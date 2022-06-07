The summer music season is in full swing, with weekly concerts offered in Fairfield Glade, Lake Tansi and The Amp in downtown Crossville and other venues.
Upcoming concerts include:
The Smoky Nights
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
June 7, 6-8 p.m.
Waterside Pavilion
Cravens Dr.
Free
Natchez Tracers
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
29 Division Dr.
June 9, 6:30 p.m.
Free
Shannon Libby
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
June 10, 6 p.m.
Free
Tedd Graves and the
All-Star Band
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
June 10, 7 p.m.
Tickets available at www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Towne
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
June 11, 6 p.m.
Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com
Melissa Ellis
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
June 12, 6 p.m.
Free
Soul Fissh
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
June 13, 5:45 p.m.
Free
Jason Lee McKinney Band
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Cravens Dr.
June 14, 6-8 p.m.
Free
Blue Mother Tupelo
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
29 Division Dr.
June 16, 6:30 p.m.
Free
Leigh Nash
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
June 17, 7 p.m.
Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com
Southern Sunrise
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
June 18, 6 p.m.
Free
Ben Jarrell
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
June 18, 6 p.m.
Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com
Top Tier
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
June 20, 5:45 p.m.
Free
Kinfolk
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Cravens Dr.
June 21, 6:30 p.m.
Free
Travis Bigwood and the
Lonesome Doves
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
29 Division Dr.
June 23, 6:30 p.m.
Free
Mother Legacy
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
June 24, 6 p.m.
Free
Ground ’N The Round
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
June 25, 6 p.m.
Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com
Memory Road
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
June 27, 5:45 p.m.
Free
Dan Roten Band
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Cravens Dr.
June 28, 6:30 p.m.
Free
Cumberland Thunder
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
June 29, 7 p.m.
Tickets available at www.palacetheatre-crossville.com
Mandy Barnett
Cumberland County
Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
June 30, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets available at
The Smoky Nights
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
29 Division Dr.
June 30, 6:30 p.m.
Free
