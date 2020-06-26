March 9
Troy Albert Pender, 50, to Bethanie Ann Wharton, 47, both of Crossville
Makaelib Terrance Lee Simpson, 21, of Rockwood, to Mackenzie Brenna Wylie, 20, of Crossville
Scott Robert Keyster, 39, to Ekaterina Aleksandrovna Nosova, 32, both of Crossville
Phillip Paul Larsen, 49, to White Swan Tsalagi Oglala L. Harmon, 21, both of Crossville
March 10
Kenneth Wayne Giles, 43, to Kimberly Elaine Odell Dodson, 32, both of Crossville
March 12
Kenneth Wayne Jolley, 35, to Andrea Brooke Edwards Cliburn, 28, both of Grandview
March 13
Boyd Ashton Cox, 31, to Brittany Ann Byers Bullard, 30, both of Crossville
Devyne Earl Templeton, 21, of Crossville, to Chelsie Lynn Yarde, 22, of Rockwood
Eric Brett Kinney, 24, to Brittany Nicole Triplett, 20, both of Pleasant Hill
Jason Erik Warner, 41, to Beverly Lynn Seney Fulmer, 54, both of Crossville
March 16
Dahrian Jesse Raymond Barrett-Heath, 24, of Kodak, TN, to Angelina Sebastian Sebastian, 30, of Crossville
John David Baker, 29, of Torrance, CA, to Sarah Elizabeth DeRossett, 29, of Crossville
March 19
Thomas Lewaine Riter, 34, to Savannah Lee Norris Smith, 34, both of Crossville
March 20
Roy Lee Kilby Jr., 56, to Keri Leanne Shott, 40, both of Spencer, TN
Michael Grant McBee, 42, of Gruetli Laager, TN, to Amanda Casey Anderson Kilgore, 37, of Pelham, TN
Gary Fredrick Schwab, 68, of Crossville, to Diane Lavene Carpenter Holz, 65, of Hendersonville, NC
March 23
Thomas Devin Weinblatt, 24, to Courtney Faith Wilson, 24, both of Crossville
Gary Allen Adams Jr., 33, to Whitney Marie Brown, 26, both of Crossville
Joseph Frank Conley, 19, to Kaitlyn Grace Cutshaw, 17, both of Crossville
April 14
Nicholas Lindell Bruce, 34, to Tara Candace Oakes Clark, 32, both of Crossville
April 30
Tony Alfred Brown, 61, to Lynne Rollins, 50, both of Pikeville
