cogar, 26, to Kaci Hope Maruska Westmoreland, 22, both of Clarkrange, TN

Kody Allen Stevens, 29, to Charissa Adiel Helm, 21, both of Crossville

Brandon Ray Busby, 25, to Daynia Jean Maclellan, 22, both of Crossville

Steven Wayne Powers, 44, to Tasha Leeann Franklin Eldridge, 40, both of Crossville

April 21

Sameul Thomas Lewis, 23, to Mary Lousie England, 23, both of Crossville

Bryan Lebron Jones, 35, to Ashley Rae Cox, 28, both of Crossville

April 22

Alexander Thomas Rally, 25, to Kaitlyn Blair Brewer, 23, both of Florence, KY

Roy Rogers Bilbrey, 69, of Cookeville, TN, to Leslie Marie Key Sells, 45, Monterey, TN

James Brandon Kingston, 33, to Cassandra Grace Iles, 24, both of Crossville

William Henry Terry III, 55, to Kimberly Dee Terry McElvain, 54, both of Grandview, TN

Robert Curtis Farmer, 67, to Rachel Rebekah Parker, 46, both of Crossville

Dominick Diana Jr., 62, to Cristyn Downey Richards, 54, both of Crossville

April 25

Kevin Ray Huner, 66, to Karen Elaine Johnson Sommers, 70, both of Crossville

Joshua Lee Cross, 37, Cassie Ann Lester Vitatoe, 38, both of Crossville

Tags

Trending Video