March 9

Troy Albert Pender, 50, to Bethanie Ann Wharton, 47, both of Crossville

Makaelib Terrance Lee Simpson, 21, of Rockwood, to Mackenzie Brenna Wylie, 20, of Crossville

Scott Robert Keyster, 39, to Ekaterina Aleksandrovna Nosova, 32, both of Crossville

Phillip Paul Larsen, 49, to White Swan Tsalagi Oglala L. Harmon, 21, both of Crossville

March 10

Kenneth Wayne Giles, 43, to Kimberly Elaine Odell Dodson, 32, both of Crossville

March 12

Kenneth Wayne Jolley, 35, to Andrea Brooke Edwards Cliburn, 28, both of Grandview

March 13

Boyd Ashton Cox, 31, to Brittany Ann Byers Bullard, 30, both of Crossville

Devyne Earl Templeton, 21, of Crossville, to Chelsie Lynn Yarde, 22, of Rockwood

Eric Brett Kinney, 24, to Brittany Nicole Triplett, 20, both of Pleasant Hill

Jason Erik Warner, 41, to Beverly Lynn Seney Fulmer, 54, both of Crossville

March 16

Dahrian Jesse Raymond Barrett-Heath, 24, of Kodak, TN, to Angelina Sebastian Sebastian, 30, of Crossville

John David Baker, 29, of Torrance, CA, to Sarah Elizabeth DeRossett, 29, of Crossville

March 19

Thomas Lewaine Riter, 34, to Savannah Lee Norris Smith, 34, both of Crossville

March 20

Roy Lee Kilby Jr., 56, to Keri Leanne Shott, 40, both of Spencer, TN

Michael Grant McBee, 42, of Gruetli Laager, TN, to Amanda Casey Anderson Kilgore, 37, of Pelham, TN

Gary Fredrick Schwab, 68, of Crossville, to Diane Lavene Carpenter Holz, 65, of Hendersonville, NC

March 23

Thomas Devin Weinblatt, 24, to Courtney Faith Wilson, 24, both of Crossville

Gary Allen Adams Jr., 33, to Whitney Marie Brown, 26, both of Crossville

Joseph Frank Conley, 19, to Kaitlyn Grace Cutshaw, 17, both of Crossville

April 14

Nicholas Lindell Bruce, 34, to Tara Candace Oakes Clark, 32, both of Crossville

April 30

Tony Alfred Brown, 61, to Lynne Rollins, 50, both of Pikeville

