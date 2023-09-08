The following individuals applied for a marriage license from the Cumberland County Clerk’s office:
July 26
Justin Brady Trosclair, 21, to Courtney Ann Pelfrey, 25, both of Crossville, TN
William Andrew Waldo Jr., 57, to Lisa Kay Byrd Byrd, 55, both of Crossville, TN
July 27
James M. Fortner, 40, to Julie Ann Wyant, 37, both of West Salem, IL
July 28
Jordan David Farmer, 34, to Keisha Dee Roberts Gibson, 40, both of Crossville, TN
Jason Daniel Taveras, 25, to Alleyah Marie Force, 26, both of Crossville, TN
Timothy Ryan Headrick, 24, of Knoxville, TN, to Kayla Grace Roysden, 19, of Pikeville, TN
July 31
Bartolo Carmona Bonilla, 47, to Diana Areli Vidal Pena, 34, both of Crossville, TN
Michael Wesley Brumbalough, 38, to Autumn Renee Carter, 31, both of Crossville, TN
Aug. 2
Michael David Lowe, 21, of Monterey, TN, to Kanessa Makenzey King, 19, of Clarkrange, TN
James Edward Henderson Bratton II, 22, to Stacia Anne Walker, 18, both of Crossville, TN
Aug. 3
Joseph Lee Norris, 21, to Pricilla Lynn Smith, 21, both of Crossville, TN
Aug. 4
Olin Jackson Guderian Jr., 55, to Roxanne Jean Dunn McCarter, 63, both of Crossville, TN
Aug. 7
Kevin Eugene Suggs II, 32, to Lindsey Ann Mathias Thrasher, 30, both of Crossville, TN
Donald Lynn Esquer, 48, to Amanda Marie Freiler, 39, both of Crossville, TN
Steven Bradley Smith, 27, to Kayli Allison Sherrill, 26, both of Crossville, TN
Roy Mitchel Nieto, 30, to Serenad Dawn Tuttle, 28, both of Crossville, TN
Aug. 9
Mark Dewayne Johnson, 53, to Dianna Lynn McGrady Winter, 55, both of Crossville, TN
Aug. 11
Jefferson Davis Winn, 34, to Kelly Renee Thompson, 36, both of Grandview, TN
Aug. 14
David Williams Pinette, 58, to Susanna Lynn LeBlond Buttell, 51, both of Monterey, TN
Austin Jerald Melton, 27, to Maddison Lori Rutledge, 23, both of Crossville, TN
Aug. 15
Jacob Drew Buchannon, 33, to Kelli Grace Tipton, 32, both of Crossville, TN
Aug. 16
Avery Lee Conley II, 56, of Crossville, TN, to Jennifer Lea Newman, 53, of Cookeville, TN
Corey Scott Freeman, 26, to Breanna Danielle Schubert, 22, both of Crossville, TN
Aug. 18
Santo McAdoo, 58, to Cara Lauren Vaughan, 41, both of Crossville, TN
Dillon James Shelton, 26, to Brittney Nicole Pepitone, 29, both of Crossville, TN
Aug. 21
Michael Dennis Briggs, 54, to Sarah Michelle Herrick, 35, both of Crossville, TN
Aug. 22
Willie Estel Hale III, 22, of Crossville, TN, to Rachel Nenae Persinger, 18, of Crab Orchard, TN
Aug. 23
Tyler Scott Ashburn, 30, to Brooke Ellen Eddington, 30, both of Crossville, TN
Kevin Andrew Gore, 22, to Skyla Jade Findley, 22, both of Crossville, TN
Aug. 24
Robert Joseph Young Jr., 50, to Talisha Ann Savage, 45, both of Crossville, TN
Christopher Jordon Arreguin, 30, to Jessica Lee Taylor, 34, both of Crossville, TN
Aug. 25
Alan Reece Cunningham, 63, to Pamela Sue Looman, 59, both of Crossville, TN
Aug. 28
Donald Richard LeJeune, 62, of Crossville, TN, to Mindy Ann Dougherty, 35, of Mankato, MN
Brent Alex Jordan, 22, to Courtney Elisabeth Qualls, 20, both of Crossville, TN
Daniel Seth Kemmer, 27, to Katlyn Brook Shillings, 26, both of Crossville, TN
James Edward Farris, 37, of Rockwood, TN, to Kelsy Morgan Stephens Newcome, 27, of Crossville, TN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.