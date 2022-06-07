IMG_1915.JPG

Lake Tansi’s Summer Music Series at the Waterside Pavilion drew a large crowd ready for some summer vibes from the Beach Boys tribute band Sail On.

The summer music season is in full swing, with weekly concerts offered in Fairfield Glade, Lake Tansi and The Amp in downtown Crossville and other venues.

Upcoming concerts include:

 

The Smoky Nights

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

June 7, 6-8 p.m. 

Waterside Pavilion

Cravens Dr.

Free

 

Natchez Tracers

Thursdays at the Amp

The Amp

29 Division Dr.

June 9, 6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Shannon Libby

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

June 10, 6 p.m.

Free

 

Tedd Graves and the 

All-Star Band

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

June 10, 7 p.m.

Tickets available at www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Towne

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

June 11, 6 p.m.

Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com

 

Melissa Ellis

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

June 12, 6 p.m.

Free

 

Soul Fissh

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

June 13, 5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Jason Lee McKinney Band

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Cravens Dr.

June 14, 6-8 p.m. 

Free

 

Blue Mother Tupelo

Thursdays at the Amp

The Amp

29 Division Dr.

June 16, 6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Leigh Nash

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

June 17, 7 p.m.

Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com

 

Southern Sunrise

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

June 18, 6 p.m.

Free

 

Ben Jarrell

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

June 18, 6 p.m.

Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com

 

Top Tier

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

June 20, 5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Kinfolk

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Cravens Dr.

June 21, 6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Travis Bigwood and the 

Lonesome Doves

Thursdays at the Amp

The Amp

29 Division Dr.

June 23, 6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Mother Legacy

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

June 24, 6 p.m.

Free

 

Ground ’N The Round

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

June 25, 6 p.m.

Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com

 

Memory Road

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

June 27, 5:45 p.m.

Free

 

Dan Roten Band

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Cravens Dr.

June 28, 6:30 p.m.

Free

 

Cumberland Thunder

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

June 29, 7 p.m.

Tickets available at www.palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Mandy Barnett

Cumberland County 

Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

June 30, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets available at 

ccplayhouse.com

 

The Smoky Nights

Thursdays at the Amp

The Amp

29 Division Dr.

June 30, 6:30 p.m.

Free