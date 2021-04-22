The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:

 

April 6

Christopher Ryan Winningham, 22, to Nikita Chantel Delk, 20, both of Crossville

April 7

Cara Katherine Whelpley, 32, to Beatrice Jane Waters, 40, both of Crossville

April 9

Quentin Eugene McDaniel, 27, to Rebekah Chyenne Roggy, 21, both of Greenville, SC

Ethan Andrew Williams, 27, to Kayla Latoy Threet, 21, both of Crossville

Heath William Moreland, 37, to Meredith Leanne Shipman Muse, 35, both of Cookeville, TN

Roy Peter Lia, 78, to Rosemarie Belan Billek, 67, both of Rockwood, TN

April 12

Dakota Ryan Abston-Crain, 27, to Reneisha Lynn Strode, 25, both of Crossville

David Jason Browning, 41, to Brandy Renee Hubbard, 35, both of Crossville

Joshua Derrick Locklear, 20, to Madison Grace Breeden, 18, both of Monterey, TN

Raymond Dennis Bedell III, 26, to Samantha Nicole Flansburg, 24, both of Monterey, TN

April 13

Seth Alexander Rogers, 22, to Beyunca Elizabeth Ruth Tallon Sturtevaut, 39, both of Crossville

Dustin Ross Godsey, 32, to Natasha Hope Kinsey Williams, 37, both of Crossville

 

