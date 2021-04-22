The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
April 6
Christopher Ryan Winningham, 22, to Nikita Chantel Delk, 20, both of Crossville
April 7
Cara Katherine Whelpley, 32, to Beatrice Jane Waters, 40, both of Crossville
April 9
Quentin Eugene McDaniel, 27, to Rebekah Chyenne Roggy, 21, both of Greenville, SC
Ethan Andrew Williams, 27, to Kayla Latoy Threet, 21, both of Crossville
Heath William Moreland, 37, to Meredith Leanne Shipman Muse, 35, both of Cookeville, TN
Roy Peter Lia, 78, to Rosemarie Belan Billek, 67, both of Rockwood, TN
April 12
Dakota Ryan Abston-Crain, 27, to Reneisha Lynn Strode, 25, both of Crossville
David Jason Browning, 41, to Brandy Renee Hubbard, 35, both of Crossville
Joshua Derrick Locklear, 20, to Madison Grace Breeden, 18, both of Monterey, TN
Raymond Dennis Bedell III, 26, to Samantha Nicole Flansburg, 24, both of Monterey, TN
April 13
Seth Alexander Rogers, 22, to Beyunca Elizabeth Ruth Tallon Sturtevaut, 39, both of Crossville
Dustin Ross Godsey, 32, to Natasha Hope Kinsey Williams, 37, both of Crossville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.